Feasibility and challenges of app-based follow-up after major emergency abdominal surgery—how to increase inclusion and response rates

This study explores not only overall compliance but also investigates response patterns using a range of clinical and demographic variables to gain insight into which factors affect compliance.

Several challenges persist in the postoperative phase for this patient group, with high short- and long-term mortality and morbidity rates []. Also, readmission rates of up to 48% within the first half year after surgery have been presented []. In-person follow-up is often resource demanding, and given the constraints of resources present in healthcare, it is essential to seek optimization of safe and feasible interventions while being cost efficient. Digitalized healthcare represents a compelling category of interventions, especially technology such as artificial intelligence and app-based follow-up, and is attracting increasing interest []. Several studies on elective surgery have investigated how digital follow-up can be used postoperatively [] and revealed benefits such as enhanced recovery outcomes and increased patient engagement and satisfaction []. Before investigating these factors, we need to clarify whether it is possible to apply digitalized follow-up to an emergency surgery population and discover potential barriers in this process. To the best of our knowledge, no previous studies have exclusively examined patients undergoing major emergency abdominal surgery, and only very few studies assessing emergency surgery and digitalized follow-up have been published [].

Categorial data are reported as numbers and percentages. For categorical data, Pearson’s χ 2 was used. When n < 5, Fisher’s exact test was applied. Continuous data are reported as median with interquartile range (IQR) and with the use of the Mann–Whitney test. P -values of < 0.05 were regarded as statistically significant. No adjustments were made for multiple comparisons. To conduct the statistical analyses required for this study, IBM SPSS Statistics version 29.0.1.1 (IBM Corp, Armonk, NY, USA) was used.

We collected the following demographic data: American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) score; Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (WHO/ECOG) performance status (PS); body mass index (BMI); pre-existing comorbidities; tobacco and alcohol habits; and procedure-related details, such as type of surgery, intraoperative pathology, and surgical strategy. Data were largely complete for all variables, with less than 5% missing values for each variable in total.

A subgroup analysis was conducted to identify potential barriers to participation and completion of the questionnaires. As part of the existing care plan for patients undergoing major emergency abdominal surgery, a phone call on POD 30 assessed patients’ wellbeing. In the after group, the phone call was modified if patients had not answered the digital questionnaire on POD 14 or only partially completed it. During the phone calls, patients were asked to provide reasons for noncompliance.

Feasibility was used to assess the success of the intervention bundle. It is a well-established and extensively integrated evaluation strategy for new implementations; however, it is a complex and composite concept, encompassing ease of implementation, integration, practicality, demand, and acceptability. In this study, feasibility was specifically assessed through patient acceptability, which represents one of its key aspects.was used as a surrogate measure of acceptability and serves as an important outcome in evaluating the feasibility and implementation success of new interventions []. An a priori response rate threshold of 50% was defined for this study, based on previous studies reporting rates ranging from 11 to 100% [] and an average response rate of 46% for web-based questionnaires []. The response rate was extracted based on patients who gave consent and the circumstances allowing the patients to use the intervention. In the analyses of total response rate, patients had to answer at least one of 12 questionnaires and, therefore, were required to be alive on POD 14, where the first three questionnaires were sent. Individual response rates were adjusted for mortality. The primary outcome of this study was the digital solution and its feasibility, rather than the content of the questionnaires. Accordingly, questionnaire results were not analyzed. Effect sizes and confidence intervals were not reported, as the study was designed to assess feasibility. The secondary outcome was to investigate potential differences in responders versus non-responders and identify possible determining factors for not answering questionnaires in relation to demographics and procedure. Patients were automatically excluded during follow-up in the case of death.

The inclusion process was designed to ensure patients’ comfort and comprehension of the task. Furthermore, there was an increased focus on motivating the patients by explaining in detail the intervention’s importance, relevance, and intention. This created internal and external motivational incentives for patients to adhere to the intervention plan. Figureshows a flowchart of the inclusion process for this group.

Additionally, an existing phone call protocol was modified in the after group to inquire about noncompliance reasons, which also served as a reminder to respond to upcoming questionnaires.

