Emerging drugs in breast cancer: a focus on antibody–drug conjugates and novel treatment options in luminal disease

Novel drugs such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 or poly(ADP-ribose)polymerase (PARP) as well as small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), novel antioestrogens and antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) have changed treatment standards in breast cancer, resulting in reduced recurrence risk in early stage disease and/or in improved progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) in the metastatic setting. Still, room for further improvement remains and novel treatment approaches are urgently required in patients relapsing despite adjuvant therapy and metastatic breast cancer patients progressing on the currently available standard treatment options. This article aims at summarizing data on promising novel drugs or treatment strategies that might find a place in clinical routine in the near future; it is not intended as a systematic review of all novel drugs in clinical development.

ADCs and novel antibodies

1 ]; trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), an ADC consisting of trastuzumab and the antimicrotubule agent emtansine linked by a noncleavable thioether linker molecule, was the first ADC approved for use in solid cancers. Based upon the results of the EMILIA trial, T‑DM1 became the standard-of-care as second-line therapy in metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer [ 2 ] and remains the standard for the postneoadjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer in patients without pathologic complete response (pCR) to date with an OS benefit recently demonstrated in the KATHERINE study [ 3 , 4 ]. While well tolerated, the next generation ADC trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) was shown to vastly improve PFS and OS over T‑DM1 in metastatic HER2-positive disease [ 5 ], usually attributed to a higher drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR), a cleavable linker technology and high membrane permeability of the payload deruxtecan, a potent topoisomerase‑1 inhibitor, resulting in a bystander effect targeting neighbouring cells [ 6 ]. Besides its established role in the HER2-positive subtype, the DESTINY-Breast04 trial recently showed T‑DXd to improve progression-free survival (PFS; hormone-receptor positive 10.1 vs. 5.4 months; hazard ratio [HR] 0.51; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.40–0.64; p < 0.0001) and OS (hormone-receptor positive 23.9 vs. 17.5 months; HR 0.64; 95% CI 0.48–0.86; p = 0.0028) over conventional chemotherapy in pretreated patients with HER2-low expressing disease as well, defined as 1+ by immunohistochemistry or as 2+ in the absence of ERBB2 gene amplification [ 7 ]. Therefore, T‑DXd is the first HER2-directed drug active in tumours where HER2 is not the driver of progression but rather serves as target antigen for ADC binding. What degree of HER2 expression—if any—is required for T‑DXd remains a matter of debate and the DESTINY-Breat06 (NCT04494425) trial includes a group of patients with ultralow HER2 expression, potentially broadening the indication for T‑DXd in the future. In HER2-positive breast cancer, DESTINY-Breast09 (NCT04784715) compares T‑DXd with or without pertuzumab with a standard first-line taxane, trastuzumab and pertuzumab regimen, while DESTINY-Breast05 (NCT04622319) compares T‑DXd with T‑DM1 in the postneoadjuvant setting in patients with residual disease at surgery after neoadjuvant treatment. The concept of magic bullet targeted drugs—initially intended for the treatment of infective agents—dates back more than a century []; trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), an ADC consisting of trastuzumab and the antimicrotubule agent emtansine linked by a noncleavable thioether linker molecule, was the first ADC approved for use in solid cancers. Based upon the results of the EMILIA trial, T‑DM1 became the standard-of-care as second-line therapy in metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer [] and remains the standard for the postneoadjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer in patients without pathologic complete response (pCR) to date with an OS benefit recently demonstrated in the KATHERINE study []. While well tolerated, the next generation ADC trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) was shown to vastly improve PFS and OS over T‑DM1 in metastatic HER2-positive disease [], usually attributed to a higher drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR), a cleavable linker technology and high membrane permeability of the payload deruxtecan, a potent topoisomerase‑1 inhibitor, resulting in a bystander effect targeting neighbouring cells []. Besides its established role in the HER2-positive subtype, the DESTINY-Breast04 trial recently showed T‑DXd to improve progression-free survival (PFS; hormone-receptor positive 10.1 vs. 5.4 months; hazard ratio [HR] 0.51; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.40–0.64;< 0.0001) and OS (hormone-receptor positive 23.9 vs. 17.5 months; HR 0.64; 95% CI 0.48–0.86;= 0.0028) over conventional chemotherapy in pretreated patients with HER2-low expressing disease as well, defined as 1+ by immunohistochemistry or as 2+ in the absence ofgene amplification []. Therefore, T‑DXd is the first HER2-directed drug active in tumours where HER2 is not the driver of progression but rather serves as target antigen for ADC binding. What degree of HER2 expression—if any—is required for T‑DXd remains a matter of debate and the DESTINY-Breat06 (NCT04494425) trial includes a group of patients with ultralow HER2 expression, potentially broadening the indication for T‑DXd in the future. In HER2-positive breast cancer, DESTINY-Breast09 (NCT04784715) compares T‑DXd with or without pertuzumab with a standard first-line taxane, trastuzumab and pertuzumab regimen, while DESTINY-Breast05 (NCT04622319) compares T‑DXd with T‑DM1 in the postneoadjuvant setting in patients with residual disease at surgery after neoadjuvant treatment.

