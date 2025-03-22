Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
neuropsychiatrie

21.03.2025 | original article

Examining the safety and side effects of exposure therapy in virtual reality for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder

verfasst von: Luzie Lohse, Lara Rolvien, Swantje Borsutzky, Simone Kühn, Franziska Miegel, Lena Jelinek

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Exposure and response prevention therapy in virtual reality (VERP) for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has been investigated primarily for its effectiveness. This study evaluated an important research gap, the negative and positive side effects of VERP and its safety. Eighty outpatients with contamination- or checking-related OCD were randomized to two conditions: VERP (six weekly sessions) or care as usual (CAU). Assessments were conducted at baseline (t0), 6 weeks after t0 (t1), and 3 months after t1 (t2). General side effects (Negative and Positive Side Effects Questionnaire; NPSE) and those specific to virtual reality (VERP-Specific Side Effects Questionnaire; VEQ) were assessed at t1. Cybersickness (Simulator Sickness Questionnaire; SSQ) was assessed before and after each session. The safety evaluation involved assessing the worsening of OC-symptoms (Reliable Change Index of the Yale-Brown Obsessive–Compulsive Scale; Y‑BOCS) from t0 to t1 and serious adverse events during the intervention. Results indicated no significant clinical symptom deterioration in the VERP group and no adverse events. In total, 47% of participants in both groups experienced at least one side effect, with significantly fewer reported in the VERP than in the CAU group (p < 0.001). Concerning VERP-specific side effects, at least one side effect was found in 55% of the patients. The SSQ total score did not significantly change from before to after the VERP sessions (p = 0.098, Cohen’s d = 0.297). In conclusion, VERP was safe and demonstrated few side effects, highlighting its potential as a well-tolerated and safe intervention for patients with OCD.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Cuijpers P. Targets and outcomes of psychotherapies for mental disorders: An overview. World Psychiatry. 2019;18:276.
2.
Herzog P, Lauff S, Rief W, Brakemeier EL. Assessing the unwanted: A systematic review of instruments used to assess negative effects of psychotherapy. Brain Behav. 2019;9.
3.
Wiebe A, Kannen K, Selaskowski B, Mehren A, Thöne AK, Pramme L, et al. Virtual reality in the diagnostic and therapy for mental disorders: A systematic review. Clin Psychol Rev. 2022;98.
4.
Klatte R, Strauss B, Flückiger C, Rosendahl J. Adverse effects of psychotherapy: Protocol for a systematic review and meta-analysis. Syst Rev. 2018;7.
5.
Schneider SC, Knott L, Cepeda SL, Hana LM, McIngvale E, Goodman WK, et al. Serious negative consequences associated with exposure and response prevention for obsessive-compulsive disorder: A survey of therapist attitudes and experiences. Depress Anxiety. 2020;37:418–28.PubMedCrossRef
6.
Barnard D. History of VR—Timeline of events and tech. development. 2023.
7.
Carl E, Stein AT, Levihn-Coon A, Pogue JR, Rothbaum B, Emmelkamp P, et al. Virtual reality exposure therapy for anxiety and related disorders: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. J Anxiety Disord. 2019;61:27–36.PubMedCrossRef
8.
Cullen AJ, Dowling NL, Segrave R, Carter A, Yücel M. Exposure therapy in a virtual environment: Validation in obsessive compulsive disorder. J Anxiety Disord. 2021;80:102404.PubMedCrossRef
9.
Javaherirenani R, Mortazavi SS, Shalbafan M, Ashouri A, Farani AR. Virtual reality exposure and response prevention in the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder in patients with contamination subtype in comparison with in vivo exposure therapy: A randomized clinical controlled trial. Bmc Psychiatry. 2022;22:740.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
10.
Scott J. The science and practice of psychotherapy: the critical need for quality assurance and vigilance to monitor the ratio of benefits to risks of therapies. Acta Psychiatr Scand. 2017;136:233–5.PubMedCrossRef
11.
Olatunji BO, Deacon BJ, Cruelest Cure AJST. Issues in the implementation of exposure-based treatments. Ethical. 2009.
