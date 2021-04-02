 Skip to main content
01.04.2021 | short review Open Access

ESMO 2020 update: Pancreatic cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD, PhD Elisabeth Sophie Bergen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

At the ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) 2020 several interesting albeit not practice-changing studies in the field of pancreatic cancer were presented. The Canadian phase II randomized PA.7 trial investigated the additional benefit of dual checkpoint inhibition with durvalumab and tremelimumab to a standard chemotherapy regimen as first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). Unfortunately, no significant improvement of responses or outcome could be achieved rendering this study a negative trial. Within the German platform-based QoliXane trial, quality of life was shown to be an essential prognosticator of survival with fatigue and nausea being independently associated with outcome of patients. Moreover, promising results could be observed with new targeted therapy approaches, which may lead to its investigation in larger randomized clinical trials.

Literatur
