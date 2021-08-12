Esophageal resection in Austria—preparing a national registry

Summary

Background Esophageal resection is a technically challenging procedure. Despite improvements in perioperative management and outcome, it is still associated with considerably high morbidity and mortality rates even if performed in high-volume centers. This study aimed to shed light on the results of routine patient care in three representative referral centers concerning caseload and surgical and oncological outcomes.

Methods This study is a retrospective, multicenter, national-wide analysis of a newly established database including perioperative and long-term outcome data from three referral centers in Austria.

Results In a 6-year study period (2013–2018), 411 patients were eligible for analysis. The indication for esophageal resection was esophageal adenocarcinoma in 299 (72.7%) patients and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in 90 (21.9%) patients. The abdominothoracic approach (70.1%) was the most common operation, followed by transhiatal extended gastrectomy (14.8%) and a thoracic-abdominal-cervical approach (8.5%). Most patients (77.9%) underwent neoadjuvant therapy (chemotherapy 45.3%, radiochemotherapy in 32.6%). A minimally invasive approach was chosen in 25.3%. Major complications and mortality were seen in 21.7% and 2.9%, respectively. The 1‑year survival rate was 84%, 3‑year survival 60%, and 5‑year survival was 52%. The pooled overall median survival was 110 months (95% CI 33.97–186.03).