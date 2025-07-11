Endoscopic ultrasound-assisted removal of a submucosal foreign body in the duodenum

(

Fig. 1 a Computed tomography (CT) image showing the location of the foreign body. The image is presented in the coronal plane. Long high-density shadows can be seen under the mucosa of the junction area between the gastric antrum and duodenal bulb, and a few low-density shadows without obvious enhancement can be seen around (arrow). b The anterior wall of the duodenal bulb is congested and swollen, with a slight bulge. c Endoscopic ultrasonography showed that there was a strip hyperechoic shadow in the submucosa of the anterior wall of the duodenal bulb (arrow). There was a sound shadow in the rear. d The foreign body was removed by ESD, and pus outflow was seen after mucosal surface stripping. e Fish bones were taken out Bild vergrößern

We report the case of a 51-year-old patient who was hospitalized due to persistent epigastric pain lasting more than 1 month. The patient had no underlying health conditions before the onset of symptoms. Upon admission, laboratory examinations revealed no significant abnormalities. An enhanced computed tomography (CT) examination of the upper abdomen indicated the presence of a long high-density shadow in the submucosa of the upper wall at the gastric antrum-duodenal bulb junction. This finding suggested the possible presence of a foreign body (fishbone) accompanied by a small amount of surrounding pus. We speculated that the foreign body may have penetrated the submucosa or even the muscularis propria layerFig.. After ruling out acute gastric disease, a gastroscopy was performed; however, it revealed no evident foreign body and no damage was observedFig.. Subsequently, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) was conducted, which identified a hyperechoic shadow at the bulge of the anterior wall of the duodenum, primarily located in the submucosa, with some areas suspected to extend to the muscularis propria layer and fish bone infiltration was then examined for depth using EUSFig.. Ultimately, the foreign body in the duodenal bulb was successfully removed via endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD)Fig.d, e. The patient experienced symptomatic improvement with proton pump inhibitors and supportive care and was discharged after 2 days of observation.