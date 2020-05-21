Fertility preservation procedures in girls, adolescents and women

Summary

Fertility preservation has become an integral part of standard treatment for young patients with planned gonadotoxic therapy. The decision-making process is an interdisciplinary challenge to both oncologists and radiotherapists involved in the process of diagnosis and treatment. Nevertheless, even today, not every patient receives adequate counselling about fertility preserving techniques. Current data on the options of fertility preservation for women, including cryopreservation of oocytes, embryos, ovarian tissue, transposition of ovaries and medical treatment, are summarized in this review.