From natural philosophy to modern medical science: a short survey of Central European pathology

Summary

The evolution of thought and thinking made possible the remarkable development in medicine. Starting with the period of Enlightenment that flourished between the years 1740–1830, a new creative spirit entered science, during which ‘reason’ itself was emphasised. This so-called ‘age of rationalism’ triggered innovation and produced a scientific revolution. The novel idea of interpreting nature by means of reason gave a new perspective on natural phenomena. Such a radically new mental climate sowed ideas that led to a fundamental transformation not only of thought, but also of ways of thinking. A short survey with its key persons is given especially for the general and surgical pathology.