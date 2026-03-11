Evolving landscape of glioblastoma research

Search strategy and selection criteria

We conducted a manual search on PubMed.gov using the terms “glioblastoma AND overall survival”. The search strategy was restricted to publications from 1947–2022 that were conducted in humans and provided information on median overall survival (OS) during the period of studies. This resulted in 19,668 retrieved database entries.

Studies were selected according to the following inclusion criteria: 1) English language, 2) abstract availability, 3) full-text accessibility (open access, library access, Researchgate) and 3) reported median OS in the text from diagnosis using Kaplan Meier (KM) analysis. The following exclusion criteria were employed: 1) in vitro studies and animal studies, 2) studies in pediatric (< 18 years old) patients, 3) case reports, case series focusing on long-term survivors and reviews, 4) mixed malignant glioma groups, 5) brain stem glioma and thalamic glioma and 6) studies which reported survival data from KM analysis only in graphical format and reported median OS from the time of recurrence. This resulted in 2232 included studies, with 1,685,872 patients overall.

1 Fig. 1 Flowchart presenting search strategy and study selection criteria. OS overall survival Bild vergrößern A detailed workflow of the literature search is given in Fig.

https://github.com/lead-ratings/gender-guesser For every study, we collected the following metrics: number of patients, median OS time, recruitment period, type of study, year of publication, sex and affiliations of first and last author, journal, number of citations, and impact factors (IF) of the journal in 2022. Authorship positions and affiliations were assigned according to the order in the PubMed database. More specifically, the authors who were listed first on the list or whose names appeared first were referred to as “first authors,” and the authors whose names appeared last on the list were referred to as “last authors.” The genders of all authors were classified using the Python package gender-guesser (), and ambiguities were manually double-checked and corrected if necessary. The type of study was categorized into case series (CS; not focusing on long-term survivors), clinical trial (CT), randomized controlled trial (RCT), meta-analysis and population-based study.

For cases without a reported recruitment period, the last 2, 5 and 8 years before the publication date were extrapolated according to sample size (< 20 patients: last 2 years, 20–50 patients: last 5 years, 50+: last 8 years).

The treatment regimen was classified into radiotherapy, chemotherapy (chloroethyl-nitrosoureas class (CNU), carmustine (BCNU), irinotecan, fotemustine, carboplatin, nimustin, vincristine, lomustine, prednimustine, cisplatin, procarbazine, teniposide, cediranib), temozolomide (TMZ), targeted therapy (tyrosine kinase inhibitors, i.e. apatinib, crizotinib, erlotinib, gefitinib, lapatinib, regorafenib), tumor treating fields, immunotherapy (peptide vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, oncolytic viruses, autologous lymphoid effector cells specific against tumor-cells (ALECSAT)) and antiangiogenic treatment using bevacizumab.

The resulting list will be shared upon publication of the manuscript.