Anzeige

8 ]. More recently, improvement of PFS (5.5 months vs. 4.0 months; HR 0.66; 95% CI 0.53–0.83; p = 0.0003) and OS (14.4 vs. 11.2 months; HR 0.79; 95% CI 0.65–0.96, p = 0.020) over conventional chemotherapy were also shown in patients with heavily pretreated luminal disease in the phase III TROPiCS-02 trial [ 9 , 10 ]. Several trials are currently investigating SG in earlier treatment lines and in early stage disease. Among them, the phase III ASCENT-03 (NCT05382299) trial compares SG with nab-paclitaxel or paclitaxel as first-line therapy in patients with PD-L1-negative mTNBC or in patients with PD-L1-positive mTNBC if they had received prior therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (IO) in the early setting. ASCENT-04 (NCT05382286) is of particular interest, as this phase III trial compares SG plus pembrolizumab with chemotherapy of physician’s choice plus pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1-positive mTNBC; therefore, this study could establish the superiority of ADC plus IO over conventional chemotherapy plus IO. Furthermore, ASCENT-05 (NCT05633654) and the German Breast Group SASCIA trial (NCT04595565) are investigating SG in the postneoadjuvant setting in patients without pathologic complete response (pCR) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Beside several other smaller studies, the phase II SWOG 2007 trial (NCT0464791) is of clinical relevance: patients with mTNBC are at high risk for developing brain metastases (BM). In contrast to HER2-positive breast cancer, however, no established systemic treatment option is yet available. This trial therefore investigates the potential activity of SG in a mTNBC population with active (i.e. newly diagnosed or progressing) BM. TROP2 is a surface antigen commonly expressed in human malignancies making it an attractive target antigen for ADCs as well. Sacituzumab govitecan (SG), an ADC consisting of a TROP2-directed antibody and SN38, the active metabolite of irinotecan, improved OS over conventional chemotherapy in pretreated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in the phase III ASCENT trial []. More recently, improvement of PFS (5.5 months vs. 4.0 months; HR 0.66; 95% CI 0.53–0.83;= 0.0003) and OS (14.4 vs. 11.2 months; HR 0.79; 95% CI 0.65–0.96,= 0.020) over conventional chemotherapy were also shown in patients with heavily pretreated luminal disease in the phase III TROPiCS-02 trial []. Several trials are currently investigating SG in earlier treatment lines and in early stage disease. Among them, the phase III ASCENT-03 (NCT05382299) trial compares SG with nab-paclitaxel or paclitaxel as first-line therapy in patients with PD-L1-negative mTNBC or in patients with PD-L1-positive mTNBC if they had received prior therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (IO) in the early setting. ASCENT-04 (NCT05382286) is of particular interest, as this phase III trial compares SG plus pembrolizumab with chemotherapy of physician’s choice plus pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1-positive mTNBC; therefore, this study could establish the superiority of ADC plus IO over conventional chemotherapy plus IO. Furthermore, ASCENT-05 (NCT05633654) and the German Breast Group SASCIA trial (NCT04595565) are investigating SG in the postneoadjuvant setting in patients without pathologic complete response (pCR) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Beside several other smaller studies, the phase II SWOG 2007 trial (NCT0464791) is of clinical relevance: patients with mTNBC are at high risk for developing brain metastases (BM). In contrast to HER2-positive breast cancer, however, no established systemic treatment option is yet available. This trial therefore investigates the potential activity of SG in a mTNBC population with active (i.e. newly diagnosed or progressing) BM.

