memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 2/2023

01.06.2023 | editorial

ESMO 2022

verfasst von: Rupert Bartsch

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 2/2023

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

The 2022 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) was held in Paris in September 2022. Eagerly awaited after two years of virtual meetings, pertinent data from several trials were presented in different fields of oncology, high-lightening the outstanding position this congress has achieved among oncology conferences. In this issue of the Magazine of European Medical Oncology (MEMO) a series of articles summarizes the most relevant results in the fields of non-colorectal gastrointestinal cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), CNS tumours, and breast cancer. …
Literatur
1.
Bergen ES, Ilhan-Mutlu A. ESMO update: upper gastrointestinal cancer. memo. 2023;16(2).
2.
Horvath L, Pall G. ESMO 2022 personal non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) highlights. memo. 2023;16(2).
3.
4.
Marhold M. Breast cancer highlights at ESMO Annual Meeting 2022. memo. 2023;16(2).
Metadaten
Titel
ESMO 2022
verfasst von
Rupert Bartsch
Publikationsdatum
01.06.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 2/2023
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00892-3

