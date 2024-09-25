Gastrointestinal function and pain outcomes following segmental resection or discoid resection for low rectal endometriosis

This study aims to examine the effect of full thickness discoid resection (FTDR) and modified, limited nerve-vessel sparing segmental bowel resection (NVSSR) in symptomatic patients with low rectal deep endometriosis (DE) within 7 cm from the anal verge. Presurgical and postsurgical evaluation of gastrointestinal (GI) function reflected by low anterior resection syndrome (LARS) and gastrointestinal function-related quality of life index (GIQLI) scores, complication rates, pain scores/visual analog scale (VAS) and endometriosis health profile (EHP-30) was performed.

Results