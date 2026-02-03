ESMO 2025: Highlights in breast cancer
- 02.02.2026
- review
Summary
The ESMO Congress 2025 highlighted major advances in breast cancer, with numerous clinically relevant abstracts, some of which were immediately practice-changing. In hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, adjuvant abemaciclib has now demonstrated an overall survival benefit in the monarchE study, while the 5‑year update from the NATALEE trial showed a sustained benefit with adjuvant ribociclib. These findings suggest a durable carryover effect of CDK4/6 inhibition beyond the treatment period in the adjuvant treatment of hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer. In HER2-positive breast cancer, trastuzumab deruxtecan is emerging as a treatment option in both adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings, based on data from the DESTINY-Breast05 and DESTINY-Breast11 trials. In metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, both sacituzumab govitecan and datopotamab deruxtecan have demonstrated superiority over conventional chemotherapy, and antibody–drug conjugates are now considered the standard of care in the first-line setting.
Introduction
Marking its 50th anniversary and attended by a record number of participants, this year’s ESMO Congress featured numerous advances in the treatment of early-stage and metastatic breast cancer, several of which have immediate relevance for clinical practice. This article provides a short review of these results, focusing on seven clinically relevant abstracts.
Hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer
Based on data from the monarchE and NATALEE trials, the adjuvant use of CDK4/6 inhibitors in addition to endocrine therapy in patients with early HR-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2−) breast cancer at high risk of recurrence is now considered standard of care [1, 2].
Adjuvant treatment with abemaciclib for 2 years resulted in absolute improvements in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and distant relapse-free survival (DRFS) of 7.6% and 6.7%, respectively, at the 5‑year landmark. These improvements were greater than those observed at earlier time points, with corresponding rates of 6.0% and 5.3% at 4 years and 4.8% and 4.1% at 3 years, thereby suggesting a sustained carryover effect beyond the 2‑year treatment period [1]. Overall survival (OS) is considered the gold standard for establishing the clinical benefit of cancer treatments; however, despite therapeutic advances, demonstrating a clear OS benefit in hormone receptor-positive early breast cancer has remained challenging over recent decades because of low event rates and long survival times post recurrence. At ESMO 2025, OS data—one of the key secondary endpoints of the monarchE trial—were presented. After 84 months of follow-up, a statistically significant OS benefit was observed in patients who received adjuvant abemaciclib in addition to endocrine therapy (OS 86.8% vs. 85.0%; hazard ratio [HR], 0.842; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.722–0.981; [3]). Although the absolute difference appears modest, these results support the hypothesis that early use of a CDK4/6 inhibitor may lead to eradication of micrometastatic disease and therefore could prevent recurrences even long after completion of therapy.
In the NATALEE study, which included patients with both high-risk and intermediate-risk disease (node-positive or node-negative with additional risk factors such as Ki-67 > 20% or grade 3 tumors), the results of a 5-year analysis were presented. Consistent with earlier evaluations, a sustained and stable benefit of ribociclib in terms of IDFS was observed with longer follow-up, with an absolute difference of approximately 5% at 5 years (85.5% vs. 81.0%; HR, 0.716; 95% CI, 0.618–0.829). Of particular interest, a benefit was also observed in the node-negative subgroup, with an HR of 0.606 (95% CI, 0.372–0.980); however, the absolute number of events was small (25 vs. 26; [4]).
Mutations in the PIK3CA/AKT/mTOR (PAM) signaling pathway represent a frequent mechanism underlying the development of endocrine resistance. In contrast to currently available approaches that selectively inhibit a single node in the PAM pathway, gedatolisib targets all class I PI3K isoforms as well as the mTOR complexes mTORC1 and mTORC2 [5]. In the VIKTORIA‑1 study, gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib was investigated as second-line therapy for patients with metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2− breast cancer. All patients had previously received endocrine therapy in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The control arm comprised fulvestrant monotherapy. At ESMO 2025, data were presented for the cohort of patients without evidence of PIK3CA mutations. Both the triplet regimen of gedatolisib, palbociclib, and fulvestrant and the doublet combination of gedatolisib and fulvestrant demonstrated a significantly prolonged median progression-free survival (PFS) compared with fulvestrant monotherapy (9.3 months and 7.4 months, respectively, vs. 2.0 months). This translated into HRs of 0.24 (95% CI: 0.17–0.35) and 0.33 (95% CI: 0.24–0.48), respectively. With respect to safety, predominantly class-specific adverse events were observed, including hyperglycemia and stomatitis, the latter in particular requiring careful management [6].
The combination of giredestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), with the mTOR inhibitor everolimus was investigated in the evERA study. The enrolled population was comparable to that of the VIKTORIA‑1 trial, comprising patients previously treated with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors who subsequently experienced disease progression. The control arm consisted of everolimus in combination with standard endocrine therapy, reflecting current clinical practice. In the intention-to-treat (ITT) population, treatment with giredestrant resulted in a significant improvement in median PFS compared with the control regimen (8.8 vs. 5.5 months; HR, 0.56; 95% CI, 0.44–0.71). This benefit in the overall population was largely driven by the subgroup of patients with detectable ESR1 mutations, who—as anticipated—derived a more pronounced benefit from the oral SERD (median PFS, 10.0 vs. 5.5 months; HR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.27–0.54; [7]).
