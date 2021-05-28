 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.05.2021 | original article

Elective colectomy financial and opportunity cost analysis: diagnosis, case type, diversion, and complications

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
MD, SM Anthony C. Antonacci, BA Christopher L. Antonacci, MD Katherine Carsky, Samuel P. Dechario, MD Gregg Husk, BS, MBA Dana Caulfield, BA, MBA David Allinger, MD Gene Coppa, MD, MBA, MS Mark Jarrett
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The purpose of this study was to financially profile four different types of elective colectomy resection in relation to diagnosis and complications.

Methods

A total of 1420 colectomies from three centers within our system were analyzed for diagnostic, complications, financial, length of stay (LOS), and case mix index (CMI) data for four procedure categories: colectomy above peritoneal reflection (AR) with diversion, colectomy AR without diversion, colectomy below peritoneal reflection (BR) with diversion, and colectomy BR without diversion. The incidence of complications and costs were compared between procedure groups. Logit models were used for probabilities of complications and Poisson for rate analysis.

Results

Elective colectomies AR were performed 72% of the time for non-inflammatory diagnoses (benign tumors, polyps, rectal prolapse, malignant tumors), whereas resections BR were performed 64% of the time for inflammatory diagnoses (diverticulitis, Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis, perforation, obstruction, sepsis, fistulae). Thus, diversion was performed in a higher proportion of cases with inflammatory diagnoses and cases requiring diversion had higher complication rates in both AR (16% vs. 5%) and BR (19% vs. 6%) resections.

Conclusion

Inflammatory diagnoses appear to drive the indication for diversion following elective colectomy. Colectomies with diversion have complication rates 1.36 times higher than without diversion, as well as excess LOS and costs. Resections AR with diversion had more than twice the proportion of complications as without diversion. Preoperative mitigation of inflammatory risk factors may decrease the rate of diversion and reduce complications, financial risk, and opportunity cost.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1467.0