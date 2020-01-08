 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.01.2020 | original article

EQ-5D-5L questionnaire as suitable assessment of quality of life after epiduroscopy

Multicenter randomized double-blind pilot study

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Róbert Rapčan, Ladislav Kočan, Viktor Witkovsky, Juraj Mláka, Martin Griger, Miroslav Burianek, Simona Rapčanová, Anthony Hammond, Ľubomír Poliak, Róbert Tirpák, Jana Šimonová, František Sabol, Ph.D. assoc. prof. Dr. Janka Vašková
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Epiduroscopy is a well-established diagnostic and to certain level therapeutic tool in complex situations, where conventional methods such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) lack power or resolution to detect pathological changes. Such a situation is primarily failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS) but also radicular pain without surgery. The aim of this study was to determine the effectiveness of epiduroscopic treatment in patients with FBSS.

Methods

A total of 79 patients with FBSS were randomized into 2 groups. The first group underwent epiduroscopy and received mechanical lysis of adhesions only, the second group received also medication into the epidural space (methylprednisolone and hyaluronidase). Patients were subsequently followed for 12 months, with evaluation also after 6 months post-epiduroscopy. Patients were checked in terms of mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain/discomfort and anxiety/depression as defined in the 5‑dimensional EQ-5D-5L questionnaire and to asses suitability of this questionnaire in chronic pain states. Data were collected using EQ-5D-5L questionnaire and also quality of life (QoL) questionnaire.

Results

In the terms of ability to walk (dimension mobility) and also ability to do housework, study or leisure activities (dimension usual activity) patients improved in both groups after 6 and 12 months after epiduroscopy. In pain dimension there was improvement mainly after 6 months which correlated also with self-care dimension and quality of life self-assessment. Results in anxiety/depression dimension were mixed.

Conclusion

Epiduroscopy appears to be a beneficial procedure for both patient groups, especially after 6 months, with some benefit remaining after 12 months. The EQ-5D-5L questionnaire seems to be a suitable and comprehensive way to assess patient health in chronic pain states.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 20200108082883_0.519.0_aee2b92