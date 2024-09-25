Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

24.09.2024 | original article

Gastrointestinal function and pain outcomes following segmental resection or discoid resection for low rectal endometriosis

verfasst von: Ezgi Darici, MD, Attila Bokor, MD PhD, Dominika Miklos, MD, Daria Pashkunova, MD, Anna Rath, MD, Gernot Hudelist, MD PD MSc

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Introduction

This study aims to examine the effect of full thickness discoid resection (FTDR) and modified, limited nerve-vessel sparing segmental bowel resection (NVSSR) in symptomatic patients with low rectal deep endometriosis (DE) within 7 cm from the anal verge.  Presurgical and postsurgical evaluation of gastrointestinal (GI) function reflected by low anterior resection syndrome (LARS) and gastrointestinal function-related quality of life index (GIQLI) scores, complication rates, pain scores/visual analog scale (VAS) and endometriosis health profile (EHP-30) was performed.

Methods

In this prospective multicenter cohort study, 63 premenopausal patients with symptomatic low (within 7 cm from the anal verge) colorectal endometriosis, undergoing low modified limited nerve vessel sparing rectal segmental bowel resection (NVSSR) and full thickness discoid resection (FTDR) were evaluated. Presurgery and postsurgery lower anterior resection syndrome (LARS) scores, gastrointestinal function-related quality of life index (GIQLI), pain symptoms, endometriosis health profile (EHP-30) parameters compared between two groups.

Results

Out of 63 women, 49 (77.8%) underwent NVSSR while 14 (22.2%) underwent FTDR. LARS-like symptoms were observed presurgically in 24/63 (38.1%) patients. Postsurgical LARS was observed in 14/63 (22.2%) of the patients (10/49, 20.4% in NVSSR vs. 4/14, 28.5% in the FTDR group). The LARS-like symptoms significantly decreased following surgery in the FTDR group (p = 0.049) and showed a trend for decrease in the NVSSR group (p = 0.077). Postsurgical de novo LARS was only observed in 5/63 (8%) of the patients (NVSSR 4/49, 8.1%, FTDR 1/14, 7.1%). Postsurgical GIQLI scores improved in both groups (p < 0.001) with comparable changes in the NVSSR and FTDR cohorts (p = 0.490). Postoperative grade III complication rates between NVSSR and FTDR did not vary significantly (6/49, 12.2% vs. 3/14, 21.4% p = 0.26). Pain/VAS scores and EHP-30 scores significantly decreased after a mean follow-up of 29.6 ± 11 months and 30.6 ± 11 months in the NVSSR and FTDR groups, respectively (EHP-30; p < 0.001; dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, dyschezia all p < 0.05 for both cohorts).

