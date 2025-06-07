Epidermal radionuclide therapy with 188rhenium—the new treatment for skin squamous cell carcinoma

Nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), including basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), is the most common form of skin cancer. cSCC can usually be cured if detected and treated early. Prompt treatment is essential, as advanced cSCC can spread to lymph nodes, surrounding tissues, or distant organs, increasing its severity. Optimal treatment depends on the tumor’s size, location, and depth, as well as the patient’s age and overall health. Recent multicenter studies have shown promising results indicating that rhenium-188 therapy is a fast, painless treatment option that can often be completed in a single session. The therapy is well tolerated, with only minor side effects, such as hypopigmentation in the treated area. This technique may serve as an alternative treatment for cSCC, particularly in cases where surgical removal is not feasible. However, due to the limited penetration depth of radiation emitted by 188Re, it is important to note that deeply invasive lesions are not suitable candidates for this treatment.