ESMO 2024: highlights in breast cancer

Small brain-specific phase II trials, retrospective data, and a joined analysis of the pivotal studies suggest there is clinically relevant activity of T‑DXd in patients with HER2-positive BC and brain metastases (BM; []). The DESTINY-Breast12 trial was initiated to validate these findings in a larger population []. The single-arm, two-cohort phase 3b/4 study investigated the activity and safety of T‑DXd in tucatinib-naive patients with HER2-positive BC and with (cohort 1) or without (cohort 2) BM. In the BM cohort, 263 patients were included, of whom 106 had active BM (i.e., newly diagnosed untreated or progressing after prior local therapy). The 12-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate in cohort 1 was 61.6% (95% CI: 54.9–67.6) and the median PFS was 17.3 months (95% CI: 13.7–22.1) in a post hoc analysis. The intracranial overall response rate (ORR) in the overall population with measurable disease was 71.7% (95% CI: 64.2–79.3), with the highest ORR observed in patients with newly diagnosed and previously untreated BM (ORR: 82.6%). Regarding toxicity, interstitial lung disease (ILD) of any grade was diagnosed in 16% of patients in the BM cohort. In four out of six patients with fatal ILD, opportunistic co-infections were observed; therefore, pneumocystis prophylaxis should strongly be considered in patients receiving continuous dexamethasone therapy for brain edema. In summary, data from the DESTINY-Breast12 trial support the use of T‑DXd when clinically indicated, irrespective of BM status.