In the after group, a digitalization bundle with a focus on increasing the inclusion and response rates was constructed with the following elements: (1) daily screening was performed to assess the eligibility of all operated patients; (2) dedicated staff were allocated to aid patients with setting up the digital platform; (3) a longer inclusion period of 7 days was decided upon, with the hypothesis that patients would be more willing and able to accept inclusion in the study (since the first questionnaire was sent on POD 14, this did not affect the interval of the questionnaires); (4) in addition to the oral instructions, standardized written material was handed out; (5) during inclusion, the investigation leader assessed each patient with a multidisciplinary team (doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals), seeking to respect the balance between not overstimulating the patient and wanting to increase the possibility of inclusion; (6) supervised app installation and detailed walkthrough of its usage and questionnaire completion were provided; (7) relatives were involved when necessary and when their involvement was considered beneficial for the patient; (8) “active reminders” were encouraged in the app as a default, choosing either push notifications, emails, or both.

In the before group, clinical staff included patients undergoing major emergency abdominal surgery, when possible in the usual clinical practice. Patients could be included from the day of their surgery until POD 2.

The general design is illustrated in Fig.. Consenting patients in both groups received three generic questionnaires—the hospital anxiety and depression scale (HADS) [], degree of worry (DOW) [], and the Five-Item World Health Organization Well-Being Index (WHO-5) []—on POD 14, 30, 90, and 180 through the “MinSP” app (translating to “my health platform”). MinSP is a digital health platform and journal system developed by Epic (Epic Hyperspace, Epic Systems Corp 2020, Verona, WI, USA) and used in various hospital settings in Denmark. MinSP allows patients to check appointments, read medical records, view test results, and answer questionnaires, the latter being the only feature used in this study. The app and questionnaires are the same for both the before and the after group. Patients had 7 days to respond to the questionnaires sent on POD 14 and POD 30, and 30 days to respond to the questionnaires sent on POD 90 and POD 180. If the patient selected “active notifications” in the app, reminders were sent 4 days before the deadline if the questionnaires remained unanswered. Since this is a feasibility study, the results of these questionnaires will not be addressed further in this article.

Currently, there is no standard in-person follow-up at the hospital following discharge after major emergency abdominal surgery in Denmark. After discharge, the patient can contact the ward for up to 72 h after discharge with questions, and after that, their general practitioners are responsible for the course. On postoperative day (POD) 30, patients received a phone call from the hospital nurse assessing their recovery process. Standard care is that if patients require medical care after discharge, they are instructed to contact their general practitioner or the emergency department. This digital follow-up protocol therefore does not replace any existing follow-up procedures but is an additional tool aiming to uncover barriers and challenges and assess whether patients can and will engage with such an intervention.

The study was a single-center study conducted at a large university hospital in Denmark at a department for gastrointestinal and hepatic diseases. The department has a dedicated emergency function for abdominal surgery, which is a well-established subspecialty in Denmark. The multidisciplinary protocol for emergency abdominal surgery [] includes pre- [], intra- [], and postoperative standards [], ensuring rapid assessment and surgical intervention within 6 h of patient arrival.

We conducted a controlled before-and-after study to compare two groups with different implementation strategies, in order to uncover challenges and necessary requirements for successful implementation. The study period was from April 27, 2023, to November 17, 2023. The inclusion criteria were major emergency abdominal surgery [] and willingness and ability to participate in the study. All patients gave oral informed consent. Patients in the control (before) group were included from April 27 to September 17. The intervention bundle was implemented on September 17, and the intervention (after) group was included in the study from September 18, 2023, to November 17, 2023. To obtain a higher number of included patients, the timeframe of the groups differed.

