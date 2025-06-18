Gender-related differences in the career of Austrian intramural ophthalmologists

In terms of scientific qualifications, the highest university degree is the habilitation degree, which is considered to be evidence of an ability to carry out independent research, teach in a certain field ( venia docendi ), and supervise scientific work. It is earned by fulfilling criteria of excellence in research and teaching determined individually by each university. In practice, it is close to the position of a full professorship in the United States. A PhD, or a PhD equivalent, has only been a prerequisite for the habilitation degree since 2002.

After finishing residency there are normally two paths to choose from. One can either continue to work in a hospital (intramural), which is usually accompanied by promotion to being a consultant, or decide to work in a private or public practice. Working in a private practice alongside employment in a hospital is becoming increasingly popular.

Austria is a small country in central Europe with a population of 8.9 million people. After 6 years of medical school, one can apply for a residency in ophthalmology for a total period of 6 years. Residency is not linked to a nationwide program with fixed terms and milestones as is the case in the United States or United Kingdom, but is within limits organized individually by each hospital. Surgical training is not obligatory, as many ophthalmologists will work exclusively with conservative therapy in an office after finishing their residency. The decision on who receives surgical training is made by the head of the department. The training regulations suggest a certain number of cases for each sub-specialization (e.g., cataract, glaucoma, etc.) that should be observed or performed during residency. Proper surgical training is not compulsory, but nevertheless pursued by residents. This opens the way to variability in what can be achieved during a residency.

During the past decade the proportion of women in medicine has increased significantly. Today women account for over 50% of enrolled medical students []. Moreover, more women are entering surgical professions, including ophthalmology, which traditionally have been male-dominated []. However, it was shown that while 44.3% of residents were female, this applied to only 22.7% of practicing ophthalmologists, which indicates a leak in the career pipeline of ophthalmologists []. As compared to their male colleagues, female surgeons still have increased family responsibilities, especially with regard to childcare and housework []. They are more likely to have to take a step back in their career ambitions [], which probably contributes to the fact that women are still underrepresented in leading roles or on scientific or editorial boards [].

Data were analyzed using SPSS version 27 (SPSS Inc., Chicago, IL, USA). Descriptive statistics are indicated as mean ± standard deviation, or in the case of binary variables, frequency. Surgical diversity was calculated as being the individual sum of surgical sub-specializations performed by each surgeon. Data were tested for normal distribution using the Kolmogorov–Smirnov test, which rejected standard data distribution. Continuous variables were therefore compared with the Wilcoxon test or Mann–Whitney U test. Binary variables were compared using chi-square test. All of the tests were two-tailed, and statistical significance was set at p < 0.05.

In addition, data on the number and genders of ophthalmologists in hospitals and practices in Austria were requested from the Austrian Medical Chamber. Also, data of the Austrian Ophthalmologic Society were collected, including the gender of the speakers as well as of the award winners at the annual meetings of the last decade.

This survey employed data collected through a self-designed, objective, anonymous questionnaire, which is available as Supplement 1. The first section of the questionnaire included questions about the head of department. The second section dealt with the number of physicians and included gender, educational status, and part-time versus full-time working conditions. The last section included two tables in which the surgical sub-specializations of each surgeon had to be selected, thus differentiating between supervised and unsupervised surgery. It was sent to all the heads of ophthalmology departments in Austria in June 2023 and responses were accepted up to September 2023. We asked for the responses to refer to the situation dated 1 June 2023.

In total, 123 surgeons operated under supervision in one or more surgical sub-specialties, of whom 60 (48.8%) were female. The most common sub-specialization was oculoplastic surgery, followed by cataract surgery. Overall, 20% of the female surgeons were trained in strabismus surgery, whereas this applied to only 4.8% of male surgeons (χ= 0.01; see Table).

The Wilcoxon test showed that, on average, significantly more male surgeons per clinic were counted in the fields of refractive (= 0.023), cataract (= 0.009), glaucoma (= 0.024), and vitreoretinal surgery (= 0.029) per clinic. Moreover, there was a special emphasis on cataract surgery, where the number of male surgeons was nearly double (see Table). In total, there were more male than female surgeons per department, but this did not attain statistical significance.

