23.09.2022 | Originalien

Factors Affecting Female Infertility in the Population of Gujarat (India): A Comprehensive Study

verfasst von: Priyanka Sanghavi, Bhumika Savsaiya, Hitesh Patel, Kajal Patel, Divya Chandel

Erschienen in: Journal für Gynäkologische Endokrinologie/Österreich

Abstract

Infertility affects 1 out of 6 couples of the world population and has multifactorial etiologies. The aim of the present study is to identify the correlation between some causative factors and female infertility. The detailed proforma with patient’s informed consent was filled out for total 120 females (42 control females and 78 case females, which included personal information, family history, lifestyle factors and serum hormone levels). Results showed that age, body mass index (BMI), previous history of miscarriage, and previous history of conception were significantly (p < 0.001) associated with female infertility. Similarly, independent t test results of clinical profile showed significant (p < 0.001) association of serum levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), prolactin (PRL), progesterone, and anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH). There was a non-significant association of lifestyle factors (alcohol consumption, smoking, diet, caffeine consumption, and menstrual cycle regularity) and family history of consanguineous marriage with female infertility. Also, we have found a nonsignificant association between female infertility and complaint of infertility in other family members of probands. The present study confirms that these factors are important aspects for determining the etiology of female infertility and will further help in the management of disease and provide essential treatment if required.
