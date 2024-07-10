Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Open Access 09.07.2024 | Erratum

Erratum zu: The death of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Queen of Hungary—retold and reassessed with reconstruction of her autopsy

verfasst von: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roland Sedivy, MLS

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN
Hinweise
Die Online-Version des Originalartikels ist unter https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s10354-024-01042-y zu finden.

Hinweis des Verlags

Der Verlag bleibt in Hinblick auf geografische Zuordnungen und Gebietsbezeichnungen in veröffentlichten Karten und Institutsadressen neutral.
Erratum zu:
Wien Med Wochenschr 2024
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s10354-024-01042-y
Unfortunately, there are 2 numerical errors in the article:
Introduction 2nd line: Elisabeth is born on December 24th – and not on December 4th!
On page displaying Fig. 2: left column, paragraph 2. line 2: … was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. – not at 2:10 p.m.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Hinweis des Verlags

Der Verlag bleibt in Hinblick auf geografische Zuordnungen und Gebietsbezeichnungen in veröffentlichten Karten und Institutsadressen neutral.
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Metadaten
Titel
Erratum zu: The death of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Queen of Hungary—retold and reassessed with reconstruction of her autopsy
verfasst von
Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roland Sedivy, MLS
Publikationsdatum
09.07.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01048-6