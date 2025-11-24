Targeted therapies in advanced cholangiocarcinoma: new targets and strategies

A new standard was only established with the addition of checkpoint inhibitors to the cisplatin/gemcitabine doublet, leading to a 14% reduction in the risk of death []. In registration trials, both the anti-PD-L1 antibody durvalumab (mOS 12.8 months—TOPAZ-1) [] and the anti-PD‑1 antibody pembrolizumab (mOS 12.7 months—KEYNOTE-966) [] in combination with cis/gem demonstrated prolonged overall survival. Of note, progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly prolonged with durvalumab, whereas the improvement with pembrolizumab was only numerical and did not reach statistical significance [].

For over 10 years, the systemic standard therapy for locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) has been a doublet chemotherapy of cisplatin and gemcitabine (cis/gem), with a median overall survival (mOS) of 11.7 months []. A recent meta-analysis summarizes the unsuccessful efforts of recent years to improve first-line therapy through substitution or addition of chemotherapeutic agents []. One example is the randomized phase 2 NIFE study, which showed no benefit of nanoliposomal irinotecan in combination with 5‑fluorouracil and leucovorin (nal-IRI/FU/LV) compared to cis/gem []. Even a triple-chemotherapy approach, as tested in the phase 3 SWOG S1815 study, failed to show an advantage of adding nab-paclitaxel to cis/gem [].

Immunotherapy

As cholangiocarcinomas are relatively resistant to chemotherapy, and only the addition of checkpoint inhibitors has shown an OS benefit so far, new immunotherapy strategies in CCA include bispecific antibodies, alternative checkpoint inhibitors, or combinations with vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors.

7 ]. Promising results from a phase 2 study of the bispecific PD‑1 and VEGF antibody ivonescimab with cis/gem were presented at ASCO 2024: median OS was 16.8 months, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 63.6% and disease stabilization in all patients [].

8 ]. Despite improvements in PFS and duration of response (DOR), overall survival was comparable (14.9 vs. 14.6 months) [ 8 ]. The randomized phase 2 IMbrave151 study evaluated adding the VEGF antibody bevacizumab to chemotherapy plus PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab []. Despite improvements in PFS and duration of response (DOR), overall survival was comparable (14.9 vs. 14.6 months) [].

The phase 2 AIO-HEP-0123_BATALLION study is currently being prepared in Germany to investigate the addition of dual checkpoint blockade with botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) to cis/gem.

Anzeige

Currently enrolling is the GEMINI-Hepatobiliary phase II study, which in a substudy is evaluating cis/gem with the bispecific anti-PD-1/TIGIT antibody rilvegostomig or anti-PD-1/CTLA4 antibody volrustomig as first-line therapy in CCA.