Essential news of current guidelines: head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Introduction

1 ]. While alcohol and tobacco consumption are regarded as the major risk factors for HNSCC development, human papilloma virus infection (HPV) has been identified as contributing to the development of oropharyngeal HNSCC in a subgroup of patients [ 2 , 3 ]. The HPV-positive population shows a more favourable prognosis compared to HPV-negative disease [ 3 ]. Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (HNSCC) is the sixth most common cancer and accounts for 890,000 new cases and 450,000 deaths worldwide annually []. While alcohol and tobacco consumption are regarded as the major risk factors for HNSCC development, human papilloma virus infection (HPV) has been identified as contributing to the development of oropharyngeal HNSCC in a subgroup of patients []. The HPV-positive population shows a more favourable prognosis compared to HPV-negative disease [].

It is essential for the optimal management of HNSCC patients that a multidisciplinary team is involved including radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, oral and maxillofacial and head and neck surgeons and nutritionists. Standard treatment options include surgery, (chemo)radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

4 ‐ 9 ]. While the recent National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines provide comprehensive recommendations regarding the diagnosis, therapy and follow-up of HNSCC, additional guidelines such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) guidelines or the German S3 guidelines deal with certain aspects such as treatment deintensification of HPV-positive oropharyngeal carcinomas or distinct subsites such as oral cavity or laryngeal carcinomas [].

Although the NCCN guidelines are regularly revised and reflect the most recent evidence generated by clinical trials until 2022, the ESMO, ASCO and S3 guidelines, which were last updated between 2019–2021, are still valid and their recommendations are a widely accepted standard of care. Despite a rapidly evolving field it has to be noted that the treatment of locally advanced (LA) and recurrent/metastatic (R/M) disease is challenging, relevant data gaps exist and only a few practice-changing trials have been reported during the last couple of years.

It is the aim of this brief report to address the most relevant and controversial recommendations made by the aforementioned guidelines for the management of non-nasopharyngeal HNSCC from a medical oncologist’s point of view. Since early stage I/II HNSCC is commonly treated with single-modality treatment (i.e., surgery or radiotherapy) accompanied by a good prognosis, the focus will be laid on non-nasopharyngeal LA and R/M HNSCC.