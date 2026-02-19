Endoscopic vacuum therapy for Boerhaave’s syndrome—a single tertiary referral center retrospective cohort analysis with a treatment algorithm
- 18.02.2026
- original article
Summary
Background
Boerhaave’s syndrome (BS) is a rare but often fatal condition with high mortality rates despite intensive treatment. Data are scarce. We herein report a single-center experience with BS. The aim of this study was to investigate and point out the role of endoluminal vacuum therapy (EVT) in BS.
Methods
Between June 2011 and April 2024, all patients with BS in our tertiary referral center with a unit specialized in surgical endoscopy were analyzed regarding age, gender, delay of diagnosis, treatment technique, and outcome.
Results
During the study period, 12 consecutive patients (9 male) were treated for BS. The median age was 64.8 years. Five patients were treated with EVT only, four with surgery and simultaneous EVT, and three by surgery only. After implementation of EVT, all patients were treated with either EVT only or surgery with simultaneous EVT. Intensive care unit stay was significantly shorter in patients treated with EVT only. The 30-day mortality was 25% (3 patients). No long-term complications occurred.
Conclusion
This investigation led to our current strategy of applying only EVT in patients in a stable condition and no CT signs of vast pleural content. Otherwise, surgery plus EVT is performed.
Introduction
Boerhaave’s syndrome (BS) was first described by and named after Herman Boerhaave in 1724 [1]. After excessive ingestion of food and vomiting, a friend of his died. During the autopsy, Boerhaave found a tear in the esophagus and identified it as the cause of death. Since then, BS has been defined as a spontaneous transmural rupture of the esophagus. It is caused by severe vomiting and the resulting rapid increase in endoluminal pressure [2]. Patients may exhibit diverse clinical manifestations, including hematemesis, pneumonia, and pneumothorax as well as thoracic or abdominal pain, making accurate diagnosis potentially complex. Well known is the so-called Mackler triad, which describes acute vomiting, strong thoracic pain, and emphysema (cervical or thoracic) [3]. The majority (> 90%) of ruptures are located in the distal esophagus in the dorsolateral compartment [4]. Boerhaave’s syndrome is widely seen as a fatal disease due to the high rates of associated morbidity and mortality, which reach between 20 and 40% in the literature [5]. Clinical signs and symptoms are often misinterpreted because of the extremely low incidence of BS, which commonly leads to a delay in diagnosis. A retrospective nationwide study on the incidence of esophageal perforations in Iceland showed an overall incidence of esophageal perforations of 0.31/100,000, with only 7 out of 29 esophageal perforations due to BS, which would lead to an incidence of BS of 0.07/100,000 [6]. In addition, treatment recommendations in modern medicine, with advanced minimally invasive surgical and endoscopic options, are difficult to make, as the incidence of BS is very low. Recent studies and reviews suggest three different treatment strategies: conservative, endoscopic, and surgical [7]. Minimally invasive surgery can be performed safely, as described in case series and a narrative review [8, 9]. Defect closure with endoscopic vacuum therapy (EVT) has been described in several case reports and retrospective studies [10‐14]. However, the allocation of patients to conservative, endoscopic, or surgical therapy was not usually considered.
We report our experience in a single tertiary referral center for surgery with an embedded division for surgical endoscopy between 06/2011 and 04/2024. Our motivation is to outline the possibility, feasibility, and limitations of endoscopic treatment in BS in a university department for surgery with a specialized unit for surgical endoscopy in a 24/7 availability setting.
Methods
This is a retrospective cohort study evaluating treatment of BS with a special focus on endoscopic therapy. All patients with the diagnosis BS in a tertiary referral center for surgery with a division for surgical endoscopy between June 2011 and April 2024 were extracted from our prospectively maintained digital database. The time period depends on the availability of digital data.
Inclusion criteria were patients admitted to our hospital with
-
typical symptoms (Mackler’s triad),
-
typical history (severe vomiting),
-
and mediastinal free air in CT scan defining BS.
Primary outcome parameter was the mode of treatment (conservative, endoscopic, or surgical). Secondary outcome parameters were length of intensive care (in an intensive care unit) and short-term outcome (in-hospital mortality).
Further evaluated variables were age, gender, and delay of diagnosis (more or less than 24 h from the beginning of clinical symptoms). No specific follow-up after discharge or death was investigated.
Limited disease was defined as clinically stable patients with no extraluminal food remnants (just free mediastinal/abdominal air and/or pleural effusions).
Conservative management was defined as noninvasive or minor invasive interventions with no need for general anesthesia or deep sedation, such as antibiotic treatment, pleural drainage, or placement of nasogastric tube. For this study, endoscopic intervention was defined as EVT performed primarily under deep sedation. Surgical interventions were either thoracoscopic, laparoscopic, or open.