Of the 513 ophthalmologists, 297 (57.9% of all ophthalmologists) performed unsupervised surgery (including departmental heads), of whom 123 (41.4%) were female (Wilcoxon test,= 0.089). Of the 297 surgeons, 258 had completed their residency (86.9%). Mean surgical diversity was comparable between male (2.4 ± 1.6) and female surgeons (2.4 ± 1.5;= 0.947, Mann–Whitneytest). However, as compared to male surgeons, a significant larger proportion of the female surgeons performed oculoplastic and strabismus surgery (χ< 0.001, or χ= 0.01, respectively; see Table). Conversely, the proportion of cataract surgeons was significantly larger in the group of male surgeons (χ= 0.005). The difference regarding vitreoretinal surgery did not reach statistical significance (χ= 0.053).

Consistently more male speakers were registered at the annual meeting of the Austrian Ophthalmologic Society (see Fig.a), with no statistically significant trend towards an increase in female speakers (χ= 0.919). Apart from 1 year (2017), more male speakers were honored than female speakers (χ= 0.651; see Fig.b). Differences in the number of male and female chairs of the scientific sessions were profound and this was only adjusted in 2023 under a female president of the Austrian Ophthalmologic Society (χ= 0.135; see Fig.c).

Of the male consultants, 35.9 ± 26.0% worked part-time as compared to 43.9 ± 31.2% of female consultants (Wilcoxon test, p = 0.218). Of the male residents, 9.1 ± 29.4% work part-time as opposed to 17.0 ± 22.3% of female residents (Wilcoxon test, p = 0.167). Data from the Austrian Medical Chamber showed that 225 ophthalmologists combined working part-time in a hospital with work in a practice (private or public), of whom more than half (68.9%, n = 155) were male. While over half of the intramural male ophthalmologists (57%) also worked in a practice, only 31.1% of the female ophthalmologists did so.

The 23 departments employed 490 ophthalmologists (excluding heads of departments), of whom 159 (32.4%) worked in university units. The majority (67.5 ± 12%) of all ophthalmologists were consultants. There was no significant gender gap, as 45.4 ± 14.3% of all ophthalmologists were female ( p = 0.112, Wilcoxon test). The percentage of female consultants (44.3 ± 16.1%) was comparable to that of female residents (44.4 ± 22.0%; p = 0.988, Wilcoxon test). No significant difference was shown in the percentage of female ophthalmologists between university-affiliated and non-university affiliated units (46.4 ± 11.4% vs. 45.1 ± 15.3%; Mann–Whitney U test, p = 0.587).

Of the 25 heads of department, six were female (24%). A total of 16 (64%) had a habilitation degree, but only 12% ( n = 3) had a PhD degree. Six (24%) had an MBA degree. Only four of 23 (17.4%) had worked part-time at any point during their careers and none of the female heads had ever done so. Two stated that the part-time work was related to professional reasons; one said it was owing to family matters and the third answered with a mix of professional and family reasons.

On 1 June 2023, 1168 ophthalmologists were working in Austria. Austria has 25 ophthalmologic departments, of which six (24%) are affiliated with a university. Of the 25 departments, we received a reply from 23 (92%), of which 22 completed the entire questionnaire, including the tables regarding surgical sub-specializations (88%).

Discussion

9 ]. We report a 24% rate of departmental heads, which is a number comparable to recent data from the United States, which shows women account for 24% of professors [ 10 ]. Data from Australia point to a 19% rate of female full professors [ 11 ]. Therefore, in proportion to their total numbers, women have clearly not yet advanced to leadership positions [ 8 ]. The reason is not that women do not seek leadership positions, as demonstrated by Wright and colleagues [ 12 ], but rather a lack of mentorship, inflexible academic timelines, and difficulties in networking and balancing professional and family commitments [ 2 ]. This study analyzes the working profiles and gender-based differences among intramural Austrian ophthalmologists. Across academic medicine and also ophthalmology, women remain underrepresented in leading positions []. We report a 24% rate of departmental heads, which is a number comparable to recent data from the United States, which shows women account for 24% of professors []. Data from Australia point to a 19% rate of female full professors []. Therefore, in proportion to their total numbers, women have clearly not yet advanced to leadership positions []. The reason is not that women do not seek leadership positions, as demonstrated by Wright and colleagues [], but rather a lack of mentorship, inflexible academic timelines, and difficulties in networking and balancing professional and family commitments [].

