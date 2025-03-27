Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

26.03.2025 | main topic

Features of RUNX1-mutated patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia in a national (ABCMML) and international cohort (cBioPortal)

verfasst von: Sarah Bayat, Univ. Prof. Dr. Klaus Geissler

Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Big data collected in large international cooperations now allow validation of findings from traditional national patient cohorts for proving consistency. In this study, we compared findings in RUNX1-mutated patients of the Austrian biodatabase for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (ABCMML) with the CMML cohort documented in cBioPortal. In the cBioPortal cohort, RUNX1-mutated patients had significantly inferior survival and AML-free survival as compared to nonmutated patients. In the ABCMML cohort, survival and AML-free survival were numerically shorter in RUNX1-mutated patients than in wildtype patients, but this did not reach significance. Regarding phenotype, in both cohorts, RUNX1-mutated patients had a significantly higher proportion of patients with thrombocytopenia and lower metric values for platelets as compared to wildtype patients. Validation of data, as we have done in this study in CMML patients using two independent cohorts, ensures the quality standards that are required for their use in clinical decision making.
Titel
Features of RUNX1-mutated patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia in a national (ABCMML) and international cohort (cBioPortal)
verfasst von
Sarah Bayat
Univ. Prof. Dr. Klaus Geissler
Publikationsdatum
26.03.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01074-y