HER2-positive breast cancer
In HER2+ breast cancer, new data on trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in early disease stages attracted particular attention. In the DESTINY-Breast05 study, T‑DXd was evaluated in patients at high risk of recurrence, including those deemed initially inoperable (T4 or any T with N2–N3 disease) as well as patients who remained node-positive (ypN+) after neoadjuvant therapy. Treatment with T‑DXd was compared with the current standard of care, trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), administered for a total of 14 cycles. Adjuvant radiotherapy could be delivered either concurrently with study treatment or sequentially, with radiotherapy completed prior to initiation of study therapy. After 3 years, IDFS was 92.4% in the T‑DXd arm compared with 83.7% in the T‑DM1 arm (HR, 0.47; 95% CI, 0.34–0.66). Notably, despite the still limited follow-up, a numerically lower incidence of central nervous system (CNS) metastases was observed in patients treated with T‑DXd; in addition, a numerical OS improvement was observed, despite two treatment-related deaths due to interstitial lung disease in the T‑DXd arm [8]. Pending regulatory approval, T‑DXd may therefore represent a new adjuvant standard of care for this high-risk population.
In addition to data on adjuvant therapy, results on the neoadjuvant use of T‑DXd were also presented. In the DESTINY-Breast11 study, patients with high-risk disease (tumors ≥ T3 and/or node-positive [N+]) were enrolled. The study employed a three-arm design. Data were presented for two arms comparing dose-dense doxorubicin/cyclophosphamide (ddAC; four cycles) followed by trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and paclitaxel (THP) with T‑DXd (four cycles) followed by THP. The third arm (T-DXd monotherapy) was discontinued early. Treatment with T‑DXd followed by THP resulted in a higher rate of pathological complete response (pCR) compared with ddAC followed by THP (67.3% vs. 56.3%; absolute difference, 11.2%; 95% CI, 4.0–18.3; P = 0.003). As expected, despite the currently limited follow-up, the higher pCR rate appears to be associated with improved recurrence-free survival. Notably, the incidence of pneumonitis or interstitial lung disease in the T‑DXd arm was low (4.9%), with no cases of grade ≥ 3 severity observed [9].
Triple-negative breast cancer
In triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), practice-changing data on two antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs)—sacituzumab govitecan (SG) and datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)—were presented in the first-line treatment of metastatic disease. The ASCENT-03 and TROPION-Breast02 trials enrolled patients for whom, largely due to the absence of PD-L1 expression, immunotherapy was not indicated. Both studies demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements over conventional chemotherapy. Median PFS was 9.7 months with SG compared with 6.9 months in the control arm (HR, 0.62; 95% CI, 0.50–0.77), while median PFS with Dato-DXd was 10.8 months compared to 5.6 months with chemotherapy (HR, 0.57; 95% CI, 0.47–0.69; [10, 11]). Several noteworthy aspects emerged from differences in study design and inclusion criteria. In the ASCENT-03 trial, crossover to the experimental arm was explicitly permitted, which likely explains the absence of an OS benefit to date, while ensuring access to the investigational therapy for patients initially assigned to the control arm [10]. Such an approach should be considered in studies in which the benefit of the investigational treatment has been demonstrated in later lines of therapy. The TROPION-Breast02 trial also included (higher-risk) patients with early relapse, and in this study a significant OS benefit was observed (median OS, 23.7 vs. 18.7 months; HR, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.64–0.98; [11]). Both Dato-DXd and SG are therefore likely to become future standards of care for the treatment of metastatic TNBC lacking PD-L1 expression.
In many parts of the world, neoadjuvant treatment according to the KEYNOTE-522 protocol—consisting of eight cycles of pembrolizumab at a dose of 200 mg in patients with early-stage TNBC—is not feasible owing to financial constraints. A research group from India compared standard chemotherapy alone, using dose-dense paclitaxel followed by dose-dense doxorubicin/cyclophosphamide (AC), with the same chemotherapy combined with three cycles of pembrolizumab at a reduced dose of 50 mg (150 mg total). This approach resulted in a 13.3% higher rate of pCR in the experimental arm (53.8% vs. 40.5%), an absolute improvement similar to that reported in the KEYNOTE-522 trial [12, 13]. These findings may stimulate discussion regarding the feasibility of de-escalation strategies supported by public institutions, with the aim of reducing costs and alleviating the financial burden associated with contemporary cancer therapies.
Take-home message
Recent updates from the monarchE and NATALEE studies reinforce the pivotal role of CDK4/6 inhibitors in early HR+/HER2− breast cancer. In metastatic HR+/HER2− disease, novel SERDs and targeted inhibition of the PIK3CA/mTOR pathway are expanding therapeutic options. In HER2+ breast cancer, T‑DXd is emerging as a treatment option in the adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings, while in metastatic TNBC, ADCs are the new standard of care in first-line therapy.
