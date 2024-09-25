Anzeige
Gastrointestinal function and pain outcomes following segmental resection or discoid resection for low rectal endometriosis
Summary
Introduction
This study aims to examine the effect of full thickness discoid resection (FTDR) and modified, limited nerve-vessel sparing segmental bowel resection (NVSSR) in symptomatic patients with low rectal deep endometriosis (DE) within 7 cm from the anal verge. Presurgical and postsurgical evaluation of gastrointestinal (GI) function reflected by low anterior resection syndrome (LARS) and gastrointestinal function-related quality of life index (GIQLI) scores, complication rates, pain scores/visual analog scale (VAS) and endometriosis health profile (EHP-30) was performed.
Methods
In this prospective multicenter cohort study, 63 premenopausal patients with symptomatic low (within 7 cm from the anal verge) colorectal endometriosis, undergoing low modified limited nerve vessel sparing rectal segmental bowel resection (NVSSR) and full thickness discoid resection (FTDR) were evaluated. Presurgery and postsurgery lower anterior resection syndrome (LARS) scores, gastrointestinal function-related quality of life index (GIQLI), pain symptoms, endometriosis health profile (EHP-30) parameters compared between two groups.
Results
Out of 63 women, 49 (77.8%) underwent NVSSR while 14 (22.2%) underwent FTDR. LARS-like symptoms were observed presurgically in 24/63 (38.1%) patients. Postsurgical LARS was observed in 14/63 (22.2%) of the patients (10/49, 20.4% in NVSSR vs. 4/14, 28.5% in the FTDR group). The LARS-like symptoms significantly decreased following surgery in the FTDR group (p = 0.049) and showed a trend for decrease in the NVSSR group (p = 0.077). Postsurgical de novo LARS was only observed in 5/63 (8%) of the patients (NVSSR 4/49, 8.1%, FTDR 1/14, 7.1%). Postsurgical GIQLI scores improved in both groups (p < 0.001) with comparable changes in the NVSSR and FTDR cohorts (p = 0.490). Postoperative grade III complication rates between NVSSR and FTDR did not vary significantly (6/49, 12.2% vs. 3/14, 21.4% p = 0.26). Pain/VAS scores and EHP-30 scores significantly decreased after a mean follow-up of 29.6 ± 11 months and 30.6 ± 11 months in the NVSSR and FTDR groups, respectively (EHP-30; p < 0.001; dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, dyschezia all p < 0.05 for both cohorts).
Discussion
When comparing low colorectal surgery by either NVSSR or FTDR in a high-risk group for surgical complications, both techniques confer improvement of GI function reflected by LARS and GIQLI with non-significant differences in major complication rates, reduced pain and EHP-30 scores.