Of the 64 patients in the after group, 55 (85.9%) were included in the modified phone call follow-up protocol and subgroup analysis. Of the 55 patients, 11 (20.0%) had fully completed all three POD 14 questionnaires, 3 (5.5%) patients had partially completed them, and 21 (38.2%) patients did not answer any questionnaire; 20 (36.4%) patients were not sent questionnaires and, therefore, could not complete any. Of the 21 (38.2%) patients that did not answer any POD 14 questionnaires, the modified phone call follow-up revealed that 1 (4.8%) patient had technical issues, 7 (33.3%) patients forgot to answer, 5 (23.8%) patients did not answer due to lack of energy, and 1 (4.8%) patient cited other reasons. The remaining 7 (33.3%) patients were unreachable for follow-up. Among the 3 patients with partial completion, one was not aware of multiple questionnaires, one found it too time consuming, and one was unreachable.

The patients in the after group who responded to POD 180 answered all three questionnaires. This was not the case at POD 14, 30, or 90 in either group. Generally, HADS was the most answered questionnaire, with a response rate between 27.3% and 40.4% and 40.5% and 55.6%, depending on the timepoint, for the before and after groups, respectively. When adjusted for mortality, only 6.8% in the before group and 8.8% in the after group answered all 12 questionnaires. Response rates, categorized by percentage and adjusted for mortality, are shown in Supplementary Figure 2.

In the before group, the response rate for patients completing at least one questionnaire per timepoint showed a decreasing trend after POD 30, continuing through POD 90 and POD 180. In the after group, the response rate tended to increase from POD 14 to POD 30 and POD 90, followed by a decrease at POD 180 (Supplementary Figure 1).

The before group had higher (36.5% vs. 29.7% and 38.5% vs. 32.4%), but nonsignificantly so, response rates for DOW and WHO‑5 on POD 14 compared to the after group. At all remaining timepoints (POD 30, 90, and 180) and for all questionnaires (HADS, DOW, and WHO-5), the highest response rate was seen in the after group. A significant increase in response rate was found in the after group vs. the before group on POD 90 HADS (55.6% vs. 31.3%, p = 0.025), POD 180 DOW (44.1% vs. 18.2%, p = 0.013), and POD 180 WHO‑5 (44.1% vs. 20.5%, p = 0.025). The remaining differences were nonsignificant.

Individual response rates for all 12 questionnaires separately and from both groups are illustrated in Supplementary Figure 1. No patients included in either the before or after group died on or before POD 30. Of the patients included in the before group, 4 patients died between POD 30 and POD 90, and 4 additional patients died between POD 90 and POD 180, resulting in 48 and 44 patients having the possibility to answer at each timepoint, respectively. In the after group, 1 patient died between POD 30 and POD 90, and 2 additional patients died between POD 90 and POD 180, resulting in groups of 36 and 34 patients with the option to answer at each timepoint, respectively.

Patient demographics for patients responding and not responding to the questionnaires are presented in Tableand. Within the before group, there is no significant difference between patients who answered and those who did not answer. In the after group, 6 (85.7%) of the nonresponders reported no alcohol intake vs 10 (33.3%) among responders (= 0.012). Regarding type of surgery 6 (85.7%) of the non-responders had definitive surgery vs. 30 (100%) in the responders’ group (= 0.036). No other significant differences are present.

In the after group, 9 patients were excluded by the investigator due to critical illness, dementia, or severe psychological conditions, 15 due to circumstances like rapid discharge, technical issues, or death, and 3 declined to participate.

A total of 206 individual patients undergoing major emergency abdominal surgery were assessed for eligibility. Patient demographics for the before and after groups are presented in Table. Significantly more patients in the before group had diabetes (= 0.04) and an alcohol consumption of 1–7 units of alcohol per week (= 0.034). No further significant differences were present. The before group comprised 142 patients assessed, and 52 (36.6%) were included; 30 of the 52 patients (57.7%) answered at least one of the 12 questionnaires. The after group comprised 64 patients assessed, of whom 37 (57.8%) were included (Fig.); 30 of these patients (81.1%) answered at least one questionnaire during the 180-day follow-up period (Fig.a, b). This reflects a significant relative increase of 57.9% (= 0.004) in inclusion rates and of 40.5% (= 0.02) in response rates.

