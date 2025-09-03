Zum Inhalt
European Surgery

Ethics of consenting geriatric patients for surgery: do they really understand what we are saying?

  • 02.09.2025
  • main topic
Verfasst von
Prof. Alberto R. Ferreres, MD, PhD, MPH, J.D.
Erschienen in
European Surgery

Summary

Background

Surgical informed consent in geriatric patients presents several challenges in everyday surgical practice. This process is mandatory and crystalizes the ethical principle of respecting patients′ autonomy—the right to decide what is done to them. It has three main stages: pre-conditions, the information and its understanding by the patient, and the final consent. Geriatric patients may have difficulties in comprehending the whole situation and their condition, sometimes being unable to offer proper and valid informed consent. Cognitive impairment is one of the more predominant causes together with frailty and the impact of the disease on the decision-making capacity of the patient. The aim of this study was to explore the available literature regarding the ethics surrounding the process of surgical informed consent in the geriatric population.

Methods

A search was performed of PubMed, Scopus, and Biomed Central databases, with a total of 66 articles selected for review.

Results

The review identified the need to enhance the process of surgical informed consent in the geriatric population as well as to confront and solve the ethical conflicts that often arise in everyday surgical care of older patients with cognitive impairment, many times in emergency or acute circumstances. The patient’s best interest and autonomy should be the primary concern and the leading factor in decision-making.

Conclusions

The process of surgical informed consent in the geriatric population involves unique ethical and clinical considerations due to the complex health, cognitive, and social factors that often affect older adults.