Due to the low case number, only descriptive statistics were performed. Data were analyzed by comparing mean values.
Agreement from the ethics commission of our institution was obtained (PMU-EK-2025-0025).
A formal power analysis was conducted comparing EVT to surgical treatment in BS, with mortality as the primary endpoint. Based on expected mortality rates of 20% for EVT and 40% for surgery, a significance level of 0.05, power of 80%, and a group ratio of 5:7, the required sample size is 53 patients for EVT and 74 patients for surgery (total N = 127), adjusted for 20% dropout. This would detect an absolute risk reduction of 20% with a number needed to treat of 5. Given the rarity of BS, this would only make sense in a multicenter approach over decades.
Endoscopic technique
After diagnosis of BS with CT scan or gastroscopy (with CO2 insufflation), a patient’s eligibility for EVT was considered. Based on CT scan results (when available) and clinical assessment, EVT was applied at the surgeon’s discretion. Patients received either deep sedation with propofol or underwent general anesthesia with intubation, as determined by their overall clinical status. After placement of an overtube to the site of the perforation, an EVT sponge (Eso-SPONGE™, B. Braun SE, Melsungen, Germany) was placed in the esophagus at the height of the perforation and continuous suction was applied (−102 cm H2O) via a negative pressure generator (Thopaz+, Medela Medizintechnik, Eching, Germany). A very important aspect of sponge placement is the device’s placement directly at the level of the tear. Care must be taken to avoid dislocation of the sponge proximally. This could draw gastric fluid up to the tear, thus further increasing inflammation. Sponge changes were scheduled every 3 to 4 days under deep sedation with propofol (Fig. 1). During EVT, patients were on a strictly parenteral diet. After removal of EVT, patients were kept on a soft diet for 1–3 days and then resumed full enteral nutrition.
Surgical technique
The surgical technique depended on the suspected localization of the esophageal defect and the surgeon’s choice. Laparotomy was chosen when abdominal effusions were present and the esophageal tear was expected to be mostly below or at the height of the diaphragm. Thoracotomy was performed when the major part of the tear was expected to be above the diaphragm. The need for esophageal resection depended on the intraoperative evaluation of the tear. If necrosis was already present, esophageal resection was performed. In the case of a vital tear with good perfusion, primary suture repair was attempted.
Results
Between June 2011 and April 2024, 12 patients (9 male) were admitted and treated with the diagnosis of BS in our department. Median age was 64.8 years (45–92 years). All datasets were complete. No patient was treated conservatively. Five patients underwent endoscopic therapy with EVT only (group 1). Three patients were treated by surgery only (group 2), one with thoracotomy and two with laparotomy. Esophageal resection was necessary in two of these patients. Four patients were treated with both laparotomy with esophageal suturing and simultaneous EVT (group 3). One of these patients was treated with EVT followed by laparotomy with esophageal resection because his septic condition worsened with only EVT after 1 day. Detailed demographic data are displayed in Table 1.
Table 1
Demographic data, treatment, and results of 12 patients with Boerhaave’s syndrome (06/2011–04/2024)
Sex
Age
Delay of diagnosis
Treatment
Length of ICU care (days)
30-day mortality
M
51
> 24 h
Thoracotomy + direct suture + T-tube
20
No
F
64
< 24 h
Laparotomy + esophagectomy
8
No
M
65
< 24 h
EVT
3
No
M
58
> 24 h
Thoracotomy + direct suture + T-tube
49
No
M
62
< 24 h
EVT
5
No
M
54
< 24 h
Thoracotomy + esophagectomy followed by EVT
9
Yes
F
83
< 24 h
EVT
10
Yes
M
75
< 24 h
Laparotomy + direct suture + EVT
4
No
M
65
< 24 h
Thoracotomy + direct suture + EVT
13
No
M
45
< 24 h
EVT
0
No
M
63
< 24 h
EVT
11
No
F
92
< 24 h
Diagnostic endoscopy, Laparotomy + esophagectomy
1
Yes
Admission to an intensive care unit (ICU) was necessary in all but one patient (group 1) after diagnosis of BS. Mean duration of stay in the ICU of endoscopically treated patients was lower (average 6 days; 3–10 days) than in patients treated by surgery only (average 9.7 days; 1–20 days).
The 30-day-mortality was 25% (3 out of 12). The first patient (54-year-old male) was treated with EVT followed by surgery and died 9 days after diagnosis. The second patient (83-year-old female) was treated by EVT only and was in a severe septic condition at the time of admission. The patient died 10 days after admission. The third patient (92-year-old female) died 4 h after emergency surgery. All three patients had no delay in diagnosis exceeding 24 h.
