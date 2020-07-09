 Skip to main content
08.07.2020 | main topic

From natural philosophy to modern medical science: a short survey of Central European pathology

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
MLS Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roland Sedivy
Summary

The evolution of thought and thinking made possible the remarkable development in medicine. Starting with the period of Enlightenment that flourished between the years 1740–1830, a new creative spirit entered science, during which ‘reason’ itself was emphasised. This so-called ‘age of rationalism’ triggered innovation and produced a scientific revolution. The novel idea of interpreting nature by means of reason gave a new perspective on natural phenomena. Such a radically new mental climate sowed ideas that led to a fundamental transformation not only of thought, but also of ways of thinking. A short survey with its key persons is given especially for the general and surgical pathology.

