Endoscopic vacuum therapy for Boerhaave’s syndrome—a single tertiary referral center retrospective cohort analysis with a treatment algorithm

We report our experience in a single tertiary referral center for surgery with an embedded division for surgical endoscopy between 06/2011 and 04/2024. Our motivation is to outline the possibility, feasibility, and limitations of endoscopic treatment in BS in a university department for surgery with a specialized unit for surgical endoscopy in a 24/7 availability setting.

Boerhaave’s syndrome (BS) was first described by and named after Herman Boerhaave in 1724 []. After excessive ingestion of food and vomiting, a friend of his died. During the autopsy, Boerhaave found a tear in the esophagus and identified it as the cause of death. Since then, BS has been defined as a spontaneous transmural rupture of the esophagus. It is caused by severe vomiting and the resulting rapid increase in endoluminal pressure []. Patients may exhibit diverse clinical manifestations, including hematemesis, pneumonia, and pneumothorax as well as thoracic or abdominal pain, making accurate diagnosis potentially complex. Well known is the so-called Mackler triad, which describes acute vomiting, strong thoracic pain, and emphysema (cervical or thoracic) []. The majority (> 90%) of ruptures are located in the distal esophagus in the dorsolateral compartment []. Boerhaave’s syndrome is widely seen as a fatal disease due to the high rates of associated morbidity and mortality, which reach between 20 and 40% in the literature []. Clinical signs and symptoms are often misinterpreted because of the extremely low incidence of BS, which commonly leads to a delay in diagnosis. A retrospective nationwide study on the incidence of esophageal perforations in Iceland showed an overall incidence of esophageal perforations of 0.31/100,000, with only 7 out of 29 esophageal perforations due to BS, which would lead to an incidence of BS of 0.07/100,000 []. In addition, treatment recommendations in modern medicine, with advanced minimally invasive surgical and endoscopic options, are difficult to make, as the incidence of BS is very low. Recent studies and reviews suggest three different treatment strategies: conservative, endoscopic, and surgical []. Minimally invasive surgery can be performed safely, as described in case series and a narrative review []. Defect closure with endoscopic vacuum therapy (EVT) has been described in several case reports and retrospective studies []. However, the allocation of patients to conservative, endoscopic, or surgical therapy was not usually considered.

Methods

This is a retrospective cohort study evaluating treatment of BS with a special focus on endoscopic therapy. All patients with the diagnosis BS in a tertiary referral center for surgery with a division for surgical endoscopy between June 2011 and April 2024 were extracted from our prospectively maintained digital database. The time period depends on the availability of digital data.

typical symptoms (Mackler’s triad),

typical history (severe vomiting),

and mediastinal free air in CT scan defining BS. Inclusion criteria were patients admitted to our hospital with

Primary outcome parameter was the mode of treatment (conservative, endoscopic, or surgical). Secondary outcome parameters were length of intensive care (in an intensive care unit) and short-term outcome (in-hospital mortality).

Further evaluated variables were age, gender, and delay of diagnosis (more or less than 24 h from the beginning of clinical symptoms). No specific follow-up after discharge or death was investigated.

Limited disease was defined as clinically stable patients with no extraluminal food remnants (just free mediastinal/abdominal air and/or pleural effusions).

Conservative management was defined as noninvasive or minor invasive interventions with no need for general anesthesia or deep sedation, such as antibiotic treatment, pleural drainage, or placement of nasogastric tube. For this study, endoscopic intervention was defined as EVT performed primarily under deep sedation. Surgical interventions were either thoracoscopic, laparoscopic, or open.

Due to the low case number, only descriptive statistics were performed. Data were analyzed by comparing mean values.

Agreement from the ethics commission of our institution was obtained (PMU-EK-2025-0025).

A formal power analysis was conducted comparing EVT to surgical treatment in BS, with mortality as the primary endpoint. Based on expected mortality rates of 20% for EVT and 40% for surgery, a significance level of 0.05, power of 80%, and a group ratio of 5:7, the required sample size is 53 patients for EVT and 74 patients for surgery (total N = 127), adjusted for 20% dropout. This would detect an absolute risk reduction of 20% with a number needed to treat of 5. Given the rarity of BS, this would only make sense in a multicenter approach over decades.

Endoscopic technique 2 insufflation), a patient’s eligibility for EVT was considered. Based on CT scan results (when available) and clinical assessment, EVT was applied at the surgeon’s discretion. Patients received either deep sedation with propofol or underwent general anesthesia with intubation, as determined by their overall clinical status. After placement of an overtube to the site of the perforation, an EVT sponge (Eso-SPONGE™, B. Braun SE, Melsungen, Germany) was placed in the esophagus at the height of the perforation and continuous suction was applied (−102 cm H 2 O) via a negative pressure generator (Thopaz+, Medela Medizintechnik, Eching, Germany). A very important aspect of sponge placement is the device’s placement directly at the level of the tear. Care must be taken to avoid dislocation of the sponge proximally. This could draw gastric fluid up to the tear, thus further increasing inflammation. Sponge changes were scheduled every 3 to 4 days under deep sedation with propofol (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 a Initial endoscopy with transmural rupture of the distal right lateral esophagus; b endoscopic vacuum therapy before scheduled change; c beginning granulation during EVT; d fully healed rupture; Bild vergrößern After diagnosis of BS with CT scan or gastroscopy (with COinsufflation), a patient’s eligibility for EVT was considered. Based on CT scan results (when available) and clinical assessment, EVT was applied at the surgeon’s discretion. Patients received either deep sedation with propofol or underwent general anesthesia with intubation, as determined by their overall clinical status. After placement of an overtube to the site of the perforation, an EVT sponge (Eso-SPONGE™, B. Braun SE, Melsungen, Germany) was placed in the esophagus at the height of the perforation and continuous suction was applied (−102 cm HO) via a negative pressure generator (Thopaz+, Medela Medizintechnik, Eching, Germany). A very important aspect of sponge placement is the device’s placement directly at the level of the tear. Care must be taken to avoid dislocation of the sponge proximally. This could draw gastric fluid up to the tear, thus further increasing inflammation. Sponge changes were scheduled every 3 to 4 days under deep sedation with propofol (Fig.). During EVT, patients were on a strictly parenteral diet. After removal of EVT, patients were kept on a soft diet for 1–3 days and then resumed full enteral nutrition.