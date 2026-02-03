ESMO 2025: Highlights in breast cancer

Marking its 50th anniversary and attended by a record number of participants, this year’s ESMO Congress featured numerous advances in the treatment of early-stage and metastatic breast cancer, several of which have immediate relevance for clinical practice. This article provides a short review of these results, focusing on seven clinically relevant abstracts.

Hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer

Based on data from the monarchE and NATALEE trials, the adjuvant use of CDK4/6 inhibitors in addition to endocrine therapy in patients with early HR-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2−) breast cancer at high risk of recurrence is now considered standard of care [1, 2].

Overall survival (OS) is considered the gold standard for establishing the clinical benefit of cancer treatments; however, despite therapeutic advances, demonstrating a clear OS benefit in hormone receptor-positive early breast cancer has remained challenging over recent decades because of low event rates and long survival times post recurrence. At ESMO 2025, OS data—one of the key secondary endpoints of the monarchE trial—were presented. After 84 months of follow-up, a statistically significant OS benefit was observed in patients who received adjuvant abemaciclib in addition to endocrine therapy (OS 86.8% vs. 85.0%; hazard ratio [HR], 0.842; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.722–0.981; [3]). Although the absolute difference appears modest, these results support the hypothesis that early use of a CDK4/6 inhibitor may lead to eradication of micrometastatic disease and therefore could prevent recurrences even long after completion of therapy. Adjuvant treatment with abemaciclib for 2 years resulted in absolute improvements in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and distant relapse-free survival (DRFS) of 7.6% and 6.7%, respectively, at the 5‑year landmark. These improvements were greater than those observed at earlier time points, with corresponding rates of 6.0% and 5.3% at 4 years and 4.8% and 4.1% at 3 years, thereby suggesting a sustained carryover effect beyond the 2‑year treatment period [4].

4 ]). In the NATALEE study, which included patients with both high-risk and intermediate-risk disease (node-positive or node-negative with additional risk factors such as Ki-67 > 20% or grade 3 tumors), the results of a 5-year analysis were presented. Consistent with earlier evaluations, a sustained and stable benefit of ribociclib in terms of IDFS was observed with longer follow-up, with an absolute difference of approximately 5% at 5 years (85.5% vs. 81.0%; HR, 0.716; 95% CI, 0.618–0.829). Of particular interest, a benefit was also observed in the node-negative subgroup, with an HR of 0.606 (95% CI, 0.372–0.980); however, the absolute number of events was small (25 vs. 26; []).

Mutations in the PIK3CA/AKT/mTOR (PAM) signaling pathway represent a frequent mechanism underlying the development of endocrine resistance. In contrast to currently available approaches that selectively inhibit a single node in the PAM pathway, gedatolisib targets all class I PI3K isoforms as well as the mTOR complexes mTORC1 and mTORC2 [5]. In the VIKTORIA‑1 study, gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib was investigated as second-line therapy for patients with metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2− breast cancer. All patients had previously received endocrine therapy in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The control arm comprised fulvestrant monotherapy. At ESMO 2025, data were presented for the cohort of patients without evidence of PIK3CA mutations. Both the triplet regimen of gedatolisib, palbociclib, and fulvestrant and the doublet combination of gedatolisib and fulvestrant demonstrated a significantly prolonged median progression-free survival (PFS) compared with fulvestrant monotherapy (9.3 months and 7.4 months, respectively, vs. 2.0 months). This translated into HRs of 0.24 (95% CI: 0.17–0.35) and 0.33 (95% CI: 0.24–0.48), respectively. With respect to safety, predominantly class-specific adverse events were observed, including hyperglycemia and stomatitis, the latter in particular requiring careful management [6].

The combination of giredestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), with the mTOR inhibitor everolimus was investigated in the evERA study. The enrolled population was comparable to that of the VIKTORIA‑1 trial, comprising patients previously treated with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors who subsequently experienced disease progression. The control arm consisted of everolimus in combination with standard endocrine therapy, reflecting current clinical practice. In the intention-to-treat (ITT) population, treatment with giredestrant resulted in a significant improvement in median PFS compared with the control regimen (8.8 vs. 5.5 months; HR, 0.56; 95% CI, 0.44–0.71). This benefit in the overall population was largely driven by the subgroup of patients with detectable ESR1 mutations, who—as anticipated—derived a more pronounced benefit from the oral SERD (median PFS, 10.0 vs. 5.5 months; HR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.27–0.54; [7]).