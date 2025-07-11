Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

10.07.2025 | original article

Epididymitis with abscess formation: experiences from a tertiary center in China

verfasst von: Yihong Zhou, Zheyi Zhao, Xiang Wu, Xi Chu, Min Liu, Yuxin Tang, Yingbo Dai

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Purpose

This study aimed to describe the clinical characteristics and summarize the treatment outcomes in epididymitis patients with abscess formation.

Material and methods

From February 2016 to August 2022, epididymitis was diagnosed in 442 patients in the outpatient setting or emergency department. Patient information and laboratory data were extracted from electronic medical records. The treatment was analyzed.

Results

A total of 24 epididymitis patients developed abscess formation. Pain was the most common symptoms and abscess rupture was presented in 8 patients. A causative microorganism was more likely to be positively detected in caput epididymitis than corpus or caudal epididymitis in both urine culture and abscess culture (p = 0.023 and p = 0.038, respectively). All patients received a complete course of antimicrobial therapy.

Conclusion

Abscess formation is a severe disease condition of epididymitis, and requires systemic treatment including complete antimicrobial therapy, abscess incision and drainage and even epididymectomy or epididymo-orchiectomy. Caput epididymitis is more likely to be combined with orchitis, and easier to detect pathogenic microorganisms.
Literatur
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.
Metadaten
Titel
Epididymitis with abscess formation: experiences from a tertiary center in China
verfasst von
Yihong Zhou
Zheyi Zhao
Xiang Wu
Xi Chu
Min Liu
Yuxin Tang
Yingbo Dai
Publikationsdatum
10.07.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02559-x