13 ]. Whereas data from other countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia have shown that approximately 30% of consultants are female (compared to 43% of trainees; [ 13 ‐ 15 ]), this imbalance was not observed in the current study, which points to only an insignificant minority of female consultants. However, data are difficult to compare, as in Austria becoming a consultant is not linked to a specific clinical sub-specialization, but has to be seen as the natural next step after completing a residency while continuing work in the intramural sector. In Europe, approximately 50% of physicians identify themselves as female. Within ophthalmology, data from Germany and France show a female percentage of 44%and 43.5%, respectively []. Whereas data from other countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia have shown that approximately 30% of consultants are female (compared to 43% of trainees; []), this imbalance was not observed in the current study, which points to only an insignificant minority of female consultants. However, data are difficult to compare, as in Austria becoming a consultant is not linked to a specific clinical sub-specialization, but has to be seen as the natural next step after completing a residency while continuing work in the intramural sector.

2 , 16 ]. Several studies have indicated that female ophthalmologists spend more time on childcare compared with their male colleagues [ 1 , 2 , 6 , 16 ]. Conversely, male ophthalmologists spend more time working privately [ 2 ]. Despite the noted increase in part-time work for male ophthalmologists, the main reason stated was a personal preference rather than family issues [ 16 ]. Accordingly, a survey by The Economist in 2017 reported that as opposed to 13–37% of men, 44–75% of women stated that since becoming parents they had begun to work fewer hours or had switched to a less demanding job [ 17 ]. In addition, female ophthalmologists place emphasis on the difficulties posed by the struggle to balance professional and family commitments. An Australian survey has revealed that women are significantly more likely to feel frustrated by the lack of time available to devote to their career. In total, 57% of female respondents reported that they often had to choose between career and family, whereas only 26% of male respondents were faced with the same dilemma [ 2 ]. Studies from Australia have shown that female ophthalmologists work significantly fewer hours per week and, in general, more part-time []. Several studies have indicated that female ophthalmologists spend more time on childcare compared with their male colleagues []. Conversely, male ophthalmologists spend more time working privately []. Despite the noted increase in part-time work for male ophthalmologists, the main reason stated was a personal preference rather than family issues []. Accordingly, a survey byin 2017 reported that as opposed to 13–37% of men, 44–75% of women stated that since becoming parents they had begun to work fewer hours or had switched to a less demanding job []. In addition, female ophthalmologists place emphasis on the difficulties posed by the struggle to balance professional and family commitments. An Australian survey has revealed that women are significantly more likely to feel frustrated by the lack of time available to devote to their career. In total, 57% of female respondents reported that they often had to choose between career and family, whereas only 26% of male respondents were faced with the same dilemma [].

6 ]. In one study, as opposed to 16% of the male respondents, 75% of female respondents stated that having children had slowed their career progression [ 2 ]. Our findings showed that in Austria fewer male consultants worked part-time, but the difference was statistically insignificant. Moreover, it should be noted that the questionnaire did not specify the reasons for part-time work (e.g., private practice, research, personal preference, or family obligations). However, according to data from the Austrian Medical Chamber, male ophthalmologists working in (private) practice alongside their hospital career were far more common than female ophthalmologists, suggesting that male ophthalmologists are more likely to spend their time away from the hospital working rather than on other activities (e.g., family commitments). In addition, women criticized unequal career advancement opportunities []. In one study, as opposed to 16% of the male respondents, 75% of female respondents stated that having children had slowed their career progression []. Our findings showed that in Austria fewer male consultants worked part-time, but the difference was statistically insignificant. Moreover, it should be noted that the questionnaire did not specify the reasons for part-time work (e.g., private practice, research, personal preference, or family obligations). However, according to data from the Austrian Medical Chamber, male ophthalmologists working in (private) practice alongside their hospital career were far more common than female ophthalmologists, suggesting that male ophthalmologists are more likely to spend their time away from the hospital working rather than on other activities (e.g., family commitments).

