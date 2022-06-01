Evaluation of the effect of preoperative hemoglobin level and proinflammatory factors on intertrochanteric fracture union

Summary

Background Intertrochanteric fractures are associated with high mortality and morbidity, so these patients should undergo fracture fixation surgery immediately. Despite surgery, the possibility of fracture fusion may not occur due to the association with various causes. Therefore, our aim is to investigate these factors (TNF‑a, IL‑1, Hb) and their effect on fracture union after fixation.

Methods From 2018 to 2020, at our orthopedic trauma center, 163 patients older than 50 years with intertrochanteric fractures underwent DHS fixation surgery. Patients were divided into anemic and non-anemic groups in terms of preoperative hemoglobin level (standard hemoglobin 11 mg/dl). For 3 months, patients were assessed for union and failure fixation criteria, levels of proinflammation (TNF‑α, IL-1) and level of hemoglobin.

Results The results show that out of 163 patients with fractures, at the time of initial admission, 74 patients had less than 11 hemoglobin g/dl. Patients with union fractures had higher hemoglobin levels than patients with non-union (11.71 ± 1.51 versus 11.24 ± 1.96), which was statistically significant between hemoglobin and union level ( p = 0.030). At the end of the third visit (third month), 44 (59.5%) anemic patients received union completly, while among the patients with normal hemoglobin level, 32 (36%) received union bread, which was statistically significant ( p = 0.003). There were no statistically significant differences between proinflammatory factors before surgery and 3 months after surgery ( p > 0.05).