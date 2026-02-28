Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Evaluation of laser goniopuncture after deep sclerectomy in open-angle glaucoma: a pilot case series with short-term results

  • 27.02.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Dr. Tran Ngoc Hung
PhD. Dr. Nguyen Le Trung
Dr. Vu Anh Tuan
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Summary

Purpose

To evaluate the short-term effectiveness of laser goniopuncture (LGP) after deep sclerectomy (DS) in reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG).

Patients and methods

This prospective pilot interventional case series included 16 eyes of 16 patients with primary OAG who had undergone DS but failed to achieve the target IOP. Laser goniopuncture was performed using an Nd: YAG laser. Patients were followed up for 3 months with examinations at 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 3 months post-laser. Primary outcomes included the mean IOP, absolute and relative success rates, and failure rates, as well as the proportion of patients achieving a ≥ 30% IOP reduction. Secondary outcomes included the proportion of patients not requiring IOP-lowering medication, changes in visual acuity (VA, logMAR), and ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM) of filtering bleb height. Pre- and posttreatment IOP was compared using paired t tests or Wilcoxon signed-rank tests as appropriate.

Results

Mean IOP decreased significantly from 26.69 mm Hg pre-laser to 12.31 mm Hg at 1 day (p < 0.001) and remained stable through 3 months. The success rate remained high (85–95%), and 87.5% of eyes achieved an IOP reduction of 30% or more. The proportion of patients not requiring IOP-lowering medication increased from 0% before laser treatment to 93.8% at 1 month and was maintained at 3 months. Although a statistically significant change in VA (logMAR) was observed, this change represented an increase in logMAR values, indicating worsening of VA rather than functional improvement, and should therefore be interpreted with caution. The UBM showed a significant increase in filtering bleb height that correlated with IOP reduction. Only one patient (6.2%) developed mild hyphema, which resolved spontaneously.

Conclusion

Laser goniopuncture is an effective and safe adjunctive procedure after DS for achieving short-term IOP control in OAG, reducing the need for medication without serious complications. However, this pilot study is limited by its small sample size, lack of a control group, and short follow-up; longer-term studies are required to assess sustained efficacy.
Titel
Evaluation of laser goniopuncture after deep sclerectomy in open-angle glaucoma: a pilot case series with short-term results
Verfasst von
Dr. Tran Ngoc Hung
PhD. Dr. Nguyen Le Trung
Dr. Vu Anh Tuan
Publikationsdatum
27.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Print ISSN: 0930-4282
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7523
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00717-026-00612-2
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.