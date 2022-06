Erwin Deutsch, the Eppinger Clinic and the legacy of the Second Vienna School of Medicine—Continuities of a career

The following article tries to answer these questions via a biographical approach, following Erwin Deutsch’s career at the 1st Medical Clinic. Deutsch was born in 1917 in Klagenfurt (Carinthia) into a middle-class, Bohemian-Viennese family. When he started his studies of medicine in 1935, his father had already passed away. Julius Deutsch had been an official for the Imperial-Royal State Railways (as Zentralinspektor ). Despite having been baptized himself in 1890, his son Erwin was classified, according to the Nuremberg Laws, as Mischling 1. Grades (“half-Jew”) after the 1938 annexation ( Anschluss ), due to his descent from two Jewish grandparents. As for many others in a similar situation, this meant that his matriculation could be revoked at any time.

But why the reluctant tone? Was it regret that they could not produce a candidate who had intimate ties to the academic elite like his predecessor []? 2 Was it nostalgia for the golden days of the Vienna School of Medicine, which had slowly bled out and died due to an unprecedented brain drain in the 1930s, peaking in 1938 []? Were there anti-Semitic preconceptions against the candidate in primo loco, who had been labelled a half-Jew in Nazi Austria and as such had to endure various reprisals? To what extent had the sciences at the clinic during Nazism indeed been “mostly dead,” as seems to have been the view in the 1960s? 3

Proposing an appropriate candidate to head the 1st Medical Clinic in Vienna () posed a difficult task for the appointment committee in 1964. The eight signing professors reminisced about the past glory days of the renowned (Second) Vienna School of Medicine (), which needed a candidate to step into the shoes of the predecessors Josef Škoda, Hermann Nothnagel, Karel Frederik Wenckebach, Hans Eppinger jun., and most recently Ernst Lauda. According to the committee, Lauda had “died too early,” while the following generation of clinicians was still gaining a foothold after a 10-year hiatus in scientific life in the Viennese medical faculty from 1940 to 1950. Nevertheless, they produced candidates with impressive scientific résumés, of whom Erwin Deutsch, shortlisted in primo loco before two colleagues, ultimately succeeded. 1

The repressions against Erwin Deutsch included the aforementioned coerced transfers, ban from patient contact during a temporary return to Vienna, and scientific silencing, hampering his efforts to share important research on diuretics and kidney physiology []. 8 His application for approbation was ultimately granted in 1943 from Berlin, thus making patient care possible again. 9 Despite discrimination, Deutsch seemingly never directly fought his oppression and rather aimed to blend in. It is even possible that he sympathized with some aspects of National Socialism: According to a 1942 political assessment in his NSDAP personnel file (), he had associated with illegal Nazi circles during the Austrofascist regime. 10 The reliability of this document is however questionable, since it falsely ascribed Jewish faith to Deutsch and labelled him as a military doctor. 11

Regarding the treatment of, the regime had no consistent policy.of the first degree (“half-Jews”) were discussed to be subjected to mass sterilization, or to be murdered alongside the Jewish population in general. Although this ultimately did not come to pass, their fate varied depending on their marital status, children, religious denomination, and other factors. During the war, they were in constant danger of being deported for minor infractions []. Some were coerced into the labor battalionto work in large construction projects such as the Siegfried Line (). The application of the Nuremberg Race Laws to Wehrmacht soldiers in 1940 theoretically meant an exclusion of. Until then, many had volunteered for service in hopes of being rewarded with a German Blood Certificate () by Hitler himself for deeds at the front. Additionally, the camaraderie among the troops contributed to a sense of identity for previously excluded members of society. In practice, manywere not discharged, be it through hiding their racial status or through protection from superiors. During the course of the war, personnel shortage not only in the Wehrmacht but also in various other organizations grew, thus allowing someto occupy positions befitting their expertise. Generally, racist measures againstescalated as the war progressed. On the other hand, lack of personnel in many areas opened loopholes and opportunities for a measure of protection [, pp. 230–251].

