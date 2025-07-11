Anzeige
10.07.2025 | images in clinical medicine
Endoscopic ultrasound-assisted removal of a submucosal foreign body in the duodenum
Erschienen in: Wiener klinische WochenschriftEinloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Auszug
We report the case of a 51-year-old patient who was hospitalized due to persistent epigastric pain lasting more than 1 month. The patient had no underlying health conditions before the onset of symptoms. Upon admission, laboratory examinations revealed no significant abnormalities. An enhanced computed tomography (CT) examination of the upper abdomen indicated the presence of a long high-density shadow in the submucosa of the upper wall at the gastric antrum-duodenal bulb junction. This finding suggested the possible presence of a foreign body (fishbone) accompanied by a small amount of surrounding pus. We speculated that the foreign body may have penetrated the submucosa or even the muscularis propria layer (Fig. 1a). After ruling out acute gastric disease, a gastroscopy was performed; however, it revealed no evident foreign body and no damage was observed (Fig. 1b). Subsequently, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) was conducted, which identified a hyperechoic shadow at the bulge of the anterior wall of the duodenum, primarily located in the submucosa, with some areas suspected to extend to the muscularis propria layer and fish bone infiltration was then examined for depth using EUS (Fig. 1c). Ultimately, the foreign body in the duodenal bulb was successfully removed via endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) (Fig. 1d, e). The patient experienced symptomatic improvement with proton pump inhibitors and supportive care and was discharged after 2 days of observation. …