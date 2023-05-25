Tipp Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen Tipp schließen

Excerpt The 2022 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) was held in Paris in September 2022. Eagerly awaited after two years of virtual meetings, pertinent data from several trials were presented in different fields of oncology, high-lightening the outstanding position this congress has achieved among oncology conferences. In this issue of the Magazine of European Medical Oncology (MEMO) a series of articles summarizes the most relevant results in the fields of non-colorectal gastrointestinal cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), CNS tumours, and breast cancer. …