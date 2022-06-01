 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

31.05.2022 | original article

Evaluation of the effect of preoperative hemoglobin level and proinflammatory factors on intertrochanteric fracture union

verfasst von: Amir Sabbaghzadeh, Sona Bonakdar, Mona Gorji, MD Morteza Gholipour

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Intertrochanteric fractures are associated with high mortality and morbidity, so these patients should undergo fracture fixation surgery immediately. Despite surgery, the possibility of fracture fusion may not occur due to the association with various causes. Therefore, our aim is to investigate these factors (TNF‑a, IL‑1, Hb) and their effect on fracture union after fixation.

Methods

From 2018 to 2020, at our orthopedic trauma center, 163 patients older than 50 years with intertrochanteric fractures underwent DHS fixation surgery. Patients were divided into anemic and non-anemic groups in terms of preoperative hemoglobin level (standard hemoglobin 11 mg/dl). For 3 months, patients were assessed for union and failure fixation criteria, levels of proinflammation (TNF‑α, IL-1) and level of hemoglobin.

Results

The results show that out of 163 patients with fractures, at the time of initial admission, 74 patients had less than 11 hemoglobin g/dl. Patients with union fractures had higher hemoglobin levels than patients with non-union (11.71 ± 1.51 versus 11.24 ± 1.96), which was statistically significant between hemoglobin and union level (p = 0.030). At the end of the third visit (third month), 44 (59.5%) anemic patients received union completly, while among the patients with normal hemoglobin level, 32 (36%) received union bread, which was statistically significant (p = 0.003). There were no statistically significant differences between proinflammatory factors before surgery and 3 months after surgery (p > 0.05).

Conclusion

Due to the effect of anemia and proinflammatory factors in the process of healing fractures and bone formation and creating musculoskeletal balance, low hemoglobin level before surgery has a significant effect on fracture union and failure of fixation. So it is recommended to correct this anemia in these patients before surgery and during follow-up.