, like Jews, were to be dismissed from public hospitals, even though some were allowed to stay and work without payment []. There is evidence of some (even SS-affiliated) leading personnel protecting their co-workers and providing them with relatively safe workspaces []. 6 Deutsch entered the 1st Medical Clinic in 1940 as a guest doctor, meaning without salary. Despite endeavors of his superiors who tried to keep him in Vienna, Deutsch was assigned to serve in various German clinics during the following years. 7

Many tried to hide or simply had no awareness of their Jewish ancestry. Some of them even were Nazis like the neurologist Walther Birkmayer, co-discoverer of levodopa effects for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. As an early member of the SS and the Nazi party, when it was illegal in Austria, he contributed to the expulsion of Jewish personnel from the Vienna Medical Faculty. Upon being exposed as a, Birkmayer was stripped of his Nazi functions but could retain his professional status for the remainder of the war with support from leading Viennese Nazis and continued his career unimpeded thereafter []. Others were not so lucky in being part of a safeguarding network: Professor Gustav Bayer, student of Sigmund Exner, internationally renowned endocrinologist and, was expelled from the Medical Faculty of Innsbruck. Fearing persecution, he and his 17-year-old daughter took their own lives 2 days after the].

Following the, about 2200 students who, according to the Nuremberg Laws were considered Jewish, were expelled from the University of Vienna. The situation for(people of mixed Jewish and non-Jewish descent) was less clear. Some, like Deutsch, were allowed to graduate under reservation of revocation 4 but were denied the license to practice. Younger semesters had to apply at the dean’s office for permission to study due to a legal amendment in 1940, which aimed to get rid ofof the first degree (“half-Jews”) and to assimilateof the second degree (“quarter-Jews”). Indeed, exemptions were made, and applicants that “barely looked Semitic” and wrote their pleas convincingly enough had chances to obtain their MD, but without being allowed to practice []. 5

While experimental treatment via transplantation of calf pituitaries was performed and yielded promising results in patients with diabetes insipidus, rumors among Viennese physicians connected Eppinger’s suicide to alleged transplanted pituitaries of execution victims to patients suffering from emaciation []. Ludwig Popper claimed that the 1st Medical Clinic’s assistant Dietrich Roller (1909–2001) had murdered patients via intracardial phenol injections, a killing method of choice of concentration camp doctors. 18 Evidence of further possible experiments at the clinic is provided by French military intelligence, which documented reports from an informant that Eppinger had experimented on patients with heart conditions by artificially inducing increased heart rates, in two cases with lethal results []. 19

Little is known about experiments in the 1st Medical Clinic’s low-pressure chambers apart from a connection to the death of alleged serial killer Bruno Lüdke, who was studied as the prototypical “born criminal” and might have been killed in oxygenation experiments. 16 The pressure chamber (it was 1 among 20 in the German Reich) was constructed before the war to be used for “military purposes” by the Luftwaffe and dismantled after a fire in 1944. Clinic and Luftwaffe were granted joint use of the chamber and received a research assignment (contents unknown) byof Aviation Hermann Göring []. This chamber for aviation medicine studies at the clinic was no secret to aspiring personnel: Erwin Deutsch knew of its existence and claimed that people had died in there. “You can still see the pipes,” he told an assistant when asked about coerced research in 1992. 17

Years before the discovery of hepatitis viruses, Eppinger’s theory of “serous inflammation” regarded jaundice as the result of malnutrition or intoxication. To prove this theory, his assistant Lainer conducted theand transfused blood and duodenal juice from icterus patients to 15 healthy patients—with no mention of consent [p. 139]. When they did not develop symptoms within 14 days, Lainer concluded that jaundice was indeed not infectious. There was no further surveillance of the subjects, meaning that likely liver damage resulting from the experiments would remain undetected [, p. 48].

Beiglböck was the only Austrian doctor accused in the post-war Nuremberg doctors’ trial [pp. 138–139,, p. 53]. 13 When Eppinger was called to testify, he committed suicide. 14 Whether the call to testify was indeed the motive for his suicide is subject of debate. Erwin Deutsch, while acknowledging the Dachau experiments, denied Eppinger’s role in using inmates as test subjects. Having explicitly stated his wish for a personal rehabilitation of Hans Eppinger to historian Erna Lesky, 15 Deutsch claimed in an apologetic obituary that the true reasons for his mentor’s suicide were the loss of close relatives in the war and the inability to accept the obsolescence of certain scientific hypotheses [].

