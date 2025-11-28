EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer: new era of systemic therapy towards new standards of care

This review aims to provide an overview of current systemic treatment strategies for patients with advanced NSCLC harboring common sensitizing EGFR mutations, focusing on evidence from pivotal phase III studies and the evolving role of combination regimens.

EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 15% of lung adenocarcinomas in Western populations and up to 50% in Asian cohorts []. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have dramatically changed the therapeutic landscape, shifting median survival beyond 3 years in selected patients even in the palliative setting []. Osimertinib has become the global standard first-line therapy, but resistance inevitably develops, necessitating exploration of novel strategies.

The MARIPOSA trial established a chemotherapy-free combination of the EGFR/MET bispecific antibody amivantamab and the third-generation TKI lazertinib. This regimen achieved a median PFS of 23.7 versus 16.6 months (HR 0.70, 95% CI 0.58–0.85) and significantly improved OS (not reached vs 36.7 months; HR 0.75, 95% CI 0.61–0.92) compared with osimertinib, with 36-month OS rates of 60% versus 51% []. Subcutaneous administration of amivantamab, introduced after MARIPOSA, was shown to markedly reduce infusion-related reactions, improved convenience, and may further lead to improved efficacy due to better tolerability []. According to subgroup analyses of both studies, the upfront combinations may be particularly advantageous for patients with high-risk disease biology, high tumor burden or baseline central nervous system (CNS) or liver metastases (Fig.). A recent meta-analysis confirmed the superior efficacy of combination regimens over osimertinib alone especially in patients with brain metastases, though at the cost of higher toxicity []. Consistently, restricted mean survival time analyses from both trials indicate that treatment intensification confers delayed yet clinically meaningful survival benefits. The early overlap of the survival curves, which begin to separate only after 16.0 months in FLAURA2 and 11.0 months in MARIPOSA, suggests that the benefits of combination therapy emerge late and may not apply to all patients. This underscores the need for refined patient selection and more precise, biology-driven treatment guidance [].

Clinical and molecular poor prognostic factors. Progression-free survival (PFS) outcomes are shown for different treatments groups from the MARIPOSA and FLAURA2 trials. This figure combines subgroup and exploratory analyses from two separate clinical studies to provide a comprehensive overview; however, caution is warranted when performing cross-trial comparisons.amivantamab plus lazertinib,hazard ratio,not estimable;osimertinib,osimertinib plus chemotherapy. Created in BioRender (Maxime Borgeaud, 2025; https://BioRender.com/s16f601). Reproduced from [], with permission from Wiley, under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Two large phase III trials have recently demonstrated superior efficacy of upfront combination regimens compared with osimertinib monotherapy (Table). In FLAURA2, the addition of chemotherapy to osimertinib improved median PFS to 25.5 versus 16.7 months (HR 0.62, 95% CI 0.49–0.79) and median OS to 47.5 versus 37.6 months (HR 0.77, 95% CI 0.61–0.96), with 3‑ and 4‑year OS rates of 63% and 49% versus 51% and 41% [].

Osimertinib remains the current reference standard in the first-line treatment of EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC. In the phase III FLAURA trial, osimertinib significantly improved median progression-free survival (PFS, 18.9 vs 10.2 months; hazard ratio [HR] 0.46, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.37–0.57) and overall survival (OS, 38.6 vs 31.8 months; HR 0.80, 95% CI 0.64–1.00) compared with first-generation TKIs, with landmark OS rates at 12, 24, and 36 months of 89%, 74%, and 54% versus 83%, 59%, and 44% []. In regions where first-line osimertinib is not available, a sequencing strategy using second-generation TKIs such as afatinib or dacomitinib in the first line followed by osimertinib upon emergence of a T790M resistance mutation remains a valid alternative [].

Reimbursement policies and national drug approval status further shape real-world practice, with access to amivantamab- or lazertinib-based regimens varying widely between health care systems. A recent cost-effectiveness analysis demonstrated that amivantamab plus lazertinib more than doubled treatment costs compared with osimertinib monotherapy, exceeding commonly accepted willingness-to-pay thresholds in the United States and China, and likely also in the United Kingdom []. By contrast, analyses suggest that osimertinib plus chemotherapy represents a comparatively more cost-efficient intensification strategy, although even this combination is unlikely to meet US willingness-to-pay thresholds [], while the UK estimates it within an acceptable range of cost-effectiveness []. It remains an open ethical and health policy question to what extent these findings can or should be extrapolated to European health care systems, where cost structures and reimbursement frameworks differ substantially and formal cost-effective analysis are still lacking.

