31.03.2021 | short review Open Access
ESMO virtual congress 2020—highlights NSCLC
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
This year’s virtual version of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) presidential sessions included three “late breaking” non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) abstracts, discussing strategies for adjuvant therapy of localized disease and up-front treatment of advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase(ALK)-positive lung cancer.