The 1st Medical Clinic is notorious for its involvement in experiments on Dachau concentration camp prisoners. Department head Eppinger lobbied for a Viennese method of making seawater drinkable. Via his assistant and “most capable student,” 12 SA member Wilhelm Beiglböck, Eppinger was involved in human experiments on Roma and Sinti and personally visited Dachau at least twice [p. 147]. Most of the test subjects had survived Auschwitz, where the gypsy camp was liquidated in August 1944. After the liberation, a former Dachau detainee recognized Beiglböck in a British detention camp and informed authorities that this was the doctor who had performed coerced experiments and was responsible for the deaths of two Romani in autumn 1944. Another witness reported the concealment of a fatality by moving the test subject back to his regular quarters. The actual death toll, as well as the exact methodological design of the Dachau seawater experiments, are to this day subject of debate [pp. 133–135]. Between 40 and 60 people were used as test subjects, divided into four groups and subjected to different experimental regimens. Soon suffering from convulsions, extreme thirst and delirium, some managed to sneak out of their rooms or to suckle washing water out of cleaning rags [, pp. 146–157].

Eppinger—“highly gifted, yet insane”?

24 , p. 81]. In his inauguration speech, Eppinger invoked the medical ethos of nihil nocere [ 25 , p. 772]. Several testimonies about his practices, however, paint a different picture. There are reports that he performed liver biopsies without patient consent or therapeutic indications. Allegedly, he also directed his assistant Hans Popper to distract the clinic head K. F. Wenckebach in order to steal testes from a shipment of torsi from Indonesia for the study of beriberi. Eppinger was interested in edematous phenomena and used the stolen tissue to test his hypothesis of “serous inflammation.” He was the first professor from the Viennese faculty to receive a ban from the College of Physicians in Vienna ( Gesellschaft der Ärzte in Wien ) library after cutting out various articles for personal use, and he dissected his own daughter after she had died of diphtheria [ 7 , pp. 41–46]. Multiple charges due to speeding, 26 , p. 238] are other reported examples of behavior ranging from the eccentric to the offensive. Adept in all facets of internal medicine, Eppinger’s specialty was hepatology. Among his patients were personalities like King Boris of Bulgaria, Josef Stalin and Kemal Atatürk, indicating his international prestige. His character, however, was debatable: “Although highly gifted, he was an insane man,” his colleague Sigismund Peller stated after having witnessed Eppinger opening a patient’s arteria radialis without medical indication [, p. 81]. In his inauguration speech, Eppinger invoked the medical ethos of nihil nocere [, p. 772]. Several testimonies about his practices, however, paint a different picture. There are reports that he performed liver biopsies without patient consent or therapeutic indications. Allegedly, he also directed his assistant Hans Popper to distract the clinic head K. F. Wenckebach in order to steal testes from a shipment of torsi from Indonesia for the study of beriberi. Eppinger was interested in edematous phenomena and used the stolen tissue to test his hypothesis of “serous inflammation.” He was the first professor from the Viennese faculty to receive a ban from the College of Physicians in Vienna () library after cutting out various articles for personal use, and he dissected his own daughter after she had died of diphtheria [, pp. 41–46]. Multiple charges due to speeding, 20 spitting down on patients from the elevator or urinating in hospital sinks or into rivals’ offices [, p. 238] are other reported examples of behavior ranging from the eccentric to the offensive.

