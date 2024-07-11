Esophageal perforation with near fatal mediastinitis secondary to Th3 fracture

In young patients vertebral fractures usually develop due to high-energy trauma, while in older patients with osteoporosis or degenerative changes of the axial skeleton, even minor accidents may lead to fractures of the spine. Fractures most commonly develop in the cervical and lumbar region, whereas those of the upper thoracic level only account for 16% []. In this region, the esophagus is in close anatomical contact to the anterior spine, thus being at potential risk of injury []. In 1979, the first case of a C4/5 vertebral fracture with associated esophageal injury following a car accident was published [], with less than 15 reports made public since then []. The rarity of accompanying esophageal injuries due to vertebral fractures, together with unspecific symptoms and absent radiographic findings, impairs an early diagnosis []; however, a delay in treatment of more than 48 h for esophageal rupture increases the mortality rate from 10–25% up to 40–60% []. At the same time, these injuries can occur under two nearly opposite circumstances: after high-energy trauma in young patients [], and following low-energy trauma in older individuals with degenerative changes of the vertebral column (e.g., diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis, DISH) [].

Case presentation

1 Fig. 1 a At initial trauma the chest X-ray (frontal plane) taken in a lying position only showed the fracture of the 5th right rib. b Areas of encapsulated air and mediastinal widening were visible 5 days later on the chest X‑ray in standing position (frontal plane). Subsequent CT scan in sagittal ( c ), axial ( d ), and frontal ( e ) plane showed an incomplete burst fracture ( c , d , e ), esophageal perforation ( d ), mediastinitis with fistula ( d ), left-sided pleural empyema ( d ), and entrapped air within the spinal canal ( c ). Endoscopy prior to emergency esophagectomy revealed extensive necrosis involving two thirds of the esophageal wall ( f ; necrosis visible to the right of the dashed line) × A 74-year-old male patient presented to the accident and emergency department after having fallen out of bed and was subsequently diagnosed with a fracture of the 5th right rib and mild concussion based on X‑rays of the thorax (Fig.a) and cranial computed tomography (CT, down to level C4). At that time, the patient complained of right-sided thoracic pain on deep inspiration. Known comorbidities included obesity grade I, type II diabetes treated with a sodium-glucose transporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, hypertension, hepatic steatosis, vitamin D deficiency and sigmoid diverticulosis. Due to an inconspicuous neurological status, the patient was subsequently discharged. Following trauma, the patient’s general practitioner noticed a worsening general condition and progressive difficulties in swallowing. At our outpatient clinic 5 days after trauma, he presented with tachycardia, cold sweat and normothermia (36.7 °C).

1 1 1 1 1 Diagnostic X‑rays of the thorax, cervical column and dens axis were taken, with novel hypodensities visible in left upper hemithorax and paramediastinum (Fig.b). Laboratory tests revealed leukocytes 7.3 G/L, hemoglobin 13.2 g/dL, creatinine 3.62 mg/dL, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) 15.58 ml/min, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) 314 U/L and C-reactive protein (CRP) 484.2 mg/L. As pneumonia was suspected, a thoracic CT scan was performed and in addition to a lateral shaft fracture of the 5th right rib, another fracture of the 5th right rib at the costotransverse joint, a split fracture (AO spine type A2) of the 3rd thoracic vertebra (Fig.c, d, e), and signs of DISH, were diagnosed. Most strikingly though, a posttraumatic esophageal rupture at the level of the 3rd thoracic vertebra was diagnosed (Fig.d), with concurrent fistula between the mediastinum and pleural cavity (Fig.d), loculated left-sided pleural empyema, and entrapped air within the spinal canal (Fig.c). Notably, due to the patient’s serious general condition, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to rule out injury of intervertebral discs, posterior structures, or the presence of accompanying spondylitis, was not carried out.

1 Blood cultures were obtained prior to the start of empirical i.v. antibiotic therapy with teicoplanin (1 × 1.2 g), clindamycin (3 × 600 mg) and piperacillin/tazobactam (3 × 4.5 g). Subsequent endoscopy showed widespread necrosis of the esophageal mucosa (Fig.f). The patient underwent emergency thoracotomy, revealing necrotizing mediastinitis, mediastinal abscess and loculated empyema due to a large defect in the esophagus and necrosis of two thirds of its wall caused by perforation due to a small vertebral fragment. Thus, the esophagus could not be preserved and emergency esophagectomy as well as mediastinal and pleural debridement were performed. Reconstruction by retrosternal gastric pull-up with cervical esophagogastrostomy had to be postponed for 3 days owing to the patient’s critical condition with sepsis, renal failure requiring hemodialysis and cardiorespiratory instability.