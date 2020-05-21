 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

20.05.2020 | short review Open Access

Fertility preservation procedures in girls, adolescents and women

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MA Dr. Bettina Böttcher, Dr. Maren Goeckenjan
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Fertility preservation has become an integral part of standard treatment for young patients with planned gonadotoxic therapy. The decision-making process is an interdisciplinary challenge to both oncologists and radiotherapists involved in the process of diagnosis and treatment. Nevertheless, even today, not every patient receives adequate counselling about fertility preserving techniques. Current data on the options of fertility preservation for women, including cryopreservation of oocytes, embryos, ovarian tissue, transposition of ovaries and medical treatment, are summarized in this review.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.761.0