Discussion

When comparing low colorectal surgery by either NVSSR or FTDR in a high-risk group for surgical complications, both techniques confer improvement of GI function reflected by LARS and GIQLI with non-significant differences in major complication rates, reduced pain and EHP-30 scores.
Literatur
1.
Farella M, Tuech JJ, Bridoux V, Coget J, Chati R, Resch B, et al. Surgical Management by Disk Excision or Rectal Resection of Low Rectal Endometriosis and Risk of Low Anterior Resection Syndrome: A Retrospective Comparative Study. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2021;28(12):2013–24.CrossRefPubMed
2.
Chaggar P, Tellum T, Thanatsis N, De Braud LV, Setty T, Jurkovic D. Prevalence of deep and ovarian endometriosis in women attending a general gynecology clinic: prospective cohort study. Ultrasound Obstet Gynecol. 2023;61(5):632–41.CrossRefPubMed
3.
Vigueras Smith A, Sumak R, Cabrera R, Kondo W, Ferreira H. Bowel anastomosis leakage following endometriosis surgery: an evidence based analysis of risk factors and prevention techniques. Facts Views Vis Obgyn. 2020;12(3):207–25.PubMedPubMedCentral
4.
Ceccaroni M, Ceccarello M, Raimondo I, Roviglione G, Clarizia R, Bruni F, et al. “A Space Odyssey” on Laparoscopic Segmental Rectosigmoid Resection for Deep Endometriosis: A Seventeen-year Retrospective Analysis of Outcomes and Postoperative Complications among 3050 Patients Treated in a Referral Center. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2023;30(8):652–64.CrossRefPubMed
5.
Riiskjaer M, Greisen S, Glavind-Kristensen M, Kesmodel US, Forman A, Seyer-Hansen M. Pelvic organ function before and after laparoscopic bowel resection for rectosigmoid endometriosis: a prospective, observational study. BJOG. 2016;123(8):1360–7.CrossRefPubMed
6.
Quintairos RA, Brito LGO, Farah D, Ribeiro H, Ribeiro P. Conservative versus Radical Surgery for Women with Deep Infiltrating Endometriosis: Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Bowel Function. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2022;29(11):1231–40.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Hernández Gutiérrez A, Spagnolo E, Zapardiel I, Garcia-Abadillo Seivane R, López Carrasco A, Salas BP, et al. Post-operative complications and recurrence rate after treatment of bowel endometriosis: Comparison of three techniques. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2019;X(4):100083.
8.
Miklós D, Dobó N, Csibi N, Brubel R, Szabó G, Ács N, et al. Laparoscopic treatment of deeply infiltrating colorectal endometriosis—ten years of single center experience. Orv Hetil. 2023;164(9):348–54.CrossRefPubMed
9.
Bendifallah S, Puchar A, Vesale E, Moawad G, Daraï E, Roman H. Surgical Outcomes after Colorectal Surgery for Endometriosis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2021;28(3):453–66.CrossRefPubMed
10.
Darici E, Denkmayr D, Pashkunova D, Dauser B, Birsan T, Hudelist G. Long-term surgical outcomes of nerve-sparing discoid and segmental resection for deep endometriosis. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2022;101(9):972–7.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
11.
Roman H, Bubenheim M, Huet E, Bridoux V, Zacharopoulou C, Daraï E, et al. Conservative surgery versus colorectal resection in deep endometriosis infiltrating the rectum: a randomized trial. Hum Reprod. 2018;33(1):47–57.CrossRefPubMed
12.
Bokor A, Hudelist G, Dobó N, Dauser B, Farella M, Brubel R, et al. Low anterior resection syndrome following different surgical approaches for low rectal endometriosis: A retrospective multicenter study. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2021;100(5):860–7.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Namazov A, Kathurusinghe S, Mehdi E, Merlot B, Prosszer M, Tuech JJ, et al. Evolution of Bowel Complaints after Laparoscopic Endometriosis Surgery: A 1497 Women Comparative Study. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2022;29(4):499–506.CrossRefPubMed
14.
Lyons SD, Chew SS, Thomson AJ, Lenart M, Camaris C, Vancaillie TG, et al. Clinical and quality-of-life outcomes after fertility-sparing laparoscopic surgery with bowel resection for severe endometriosis. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2006;13(5):436–41.CrossRefPubMed
15.
Meuleman C, Tomassetti C, Wolthuis A, Van Cleynenbreugel B, Laenen A, Penninckx F, et al. Clinical outcome after radical excision of moderate-severe endometriosis with or without bowel resection and reanastomosis: a prospective cohort study. Ann Surg. 2014;259(3):522–31.CrossRefPubMed
16.
Reh LM, Darici E, Montanari E, Keckstein J, Senft B, Dauser B, et al. Differences in intensity and quality of bowel symptoms in patients with colorectal endometriosis : An observational cross-sectional study. Wien Klin Wochenschr. 2022;134(21-22):772–8.CrossRefPubMed
17.
Aas-Eng MK, Young VS, Dormagen JB, Pripp AH, Hudelist G, Lieng M. Lesion-to-anal-verge distance in rectosigmoid endometriosis on transvaginal sonography vs magnetic resonance imaging: prospective study. Ultrasound Obstet Gynecol. 2023;61(2):243–50.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
18.
Guerriero S, Condous G, van den Bosch T, Valentin L, Leone FP, Van Schoubroeck D, et al. Systematic approach to sonographic evaluation of the pelvis in women with suspected endometriosis, including terms, definitions and measurements: a consensus opinion from the International Deep Endometriosis Analysis (IDEA) group. Ultrasound Obstet Gynecol. 2016;48(3):318–32.CrossRefPubMed
19.
Keckstein J, Saridogan E, Ulrich UA, Sillem M, Oppelt P, Schweppe KW, et al. The #Enzian classification: A comprehensive non-invasive and surgical description system for endometriosis. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2021;100(7):1165–75.CrossRefPubMed