12.
McKay D, Abramowitz JS, Storch EA. Mechanisms of harmful treatments for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Clinical Psychology. and Practice: Science; 2020.
13.
Moritz S, Fieker M, Hottenrott B, Seeralan T, Cludius B, Kolbeck K, et al. No pain, no gain? Adverse effects of psychotherapy in obsessive-compulsive disorder and its relationship to treatment gains. J Obsessive Compuls Relat Disord. 2015;20155:61–6.CrossRef
14.
Ladwig I, Rief W, Nestoriuc Y. What are the risks and side effects of psychotherapy? – Development of an inventory for the assessment of negative effects of psychotherapy (INEP). Verhaltenstherapie. 2014;24:252–63.CrossRef
15.
Hendriks L, de Kleine RA, Broekman TG, Hendriks GJ, van Minnen A. Intensive prolonged exposure therapy for chronic PTSD patients following multiple trauma and multiple treatment attempts. Eur J Psychotraumatol. 2018;9.
16.
Jacobson, N. S., Truax, P. (1991). Clinical Significance: A statistical approach to defining meaningful change in psychotherapy research. J Consult Clin Psychol, 59.
17.
Rolvien L, Lohse L, Borgmann L, Moritz S, Kühn S, Jelinek L, et al. Exposure and response prevention in virtual reality for obsessive-compulsive disorder: a randomized controlled trial. (submitted).
18.
Jelinek L, Peth J, Runde A, Arlt S, Scheunemann J, Gallinat J. Metacognitive Training for Depression: Feasibility, safety and acceptability of two new treatment modules to reduce suicidality. Clin Psychol Psychother. 2020;28:669–81.PubMedCrossRef
19.
Kennedy RS, Lane NE, Berbaum KS, Lilienthal MG. Simulator sickness questionnaire: An enhanced method of quantifying simulator sickness. Int J Aviat Psychol. 1993;3:203–20.CrossRef
20.
Bouchard S, Berthiaume M, Robillard G, Forget H, Daudelin-Peltier C, Renaud P, et al. Arguing in favor of revising the simulator sickness questionnaire factor structure when assessing side effects induced by immersions in virtual reality. Front Psychiatry. 1926; 2021.
21.
Goodman WK, Price LH, Rasmussen SA, Mazure C, Fleischmann RL, Hill CL, et al. The Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 1989;46:1006–11.PubMedCrossRef
22.
Hand I, Büttner-Westphal H. Die Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS): Ein halbstrukturiertes Interview zur Beurteilung des Schweregrades von Denk- und Handlungszwängen. Verhaltenstherapie. 1991;1:223–5.CrossRef
23.
Jacobson NS, Truax P. Clinical significance: A statistical approach to defining meaningful change in psychotherapy research. In A. E. Kazdin (Ed.), Methodological Issues & Strategies in Clinical Research. 2004:631–648.
24.
Patterson B, Boyle MH, Kivlenieks M, Van Ameringen M. The use of waitlists as control conditions in anxiety disorders research. J Psychiatr Res. 2016;83:112–20.PubMedCrossRef
25.
Craske MG, Kircanski K, Zelikowsky M, Mystkowski J, Chowdhury N, Baker A. Optimizing inhibitory learning during exposure therapy. Behav Res Ther. 2008;46:5–27.PubMedCrossRef
26.
Keijsers GP, Hoogduin CAL, Schaap CPDR. Predictors of treatment outcome in the behavioural treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Br J Psychiatry. 1994;165:781–6.PubMedCrossRef
27.
Merling LF, Siev J, Delucia C, Davidtz J. I think I can: The role of self-efficacy in exposure to contamination. J Soc Clin Psychol. 2022;41(5):423–43.CrossRef
28.
Himle JA, Van Etten ML, Janeck AS, Fischer DJ. Insight as a predictor of treatment outcome in behavioral group treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Cognit Ther Res. 2006;30:661–6.CrossRef
29.
Gan J, He J, Fu H, Zhu X. Association between obsession, compulsion, depression and insight in obsessive-compulsive disorder: a meta-analysis. Nord J Psychiatry. 2022;76:489–96.PubMedCrossRef
30.
Guidi J, Brakemeier EL, Bockting CLH, Cosci F, Cuijpers P, Jarrett RB, et al. Methodological recommendations for trials of psychological interventions. Psychother Psychosom. 2018;87:276–84.PubMedCrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Examining the safety and side effects of exposure therapy in virtual reality for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder
verfasst von
Luzie Lohse
Lara Rolvien
Swantje Borsutzky
Simone Kühn
Franziska Miegel
Lena Jelinek
Publikationsdatum
21.03.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-025-00518-6