A delay in diagnosis of more than 24 h from symptom onset to diagnosis of BS occurred in two patients: both received surgery, one died 9 days after admission.
The patient who was first treated endoscopically and then surgically died after 9 days in the intensive care unit.
No esophageal strictures occurred in any of the survivors. One patient developed a peptic stenosis years after EVT for BS. The stenosis could be successfully treated by bouginage.
Discussion
Treatment of BS is challenging, and modern endoscopic therapy options open up a new possibility, especially for patients with limited disease and early diagnosis (less than 24 h from the beginning of clinical symptoms). Until now, this treatment has been limited to patients with early diagnosis and only small pleural effusions. Nevertheless, outcomes suggest feasibility of treatment with a low rate of adverse events and a good long-term quality of life.
Recently, multicenter studies have shown promising results of EVT for BS [13, 14]. Our cohort is, to our knowledge, the biggest reported cohort from a single tertiary referral center to date. In our cohort, the gender distribution was 75% men, which is well in line with published literature [15].
Patient eligibility for this treatment remains a matter of debate. In our collective, only patients with limited disease (stable patient and no CT signs of vast pleural content) were considered for EVT.
Various scores exist to assess patient suitability for nonoperative treatment, both for general esophageal perforation and specifically for BS. Guidelines published by the World Society of Emergency Surgery recommend a treatment algorithm for nonsurgical treatment based on the Altorjay criteria published in 1997 [16]. This was before broad availability of self-expanding metal stents and endoluminal vacuum therapy. These technical developments have opened the door to less-invasive therapeutic options, as demonstrated by many case reports and series [11, 12, 17, 18]. Nevertheless, most international reports about endoscopic therapy for esophageal ruptures focus on stent placement only.
In our opinion, the advantage of EVT is the combination of defect closure and simultaneous drainage to avoid formation of extraluminal collections.
The duration of intensive care treatment was shorter in group 1 (endoscopic therapy only) versus group 3 (surgical therapy only). This might be due to a lower risk of postoperative complications (e.g., pneumonia) in group 1. However, comparing the two groups is limited, and treatment selection between EVT and surgery likely depends on patient frailty.
In our analysis, mortality was 25%, which is slightly lower than in recently published data from Australasia [7]. This might be due to early diagnosis, since only two patients had a diagnostic delay of more than 24 h. Another reason is the 24/7 availability of interventional endoscopy. Here, as well, interpretation is limited due to the low case number. Two patients treated with EVT died (one with EVT only and the second with EVT followed by surgery). Both were in septic shock at the time of admission and EVT was regarded as a rescue option because patients seemed unfit for surgery due to their severe septic condition in combination with advanced age and polymorbidity.
In all but one patient since 2021 (n = 5), EVT alone or the combination of EVT and surgery has been successful. One patient died in septic shock 4 h after admission, despite immediate endoscopy (without EVT) and surgery, at the age of 92.
As a result, our current strategy is to apply EVT only in patients in a stable condition and in the absence of vast pleural content on CT scan. In patients with larger quantities of pleural content, surgery is carried out, and EVT is applied simultaneously in the operation room (OR). With this strategy, no insufficiency of esophageal sutures or gastroesophageal anastomosis has occurred. The treatment algorithm is shown in Fig. 2.
A limitation of this analysis is the single-center design, with a historically high expertise in interventional endoscopy embedded in a surgical department. This might lead to a relevant bias. All cases of BS are admitted in an emergency setting. Along with clinical status, CT scan, and endoscopic findings, the mode of treatment depended on the surgeon’s preference and expertise.
Less instable patients with presumably better outcomes might have been treated by EVT alone, whereas frail, instable patients might have received surgery. Unfortunately, vital parameters and shock indices have not been recorded in our hospital database. This leads to a reduced comparability between the three groups.
Low case number is always a limitation in scientific evaluation of BS. In the past decade, narrative reviews and multicenter analyses have tried to avoid this limitation but lack informative value because of the heterogeneity of surgical and endoscopic approaches [9, 13, 14]. However, our cohort is, to our knowledge, the biggest reported cohort from a single tertiary referral center to date, and this nevertheless seems to be the best way to gain evidence for this rare medical condition.
Further developments of hybrid surgical interventions are still ongoing, for example video-assisted thoracoscopy (VATS) or laparoscopy just for evacuation of pleural or abdominal food remnants in combination with EVT. Furthermore, endoscopic therapy with extraluminal lavage through the BS tear followed by EVT even in advanced cases could be possible.
In any case, BS remains a severe condition, often hard to diagnose, and is associated with high rates of mortality. For the management of this often-catastrophic health issue, patients should be referred to a center with 24/7 surgical and interventional endoscopic care.