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
1.
Lozano J, Arbulú I, Rey-Maquieira J. The greening role of tour operators. Environ Manage. 2016;57(1):49–61. CrossRef
2.
Nauth A, Lee M, Gardner MJ, Brinker MR, Warner SJ, Tornetta P III, et al. Principles of nonunion management: state of the art. J Orthop Trauma. 2018;32:S52–S7. CrossRef
3.
Li T, Liu ZL, Xiao M, Yang ZZ, Peng MZ, Di Li C, et al. Impact of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell immunomodulation on the osteogenic effects of laponite. Stem Cell Res Ther. 2018;9(1):100. CrossRef
4.
Granero-Moltó F, Weis JA, Miga MI, Landis B, Myers TJ, O’Rear L, et al. Regenerative effects of transplanted mesenchymal stem cells in fracture healing. Stem Cells. 2009;27(8):1887–98. CrossRef
5.
Sui B‑D, Chen J, Zhang X‑Y, He T, Zhao P, Zheng C‑X, et al. Gender-independent efficacy of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in sex hormone-deficient bone loss via immunosuppression and resident stem cell recovery. Exp Mol Med. 2018;50(12):1–14. CrossRef
6.
Schell H, Duda G, Peters A, Tsitsilonis S, Johnson K, Schmidt-Bleek K. The haematoma and its role in bone healing. J Exp Ortop. 2017;4(1):1–11. CrossRef
7.
Kovach TK, Dighe AS, Lobo PI, Cui Q. Interactions between MSCs and immune cells: implications for bone healing. J Immunol Res. 2015;2015:1–17. CrossRef
8.
Gerstenfeld LC, Cho TJ, Kon T, Aizawa T, Tsay A, Fitch J, et al. Impaired fracture healing in the absence of TNF‑α signaling: The role of TNF‑α in endochondral cartilage resorption. J Bone Miner Res. 2003;18(9):1584–92. CrossRef
9.
Lehmann W, Edgar C, Wang K, Cho T, Barnes G, Kakar S, et al. Tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) coordinately regulates the expression of specific matrix metalloproteinases (MMPS) and angiogenic factors during fracture healing. Bone. 2005;36(2):300–10. CrossRef
10.
Kanapuru B, Ershler WB. Inflammation, coagulation, and the pathway to frailty. Am J Med. 2009;122(7):605–13. CrossRef
11.
Penninx BW, Guralnik JM, Onder G, Ferrucci L, Wallace RB, Pahor M. Anemia and decline in physical performance among older persons. Am J Med. 2003;115(2):104–10. CrossRef
12.
Penninx BW, Pahor M, Cesari M, Corsi AM, Woodman RC, Bandinelli S, et al. Anemia is associated with disability and decreased physical performance and muscle strength in the elderly. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2004;52(5):719–24. CrossRef
13.
Cesari M, Penninx BW, Lauretani F, Russo CR, Carter C, Bandinelli S, et al. Hemoglobin levels and skeletal muscle: results from the InCHIANTI study. J Gerontol Ser A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2004;59(3):M249–M54. CrossRef
14.
Chaves PH, Xue QL, Guralnik JM, Ferrucci L, Volpato S, Fried LP. What constitutes normal hemoglobin concentration in community-dwelling disabled older women? J Am Geriatr Soc. 2004;52(11):1811–6. CrossRef
15.
Baumgaertner MR. The pertrochanteric external fixator reduced pain, hospital stay, and mechanical complications in comparison with the sliding hip screw. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2002;84(8):1488. CrossRef
16.
Babcock S, Kellam JF. Hip fracture nonunions: diagnosis, treatment, and special considerations in elderly patients. Adv Orthop. 2018;2018:1–11. CrossRef
17.
Copuroglu C, Calori GM, Giannoudis PV. Fracture non-union: who is at risk? Injury. 2013;44(11):1379–82. CrossRef
18.
Kim C‑H, Chang JS, Kim JW. Clinical outcomes of dynamic hip screw fixation of intertrochanteric fractures: comparison with additional anti-rotation screw use. Eur J Orthop Surg Traumatol. 2019;29(5):1017–23. CrossRef
19.
Yang Y, Lin X. pidemiological features of 877 cases with hip fraction. Zhonghua Liu Xing Bing Xue Za Zhi. 2014;35(4):446–8. PubMed
20.
The British Editorial Society of Bone & Joint Surgery. The influence of hemorrhagic anemia on fracture healing. Orthopaedic Proceedings. 2012. TF V, editor.
21.
Rothman R, editor. Effect of anemia on fracture healing. Surgical forum. 1968.
22.
Rothman RH, Klemek JS, Toton JJ. The effect of iron deficiency anemia on fracture healing. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 1971;77:276–83. PubMed
23.
Ferreira N, Marais L, Aldous C. The pathogenesis of tibial non-union. Sa Orthop J. 2016;15(1):51–9. CrossRef
24.
McKibbin B. The biology of fracture healing in long bones. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 1978;60(2):150–62. CrossRef
25.
Webb J, Tricker J. A review of fracture healing. Curr Orthop. 2000;6(14):457–63. CrossRef
26.
Harty M, Neff AW, King MW, Mescher AL. Regeneration or scarring: an immunologic perspective. Dev Dyn. 2003;226(2):268–79. CrossRef
27.
Hoff P, Gaber T, Strehl C, Jakstadt M, Hoff H, Schmidt-Bleek K, et al. A pronounced inflammatory activity characterizes the early fracture healing phase in immunologically restricted patients. Int J Mol Sci. 2017;18(3):583. CrossRef
28.
Schmidt-Bleek K, Schell H, Lienau J, Schulz N, Hoff P, Pfaff M, et al. Initial immune reaction and angiogenesis in bone healing. J Tissue Eng Regen Med. 2014;8(2):120–30. CrossRef
29.
El-Jawhari JJ, Kleftouris G, El-Sherbiny Y, Saleeb H, West RM, Jones E, et al. Defective proliferation and osteogenic potential with altered immunoregulatory phenotype of native bone marrow-multipotential stromal cells in atrophic fracture non-union. Sci Rep. 2019;9(1):1–16. CrossRef
30.
Yang A, Lu Y, Xing J, Li Z, Yin X, Dou C, et al. IL‑8 enhances therapeutic effects of BMSCs on bone regeneration via CXCR2-mediated PI3k/Akt signaling pathway. Cell Physiol Biochem. 2018;48(1):361–70. CrossRef
31.
Mathieu M, Rigutto S, Ingels A, Spruyt D, Stricwant N, Kharroubi I, et al. Decreased pool of mesenchymal stem cells is associated with altered chemokines serum levels in atrophic nonunion fractures. Bone. 2013;53(2):391–8. CrossRef
32.
Kokubu T, Haudenschild DR, Moseley TA, Rose L, Reddi AH. Immunolocalization of IL-17A, IL-17B, and their receptors in chondrocytes during fracture healing. J Histochem Cytochem. 2008;56(2):89–95. CrossRef
33.
Ono T, Okamoto K, Nakashima T, Nitta T, Hori S, Iwakura Y, et al. IL-17-producing γδ T cells enhance bone regeneration. Nat Commun. 2016;7(1):1–9.
34.
Nam D, Mau E, Wang Y, Wright D, Silkstone D, Whetstone H, et al. T‑lymphocytes enable osteoblast maturation via IL-17F during the early phase of fracture repair. Plos One. 2012;7(6):e40044. CrossRef
35.
Erices A, Conget P, Rojas C, Minguell JJ. Gp130 activation by soluble interleukin‑6 receptor/interleukin‑6 enhances osteoblastic differentiation of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells. Exp Cell Res. 2002;280(1):24–32. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Evaluation of the effect of preoperative hemoglobin level and proinflammatory factors on intertrochanteric fracture union
verfasst von
Amir Sabbaghzadeh
Sona Bonakdar
Mona Gorji
MD Morteza Gholipour
Publikationsdatum
31.05.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02042-x

Version: 0.1972.0