Discussion

This study evaluated the feasibility of and challenges to implementing app-based follow-up after major emergency abdominal surgery. The intervention bundle resulted in an increase in both inclusion and response rates compared to the control group. Inclusion rates rose from 36.6% to 57.8%, and the questionnaire response rate rose from 57.7% to 81.1%, resulting in a relative increase of 57.9% and 40.5% in the inclusion and response rates, respectively.

10 ]. Only one study [ 11 ], an RCT from 2021, evaluated digital follow-up in emergency settings, reporting full adherence of 26%, 42% partial adherence, and 32% not utilizing the intervention. The authors reported no significant differences in patient characteristics between users and nonusers, suggesting factors such as technological barriers as reasons for nonadherence [ 11 ]. In the existing literature on similar interventions in primarily elective patient cohorts, the response rate varied from 11% to 100% []. Only one study [], an RCT from 2021, evaluated digital follow-up in emergency settings, reporting full adherence of 26%, 42% partial adherence, and 32% not utilizing the intervention. The authors reported no significant differences in patient characteristics between users and nonusers, suggesting factors such as technological barriers as reasons for nonadherence [].

Our study shows that with an appropriate digitalization bundle and effective implementation, it is possible to obtain high inclusion and response rates. However, these come at a price, requiring a lot of resources and initiatives, questioning the broader feasibility in a major emergency surgical cohort and its scalability to routine clinical practice. Future studies should therefore consider cost effectiveness in addition to feasibility.

No differences in patient demographics between patients answering and not answering were observed, besides alcohol consumption and the type of surgery in the after group, which might be due to the small sample size of this group. This suggests that the improvement in inclusion and response rates is not due to patient-related factors but can be attributed to the method of implementation and conduction.

The lack of improvement in the response rate on POD 14 in the intervention group suggests that certain patients may not be suitable candidates for digital post-surgical follow-up or that it was conducted too early. Conversely, the relatively high response rate observed on POD 14 may indicate that a follow-up questionnaire’s perceived relevance shortly after surgery intensifies the patients’ participation. Notably, all patients in the after (intervention) group who responded to questionnaires on POD 180 completed all three assessments, highlighting the importance of timing and comprehensiveness in follow-up protocols. When comparing the response rate for patients completing at least one questionnaire per timepoint, a decrease is observed in the before group after POD 30. In contrast, the after group shows an increase from POD 14 to POD 30 and POD 90, followed by a decrease at POD 180. This pattern may be explained by the intervention bundle focusing on better engagement and awareness of follow-up timepoints in the after group. Potentially, the number of different questionnaires, the lengths of the different questionnaires, and the order in which they were sent might have played a role in completion rates. Insights from patient interviews revealed common barriers to participation, including forgetfulness and competing priorities.

4 Fig. 4 Guideline/checklist including key considerations when implementing a digital follow-up strategy, covering app setup and patient engagement Bild vergrößern The increased inclusion and response rates required changes in the clinical setting and setup. Figureprovides a guideline/checklist highlighting our primary learnings regarding factors important for the successful implementation of a digital follow-up solution.

This study has several limitations. Firstly, it has a single-center design and thus might not be generalizable to all study populations, cultures, or countries. Secondly, the variation in observation periods between the two groups in this before-and-after design may have influenced recruitment and introduced a risk of temporal bias. Furthermore, mortality during the study period limited some patients’ possibilities to complete all questionnaires. Finally, feasibility is a multidimensional concept, and while using response rate gives a valuable insight into patient acceptability, it may not cover its full complexity. However, this study is strengthened by the consecutive patient assessment and almost complete follow-up. It is further strengthened by reasons for not participating in the app-based follow-up, which can be of help to others. Future research could use our experiences for conducting larger-scale multicenter studies with equal observation periods or a randomized design. Additionally, exploring alternative intervention models and strategies may further enhance patient engagement and optimize the effectiveness of app-based follow-up after emergency surgery.

In conclusion, app-based follow-up after major emergency abdominal surgery was feasible but not without challenges or costs. The bundle intervention with increased patient education increased the inclusion and response rate.