20.02.2020 | special report Open Access
Ensuring center quality, proper patient selection and fair access to chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy: position statement of the Austrian CAR-T Cell Network
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
All authors contributed equally to this work.
This position paper has been endorsed by the Austrian Society of Hematology and Medical Oncology (OEGHO).
Summary
Chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells) are a novel form of cellular immunotherapy for patients with hematologic and oncologic malignancies. Known side effects of these approved cellular immunotherapies are cytokine release syndrome, immune-cell associated neurotoxicity syndrome, cytopenias, infections and long-lasting B cell aplasia. Safe administration of CAR-T cell therapy requires thorough patient selection and patient care in qualified CAR-T cell centers.