18 ]. Scientific publications are known to be important drivers of promotion in medicine [ 13 ] and although this study did not evaluate the scientific output of single persons, it indicates that in Austria fewer women have a habilitation degree (not significant) and a PhD degree (significant). At the annual meeting of the Austrian Ophthalmologic Society, the majority of the speakers were male throughout the last decade. This can certainly explain why more honorees were male, however, as it has been shown that there is a gender-related difference in scientific funding [ 19 , 20 ]. We showed that in 2023, for the first time in over ten years, more female chairs were registered, likely because of the efforts of the female president at the time. The impact of female program committee members on gender equality has been pointed out in the past [ 21 ]. Despite an increase in numbers during recent years, female ophthalmologists have been shown to publish fewer papers than their male colleagues and to hold less prestigious authorship roles []. Scientific publications are known to be important drivers of promotion in medicine [] and although this study did not evaluate the scientific output of single persons, it indicates that in Austria fewer women have a habilitation degree (not significant) and a PhD degree (significant). At the annual meeting of the Austrian Ophthalmologic Society, the majority of the speakers were male throughout the last decade. This can certainly explain why more honorees were male, however, as it has been shown that there is a gender-related difference in scientific funding []. We showed that in 2023, for the first time in over ten years, more female chairs were registered, likely because of the efforts of the female president at the time. The impact of female program committee members on gender equality has been pointed out in the past [].

1 , 16 , 22 , 23 ]. One explanation may be that women choose their specialization based on factors such as convenience and family life compatibility [ 16 ]. As compared to consultants, departmental heads showed greater surgical versatility (4.4 ± 1.4 vs. 2.4 ± for 1.5) and most of them performed cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery (83%), and glaucoma surgery. Nearly 60% of the ophthalmologists undertook unsupervised surgery, of whom nearly 50% were female. Although surgical diversity was comparable between the genders, it was more common for female surgeons to carry out oculoplastic and strabismus surgery. Conversely, significantly more male surgeons were involved in refractive, cataract, glaucoma, and vitreoretinal surgery. We see these findings as matching the results from past studies, which have previously demonstrated an imbalance towards more male surgeons in surgical retina and refractive/cornea/anterior segment specialties, whereas strabismus surgery is traditionally dominated by female ophthalmologists []. One explanation may be that women choose their specialization based on factors such as convenience and family life compatibility [].

8 ]. The importance of mentorship has been demonstrated in the past with studies showing that senior authors were more likely to publish with a female first author and that female program directors were more common in departments with female heads [ 24 , 25 ]. Our results show that among female heads of department, there were significantly more female glaucoma and vitreoretinal surgeons. In addition, more female oculoplastic and cataract surgeons were counted, although the end figure did not reach the statistical significance level. This cannot be explained solely by the idea that female department heads provide female surgeons with increased support, but instead also by the fact that female leaders function as role models []. The importance of mentorship has been demonstrated in the past with studies showing that senior authors were more likely to publish with a female first author and that female program directors were more common in departments with female heads [].

26 ]. It has thus been concluded that lower surgical opportunities may result in fewer female trainees selecting surgical sub-specializations [ 13 , 27 ]. Our data indicate that significantly more male residents received training in cataract and glaucoma surgery, whereas in an analysis of all the ophthalmologists receiving surgical training, irrespective of their training status (resident or consultant), there was no significant difference between the genders. This finding indicates that female ophthalmologists receive surgical training later in their careers, especially in cataract surgery, although there might be other explanations. In line with these data, a study has shown that female trainees reported performing fewer surgical procedures in total and cataract surgery specifically []. It has thus been concluded that lower surgical opportunities may result in fewer female trainees selecting surgical sub-specializations [].