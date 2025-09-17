Evaluation of dual-task performance in ballet dancers

Purpose This study aimed to compare the dual-task performances of ballet dancers who use attention, concentration and balance skills in combination during both their training and stage performances and individuals who do not have a dance background and are not engaged in active sports.

Method In the ballet dancers group ( n = 30) and control ( n = 30) group, the maximum digit span in which all individuals repeated the sequences presented in the PowerPoint program in the correct order and completely in the visual forward digit span and visual backward digit span test were determined. Afterwards, the Flamingo balance test was administered to all individuals, and the number of falls was recorded. In the evaluation of dual-task performance, maximum forward and backward digit spans were randomly presented to each individual, and at the end of the Flamingo balance test, the individuals were requested to repeat the numbers in the correct order and in full.

Results While the dual-task performance resulted in a positive dual-task effect in ballet dancers, it led to a negative effect in the control group. In addition, ballet dancers displayed significantly better balance performances than the control group in both the single and dual tasks ( p < 0.001).