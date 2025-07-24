Emerging antimicrobial resistance and high prevalence of genital Mycoplasma hominis and Ureaplasma urealyticum infections among infertile women in Algeria

Background Genital infections caused by Mycoplasma hominis and Ureaplasma urealyticum are increasingly linked to female infertility, yet their epidemiology and resistance patterns remain poorly characterized in low-resource settings.

Objective This study aimed to determine the prevalence, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) profiles, and risk factors of M. hominis and U. urealyticum infections among infertile women in Akbou, Algeria.

Methods In this cross-sectional analysis (February–July 2024), cervicovaginal swabs from 79 infertile women were tested using the MYCOFAST® RevolutioN 2 system. Demographic, clinical, and reproductive data were collected via structured questionnaires. Statistical analyses included χ2-testsand logistic regression.

Results The overall infection prevalence was 37.9% ( n = 30), with U. urealyticum (17.7%), M. hominis (13.9%), and co-infections (6.3%) predominating. Infections peaked in women aged 31–35 years (63.3%). Resistance to tetracycline was high ( U. urealyticum : 71.4%; M. hominis : 54.5%), while doxycycline and clindamycin retained full efficacy. Significant risk factors included prior abortion (adjusted odds ratio, OR = 4.2, p < 0.001), STI history (OR = 3.8, p < 0.001), and artificial insemination (OR = 2.9, p = 0.018).