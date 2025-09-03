Ethics of consenting geriatric patients for surgery: do they really understand what we are saying?

Background

Surgical informed consent in geriatric patients presents several challenges in everyday surgical practice. This process is mandatory and crystalizes the ethical principle of respecting patients′ autonomy—the right to decide what is done to them. It has three main stages: pre-conditions, the information and its understanding by the patient, and the final consent. Geriatric patients may have difficulties in comprehending the whole situation and their condition, sometimes being unable to offer proper and valid informed consent. Cognitive impairment is one of the more predominant causes together with frailty and the impact of the disease on the decision-making capacity of the patient. The aim of this study was to explore the available literature regarding the ethics surrounding the process of surgical informed consent in the geriatric population.