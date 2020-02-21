Ensuring center quality, proper patient selection and fair access to chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy: position statement of the Austrian CAR-T Cell Network

This position paper has been endorsed by the Austrian Society of Hematology and Medical Oncology (OEGHO).

Summary

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells) are a novel form of cellular immunotherapy for patients with hematologic and oncologic malignancies. Known side effects of these approved cellular immunotherapies are cytokine release syndrome, immune-cell associated neurotoxicity syndrome, cytopenias, infections and long-lasting B cell aplasia. Safe administration of CAR-T cell therapy requires thorough patient selection and patient care in qualified CAR-T cell centers.