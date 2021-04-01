 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

31.03.2021 | short review Open Access

ESMO virtual congress 2020—highlights NSCLC

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Barbara Kiesewetter
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

This year’s virtual version of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) presidential sessions included three “late breaking” non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) abstracts, discussing strategies for adjuvant therapy of localized disease and up-front treatment of advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase(ALK)-positive lung cancer.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1422.0