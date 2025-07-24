23.07.2025 | original article
Emerging antimicrobial resistance and high prevalence of genital Mycoplasma hominis and Ureaplasma urealyticum infections among infertile women in Algeria
Implications for reproductive health
Erschienen in: Wiener klinische WochenschriftEinloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Summary
Background
Genital infections caused by Mycoplasma hominis and Ureaplasma urealyticum are increasingly linked to female infertility, yet their epidemiology and resistance patterns remain poorly characterized in low-resource settings.
Objective
This study aimed to determine the prevalence, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) profiles, and risk factors of M. hominis and U. urealyticum infections among infertile women in Akbou, Algeria.
Methods
In this cross-sectional analysis (February–July 2024), cervicovaginal swabs from 79 infertile women were tested using the MYCOFAST® RevolutioN 2 system. Demographic, clinical, and reproductive data were collected via structured questionnaires. Statistical analyses included χ2-testsand logistic regression.
Results
The overall infection prevalence was 37.9% (n = 30), with U. urealyticum (17.7%), M. hominis (13.9%), and co-infections (6.3%) predominating. Infections peaked in women aged 31–35 years (63.3%). Resistance to tetracycline was high (U. urealyticum: 71.4%; M. hominis: 54.5%), while doxycycline and clindamycin retained full efficacy. Significant risk factors included prior abortion (adjusted odds ratio, OR = 4.2, p < 0.001), STI history (OR = 3.8, p < 0.001), and artificial insemination (OR = 2.9, p = 0.018).
Conclusion
The high prevalence of genital Mycoplasma infections and emerging AMR in Algeria underscores the need for routine screening, updated treatment guidelines, and targeted antimicrobial stewardship programs to safeguard reproductive health.
Anzeige