11 ]. In this population having received a median of three prior treatment lines, Dato-DXd yielded a clinically relevant activity with a 32% response rate; median PFS was 4.4 months and median OS 13.5 months. Of note, activity was lower in patients having received prior topoisomerase‑1 inhibitor-based ADCs (total n = 14; prior SG n = 11), suggesting that sequential administration of ADCs with identical target and cytotoxic payloads of the same class may not be feasible. Besides mTNBC, Dato-DXd is also being investigated in pretreated metastatic luminal disease. In the HR-positive/HER2-negative cohort of TROPION-PanTumor01, 41 patients were included [ 12 ]; virtually all patients had received prior CDK4/6-inhibitor therapy and the median number of prior treatment lines for metastatic disease was n = 5. Dato-DXd yielded an objective response rate (ORR) of 27% and median PFS was 8.3 months. Based upon these results, Dato-DXd was compared to chemotherapy by physician’s choice in luminal/HER2-negative patients after prior exposure to endocrine therapy and 1–2 lines of prior chemotherapy in the randomized phase 3 TROPION-Breast01 trial (NCT05104866) [ 13 ]. In this population, median PFS was prolonged from 4.9 months to 6.9 months (HR 0.63; 95% CI 0.52–0.76); OS survival data are not yet mature, and these data are required to fully anticipate the potential role of Dato-DXd in the continuum of luminal breast cancer treatment. Regarding tolerability, stomatitis and nausea were the most common side effects, with approximately 10% of patients experiencing ≥ 3 grade stomatitis [ 11 , 12 ]. In addition, ocular dryness may occur [ 13 ]. Therefore, an appropriate mitigation plan for stomatitis is required. Several further ADCs are currently under clinical development. Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) binds deruxtecan via the same cleavable linker as in T‑DXd to a TROP2 directed antibody. In the TROPION-PanTumor01 phase I basket trial, 44 patients with heavily pretreated mTNBC were included []. In this population having received a median of three prior treatment lines, Dato-DXd yielded a clinically relevant activity with a 32% response rate; median PFS was 4.4 months and median OS 13.5 months. Of note, activity was lower in patients having received prior topoisomerase‑1 inhibitor-based ADCs (total= 14; prior SG= 11), suggesting that sequential administration of ADCs with identical target and cytotoxic payloads of the same class may not be feasible. Besides mTNBC, Dato-DXd is also being investigated in pretreated metastatic luminal disease. In the HR-positive/HER2-negative cohort of TROPION-PanTumor01, 41 patients were included []; virtually all patients had received prior CDK4/6-inhibitor therapy and the median number of prior treatment lines for metastatic disease was= 5. Dato-DXd yielded an objective response rate (ORR) of 27% and median PFS was 8.3 months. Based upon these results, Dato-DXd was compared to chemotherapy by physician’s choice in luminal/HER2-negative patients after prior exposure to endocrine therapy and 1–2 lines of prior chemotherapy in the randomized phase 3 TROPION-Breast01 trial (NCT05104866) []. In this population, median PFS was prolonged from 4.9 months to 6.9 months (HR 0.63; 95% CI 0.52–0.76); OS survival data are not yet mature, and these data are required to fully anticipate the potential role of Dato-DXd in the continuum of luminal breast cancer treatment. Regarding tolerability, stomatitis and nausea were the most common side effects, with approximately 10% of patients experiencing ≥ 3 grade stomatitis []. In addition, ocular dryness may occur []. Therefore, an appropriate mitigation plan for stomatitis is required.

Further development of Dato-DXd in breast cancer is focusing on earlier treatment lines (TROPION-Breast02; NCT05374512) and the postneoadjuvant setting with or without the immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab in non-pCR patients (TROPION-Breast03; NCT05629585); similar to SWOG 2007, the phase II TUXEDO-2 trial is investigating Dato-DXd in the context of active TNBC BM (NCT05866432).

14 ]. At the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, preliminary results of a single-arm phase II trial of HER3-DXd in patients with pretreated HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer were presented. ORR in the overall population ( n = 60) was 35.0%, and irrespective of the degree of HER3 expression; numerically lower ORR were observed in TNBC compared with luminal BC (21.1% vs. 41.1%). Nausea, fatigue and diarrhoea were the most common side effects, but only few grade 3/4 adverse events were recorded. Currently, the phase 2 TUXEDO-3 trial is evaluating HER3-DXd in patients with active brain metastases from breast and non-small cell lung cancer as well as patients with leptomeningeal disease (NCT05865990). HER3 is another option for ADC targeting. Patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) was found to induce responses in all three breast cancer subtypes (luminal disease: RR 30.1%; HER2-positive disease: RR 42.9%; TNBC: RR 22.6%) []. At the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, preliminary results of a single-arm phase II trial of HER3-DXd in patients with pretreated HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer were presented. ORR in the overall population (= 60) was 35.0%, and irrespective of the degree of HER3 expression; numerically lower ORR were observed in TNBC compared with luminal BC (21.1% vs. 41.1%). Nausea, fatigue and diarrhoea were the most common side effects, but only few grade 3/4 adverse events were recorded. Currently, the phase 2 TUXEDO-3 trial is evaluating HER3-DXd in patients with active brain metastases from breast and non-small cell lung cancer as well as patients with leptomeningeal disease (NCT05865990).

Anzeige

In summary, these data support the concept of ADC therapy in advanced breast cancer (aBC) but point at the urgent need to better understand mechanism of resistance to ADCs and generate clinical data on the potential activity of ADCs after ADCs.