Feasibility and acceptance of transdermal auricular vagus nerve stimulation using a TENS device in females suffering from long COVID fatigue

Out of 44 healthy young female participants assessed for eligibility, 36 met the criteria for inclusion in the study. After randomization, 1 participant dropped out, resulting in 35 women who completed the trial. The participants were all Europeans, aged between 24 and 68 years, with an average age of 43 ± 10 years. The body mass index (BMI) ranged from 17.3 to 34.6 kg/m, with a mean BMI of 23.9 ± 4.1 kg/m(Table).

Clinical outcomes

The median device usage time across all participants was 2267 min (IQR 964), with individual frequencies showing slight variation (10 Hz: 2325.5 min, 25 Hz: 2180.5 min, 2 Hz: 2258.5 min). The number of uses varied between groups, with a median of 81 sessions across all participants (IQR 36). The median intensity of VNS was recorded at 9.5 mAe (IQR 6.5) in the whole population with a range 1–31 mA.

2 Total ( N = 35) 10 Hz ( N = 12) 25 Hz ( N = 11) 2 Hz ( N = 12) Duration of application (min) Median (IQR) 2267 (964) 2325.5 (1061) 2180.5 (1334.25) 2258.5 (359.25) Min–max 21–6764 935–6764 21–2701 1039–2649 Intensity (mA) Median (IQR) 9.5 (6.5) 9 (5) 9.5 (5.75) 10.5 (9.25) Min–max 1–31 1–31 5–20 2–16 Number of applications Median (IQR) 81 (36) 84 (38.75) 76 (47.75) 83 (11.5) Min–max 3–249 36–249 3–91 38–96 The average daily treatment time was 30 min (IQR 0) across all groups. Subjective numeric ratings on a 1–5 scale (where 1 means VNS is excellent and 5 means poor) revealed a score of 3 (IQR 1.25) after 4 weeks and improved to a score of 2 (IQR 2.12) after 12 weeks. Notably, the most significant improvement was observed in the 10 Hz group, which experienced a decrease of 0.5 points, compared to a decrease of 0.25 points in the 25 Hz group and an increase of 0.75 points in the 2 Hz group (Table).

Of the participants 72% found VNS to be effective, 14% consider it ineffective and another 14% were unsure.

19 ]. Heart rate variability (HRV), assessed through standard deviation of NN intervals (SDNN) and root mean square of successive differences (RMSSD), indicated moderate HRV among participants. The SDNN values showed stability over time for the whole group, with a mean of 59 ms at baseline, decreasing slightly after 4 weeks (54 ms) and returning to 59 ms after 12 weeks, while median RMSSD values decreased slightly from 38 ms at baseline to 37 ms after 12 weeks. Typical reference values for SDNN in healthy individuals range from 50 to 150 ms, while RMSSD values generally lie between 20 and 50 ms [].

The mean heart rate pressure product (HRPP) remained within normal limits, showing a baseline mean of 8827 and increasing to 9255 after 12 weeks. Normal values range from 7000 to 12,000 in healthy individuals.

20 ]. Values at the lower end of the range indicate a lower cardiac workload, while higher values within this range still fall within normal limits [].

21 ]. Similarly, pulse rates were within normal ranges, averaging 75 bpm (beats per min) at baseline and rising to 77 bpm at the 12-week follow-up. The resting heart rate ranges in healthy adults from 60 to100 bpm [].

Morning salivary cortisol levels also fell within the normal range, with a median of 0.247 µg/dl at baseline and 0.29 µg/dl after 12 weeks. The standard reference value for morning salivary cortisol (between 6:00am and 10:00 am) is under 0.783 µg/dl, according to the laboratory guidelines of the Department of Laboratory Medicine, Vienna General Hospital, Medical University of Vienna.

The post-COVID-19 functional status scale (PCFS) demonstrated an improvement, decreasing from a median score of 3 points at baseline to 2 points at the 12-week assessment.

Dyspnea severity, evaluated using the modified Borg scale, showed a decrease from a median score of 3 points at baseline to a median of 2 points after 12 weeks.

Fatigue levels, measured by the Brief Fatigue Inventory (BFI), revealed a reduction with mean BFI scores decreasing from 5.5 points at baseline to 4.5 points after 12 weeks.

Sleep quality, assessed with the ISI, showed improvements from 14 points at baseline to 11 points after 12 weeks.