Beyond toxicity, practical and systemic factors play a crucial role in treatment selection. Combination regimens often require more frequent hospital visits for parenteral therapy, additional laboratory monitoring, and supportive measures, particularly when chemotherapy is involved. This higher treatment burden can negatively affect quality of life and patient autonomy.

Dermatologic adverse events are a common class effect of EGFR inhibition. Both FLAURA2 and MARIPOSA include a third-generation TKI, but the addition of amivantamab in MARIPOSA further increases the frequency and severity of skin toxicities such as rash, dermatitis, and paronychia. Patients with severe pre-existing dermatologic conditions may find chemotherapy-containing regimens more manageable compared with antibody-driven rash, although the COCOON trial demonstrated that prophylaxis and systematic dermatologic interventions can significantly reduce severity and improve adherence []. Infusion-related reactions were frequent with intravenous amivantamab but are largely mitigated by the newer subcutaneous formulation, which shortens administration time and improves convenience [].

Osimertinib monotherapy is the most tolerable regimen, though QTc prolongation and rare cardiomyopathy necessitate caution in patients with pre-existing cardiac disease []. Patients with pre-existing cardiac disease may therefore be better suited for lazertinib-based therapy, which appears to carry a lower risk of cardiotoxicity []. Conversely, FLAURA2 showed higher rates of myelosuppression and gastrointestinal toxicity, making it less suitable for patients with hematologic frailty or poor chemotherapy tolerance [].

Patients with TP53 comutations, high tumor burden, or L858R mutation, baseline liver or CNS metastases or circulating tumor DNA are considered at elevated risk for early progression and may benefit from upfront intensification. An overview and indirect comparison of results in patients with those poor prognostic factors are shown in Fig.]. In FLAURA2, subgroup analyses showed particularly pronounced benefit in patients with baseline CNS involvement, suggesting this regimen may be favored in this setting []. MARIPOSA also demonstrated improved intracranial disease control; however, baseline brain imaging was performed more rigorously and systematically than in FLAURA2, which may partly account for differences in reported CNS outcomes []. The presence of MET-driven biology warrants special consideration. MARIPOSA prospectively assessed and reported outcomes in patients with baseline MET overexpression or amplification, and the dual EGFR/MET targeting of amivantamab may be advantageous in this subgroup.

The choice between osimertinib monotherapy, osimertinib plus chemotherapy (FLAURA2), or amivantamab plus lazertinib (MARIPOSA) requires careful assessment of patient comorbidities, preferences, and disease characteristics, as the survival benefit of combination strategies comes at the cost of increased toxicity and treatment burden.

Summary of first-line therapy

FLAURA2 and MARIPOSA have both demonstrated significant improvements in PFS and OS over osimertinib monotherapy and can be considered new standards of care. Their distinct toxicity profiles, logistical demands, and financial impact, however, require careful patient selection.

In patients with baseline brain metastases, FLAURA2 showed an impressive PFS benefit, which may support its preferential use in this subgroup. However, the corresponding OS benefit was more moderate than expected (HR 0.72, 95% CI 0.52–0.90), suggesting that the magnitude of intracranial PFS improvement does not fully translate into long-term survival benefit. MARIPOSA also demonstrated convincing intracranial efficacy. Notably, its use of more rigorous and systematic baseline CNS imaging likely increased the detection of brain metastases at enrollment, making the observed intracranial outcomes particularly robust.

Patients with tumors harboring MET overexpression or amplification may theoretically particularly benefit from the dual EGFR/MET targeting of amivantamab plus lazertinib, although MARIPOSA did not provide definitive biomarker-based selection data, and validated predictive biomarkers for this regimen remain lacking at present.

Osimertinib monotherapy remains an appropriate and widely accessible option, particularly for patients in whom combination strategies are not feasible or acceptable. The decision should weigh the expected efficacy gain against added toxicity, treatment burden, and patient preference, with individual risk profiles guiding the choice between oral monotherapy and intensified combination regimens.