20.
Montanari E, Bokor A, Szabó G, Kondo W, Trippia CH, Malzoni M, et al. Accuracy of sonography for non-invasive detection of ovarian and deep endometriosis using #Enzian classification: prospective multicenter diagnostic accuracy study. Ultrasound Obstet Gynecol. 2022;59(3):385–91.CrossRefPubMed
21.
Hudelist G, Aas-Eng MK, Birsan T, Berger F, Sevelda U, Kirchner L, et al. Pain and fertility outcomes of nerve-sparing, full-thickness disk or segmental bowel resection for deep infiltrating endometriosis—A prospective cohort study. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2018;97(12):1438–46.CrossRefPubMed
22.
Hudelist G, Pashkunova D, Darici E, Rath A, Mitrowitz J, Dauser B, et al. Pain, gastrointestinal function and fertility outcomes of modified nerve-vessel sparing segmental and full thickness discoid resection for deep colorectal endometriosis—A prospective cohort study. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2023;102(10):1347–58.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
23.
Woods RJ, Heriot AG, Chen FC. Anterior rectal wall excision for endometriosis using the circular stapler. ANZ J Surg. 2003;73(8):647–8.CrossRefPubMed
24.
Emmertsen KJ, Laurberg S. Low anterior resection syndrome score: development and validation of a symptom-based scoring system for bowel dysfunction after low anterior resection for rectal cancer. Ann Surg. 2012;255(5):922–8.CrossRefPubMed
25.
Eypasch E, Williams J, Wood-Dauphinee S, Ure B, Schmulling C, Neugebauer E, et al. Gastrointestinal Quality of Life Index: development, validation and application of a new instrument. J Br Surg. 1995;82(2):216–22.CrossRef
26.
Dindo D, Demartines N, Clavien PA. Classification of surgical complications: a new proposal with evaluation in a cohort of 6336 patients and results of a survey. Ann Surg. 2004;240(2):205–13.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
27.
Jones G, Kennedy S, Barnard A, Wong J, Jenkinson C. Development of an endometriosis quality-of-life instrument: The Endometriosis Health Profile-30. Obstet Gynecol. 2001;98(2):258–64.PubMed
28.
Cuschieri S. The STROBE guidelines. Saudi J Anaesth. 2019;13(Suppl 1):31–s4.CrossRef
29.
Johnson NP, Hummelshoj L, Adamson GD, Keckstein J, Taylor HS, Abrao MS, et al. World Endometriosis Society consensus on the classification of endometriosis. Hum Reprod. 2017;32(2):315–24.CrossRefPubMed
30.
Juul T, Elfeki H, Christensen P, Laurberg S, Emmertsen KJ, Bager P. Normative Data for the Low Anterior Resection Syndrome Score (LARS Score). Ann Surg. 2019;269(6).
31.
Dobó N, Márki G, Hudelist G, Csibi N, Brubel R, Ács N, et al. Laparoscopic natural orifice specimen extraction (NOSE) colectomy versus conventional laparoscopic colorectal resection in patients with rectal endometriosis: a randomized, controlled trial. Int J Surg.
32.
Bray-Beraldo F, Pellino G, Ribeiro MAFJ, Pereira AMG, Lopes RGC, Mabrouk M, et al. Evaluation of Bowel Function After Surgical Treatment for Intestinal Endometriosis: A Prospective Study. Dis Colon Rectum. 2021;64(10):1267–75.CrossRefPubMed
33.
Gortázar de las Casas S, Miguelañez PI, Spagnolo E, Álvarez-Gallego M, López Carrasco A, Carbonell López M, et al. Quality of life and low anterior resection syndrome before and after deep endometriosis surgery. Langenbecks Arch Surg. 2022;407(8):3671–9.CrossRefPubMed
34.
Tappenden KA. Intestinal adaptation following resection. Jpen J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2014;38(1):23s–31s.PubMed
35.
Roman H, Vassilieff M, Tuech JJ, Huet E, Savoye G, Marpeau L, et al. Postoperative digestive function after radical versus conservative surgical philosophy for deep endometriosis infiltrating the rectum. Fertil Steril. 2013;99(6):1695–704.CrossRefPubMed
36.
Malzoni M, Di Giovanni A, Exacoustos C, Lannino G, Capece R, Perone C, et al. Feasibility and Safety of Laparoscopic-Assisted Bowel Segmental Resection for Deep Infiltrating Endometriosis: A Retrospective Cohort Study With Description of Technique. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2016;23(4):512–25.CrossRefPubMed
37.
Belghiti J, Ballester M, Zilberman S, Thomin A, Zacharopoulou C, Bazot M, et al. Role of Protective Defunctioning Stoma in Colorectal Resection for Endometriosis. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2014;21(3):472–9.CrossRefPubMed
38.
Darici E, Salama M, Bokor A, Oral E, Dauser B, Hudelist G. Different segmental resection techniques and postoperative complications in patients with colorectal endometriosis: A systematic review. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2022;101(7):705–18.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
39.
Roman H. A national snapshot of the surgical management of deep infiltrating endometriosis of the rectum and colon in France in 2015: A multicenter series of 1135 cases. J Gynecol Obstet Hum Reproduction. 2017;46(2):159–65.CrossRef
40.
Hudelist G, Korell M, Burkhardt M, Chvatal R, Darici E, Dimitrova D, et al. Rates of severe complications in patients undergoing colorectal surgery for deep endometriosis—a retrospective multicenter observational study. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2022;101(10):1057–64.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Metadaten
Titel
Gastrointestinal function and pain outcomes following segmental resection or discoid resection for low rectal endometriosis
verfasst von
Ezgi Darici, MD
Attila Bokor, MD PhD
Dominika Miklos, MD
Daria Pashkunova, MD
Anna Rath, MD
Gernot Hudelist, MD PD MSc
Publikationsdatum
24.09.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02448-9