13 , 7 p. 26, 26 ]. From a political standpoint, he was attributed a kind of naïveté when he believed that the Nazi intermezzo would only last for a short while [ 7 , p. 46]. Despite having entered the Nazi party in 1937, effectively joining a terrorist organization (the NSDAP was banned by the Austrofascist regime 1933–1938), Eppinger was not regarded as an enthusiastic proponent of the NSDAP by the Nazi party itself, being called, among other things, “everything but a real National Socialist”, “the most despicable character at the medical faculty”, “slanderous, scheming, and relentless.” Deutscher Klub , a network of right-wing academics who aimed for the Anschluss of Austria to Germany [ 27 ]. Je-nachdem-okrat 23 [ 26 p. 237]. Due to his choice of personnel at his previous position in Freiburg and from 1933 onward in Vienna, rumors circulated about Eppinger being Jewish-friendly, of “Jewish appearance” or even part Jewish [ 28 , 7 , p. 40]. 29 ] and warned about the “Jewification” of the Vienna School of Medicine [ 30 ], party officials did not quite like his critical opening speech at a congress in 1943 13 ] and the fact that he had been called to Moscow on several occasions to treat Josef Stalin, which Eppinger simply denied. 13 ] as seen in Eppinger’s attempt to oppose Deutsch’s obligatory assignments to German hospitals as well as appreciative letters of recommendation for personnel who were expelled after the Anschluss .29 Still, it seems that personnel of Eppinger’s clinic had nothing but admiration for him [p. 26,]. From a political standpoint, he was attributed a kind ofwhen he believed that the Nazi intermezzo would only last for a short while [, p. 46]. Despite having entered the Nazi party in 1937, effectively joining a terrorist organization (the NSDAP was banned by the Austrofascist regime 1933–1938), Eppinger was not regarded as an enthusiastic proponent of the NSDAP by the Nazi party itself, being called, among other things, “everything but a real National Socialist”, “the most despicable character at the medical faculty”, “slanderous, scheming, and relentless.” 21 When he joined the illegal NSDAP in 1937, he had already been a long-standing member of the pan-German, a network of right-wing academics who aimed for the Anschluss of Austria to Germany []. 22 Some of his contemporaries regarded Eppinger mainly as an opportunist—expressed in the nicknamep. 237]. Due to his choice of personnel at his previous position in Freiburg and from 1933 onward in Vienna, rumors circulated about Eppinger being Jewish-friendly, of “Jewish appearance” or even part Jewish [, p. 40]. 24 Even though he stated his sympathies for the Nazi regime in press articles [] and warned about the “Jewification” of the Vienna School of Medicine [], party officials did not quite like his critical opening speech at a congress in 1943 25 ] and the fact that he had been called to Moscow on several occasions to treat Josef Stalin, which Eppinger simply denied. 26 Still, for someone who was despised that much, he was able to hold onto his authority, seemingly unquestioned by his assistant staff, which after the dismissal of the Jewish doctors mainly consisted of SS men, most of which were dismissed in 1945. 27 Maybe the political assessment concerning Eppinger’s character was exaggerated? Erwin Deutsch, who was discriminated against by the Nazi regime, praised his mentor’s character, especially in his handling of marginalized members of his clinic 28 ] as seen in Eppinger’s attempt to oppose Deutsch’s obligatory assignments to German hospitals as well as appreciative letters of recommendation for personnel who were expelled after the

Immediately after the end of the war, Deutsch tried in vain to return to Vienna. Since the travel permit he received from the French forces occupying the Saarland was rejected by US forces at the Austrian border, Deutsch had to turn back and only received a valid permit months later. 30 Stuck in Germany, he was assigned from July to December 1945 to Hans Dietlen’s clinic in Neustadt an der Weinstraße. 31 This lead to difficulties with accrediting Deutsch’s work in Germany for his training back in Vienna, the rejection of which would have delayed his career even further. 32 He also was unable to establish contact with his relatives who, unaware of his whereabouts, initiated a missing person inquiry. 33

7 , p. 132]. Only a few days after returning to Vienna, however, Deutsch received a coveted paid position thanks to (at the time provisional) clinic head Ernst Lauda. Eventually back in Vienna in December 1945, Deutsch rejoined the 1st Medical Clinic in the position of an unpaid auxiliary doctor. In this, he was not the only one: in what was dubbed “slave labor” by a colleague, countless young doctors, many of which were returning prisoners of war, were exploited as scientific workhorses, often unpaid, and could count themselves lucky to be listed as third authors, even if the project was their intellectual property [, p. 132]. Only a few days after returning to Vienna, however, Deutsch received a coveted paid position thanks to (at the time provisional) clinic head Ernst Lauda. 34