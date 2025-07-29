Efficacy and safety of hand suturing technique application in the endoscopic treatment of gastrointestinal tract tumors: a systematic review and meta-analysis

No prior meta-analyses have examined the feasibility and efficacy of EHS in patients undergoing ESD. In this context, we conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to thoroughly evaluate the application of EHS following ESD for gastrointestinal tract tumors.

Endoscopic closure methods have been proposed, such as Over-The-Scope Clip and stitch-based techniques. However, these methods have some disadvantages, including incomplete defect closure and difficulty closing large defects []. Endoscopic hand suturing (EHS) is a novel endoscopic closure procedure that utilizes an absorbable barbed suture and a flexible through-the-scope needle holder, enabling the closure of significant mucosal defects []. Several studies have recently demonstrated the effectiveness of EHS in preventing post-ESD bleeding, particularly in high-risk patients such as those receiving antithrombotic therapy []. Nevertheless, the applicability of EHS to real-world practice is hindered by technical difficulties and lengthy procedure times [].

While endoscopic resection is a well-established method for removing large, early-stage tumors, its appropriateness also depends on histopathological factors such as tumor grade, depth of invasion, lymphovascular invasion, and tumor budding. In particular, endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) has emerged as a minimally invasive, effective technique that facilitates precise en bloc resection, offering a lower rate of local recurrence and higher histological reliability of the resected specimen compared to other endoscopic procedures []. Despite these advantages, ESD is associated with a high risk of postoperative complications, such as bleeding and perforation, due to the formation of large mucosal defects, especially after gastric ESD []. The rate of delayed bleeding is 2.2–17.2% in patients undergoing colorectal ESD and up to 30% in patients taking antithrombotic agents []. These patients often require emergency endoscopy, blood transfusions, and rehospitalization. Therefore, several strategies have been explored to reduce the risk of post-ESD bleeding.

Gastrointestinal tract cancers are among the most frequently occurring cancers globally, accounting for 26% of worldwide cancer incidence and 35% of all cancer-related deaths []. For a long time, surgery was considered the primary treatment option for achieving a definitive cure in most patients with resectable tumors. However, surgical resection is associated with a lower quality of life and significant mortality [], which necessitated new, less invasive treatment strategies.

Continuous data were pooled as means, while dichotomous data were pooled as proportions. R software 4.4.1 was utilized to perform the meta-analysis. We applied the random-effects model for all outcomes to allow for a higher standard error in the pooled estimate, making it more appropriate for inconsistent or controversial estimates. Sensitivity analysis was employed to assess the source of heterogeneity. Heterogeneity among the included studies was evaluated using I‑squared ( I 2 ). Heterogeneity above 50% or a P value of less than 5% was considered statistically significant heterogeneity. We conducted a sensitivity analysis in multiple scenarios for each outcome in our meta-analysis, excluding one study in each scenario to test the strength of the evidence and ensure that the overall effect size was not reliant on any single study in the case of heterogeneity.

Two independent authors (MA, MMM) critically appraised the studies included for risk of bias. The National Institutes of Health tool assessed the risk of bias for both observational and single-arm studies. A third author (AAA) resolved any disagreements.

The screening was conducted using Rayaan Software []. Two authors (MA and MM) independently screened the titles and abstracts of all retrieved articles. This was followed by full-text screening to determine the eligibility of identified studies for this meta-analysis. Discrepancies were resolved by consensus. Four reviewers (AS, AMG, AG, MA) independently extracted data into a uniform Excel sheet. For each of the included trials, the following data were extracted: (1) summary of included studies; (2) characteristics of the study population; (3) study outcomes; (4) risk of bias domains. Discrepancies were resolved through discussion or by another author (MA).

We included all observational or interventional studies that evaluated efficacy, such as closure success rates and suturing time, as well as safety, which included complication rates of EHS after ESD. These studies involved patients who underwent EHS following ESD to treat gastrointestinal tract lesions, including gastric neoplasm, colorectal neoplasm, or any mucosal lesions. The primary outcomes assessed were defect size, specimen size, number of stitches, suturing time, time per stitch, operation or procedure time, hospital stay, complete EHS closure rate, and closure defect on follow-up. Secondary outcomes included intra- and postoperative complications, such as perforation or bleeding. We excluded conference abstracts, case reports, reviews, theses, and non-English studies.

We searched five electronic databases (MEDLINE, Web of Science [WOS], Scopus, Embase, and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials) using the following search strategy: (“Hand suturing” OR “Hand suture” AND endoscop*). No restrictions were applied to the publication date. Duplicates were removed using EndNote software.

We conducted this systematic review and meta-analysis in adherence to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines and the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions []. We registered our study protocol in the PROSPERO database.

Our pooled analysis revealed a postoperative perforation rate of 1% [95% CI: 0–0.04]. All included studies were homogeneous ( I 2 = 0%, P = 1.00), as displayed in Fig. S10. Additionally, a subgroup analysis based on the location of lesions indicated no significant difference (χ 2 = 0, P = 1.00), as shown in Fig. S11.

Our pooled analysis indicated a mean hospital stay of 4.25 days [95% CI: −5.28–13.78]. The pooled studies exhibited significant heterogeneity ( I 2 = 98%, P < 0.01). Due to the limited number of studies (only two), the heterogeneity could not be resolved, as shown in Fig. S6.

Our pooled analysis indicated a mean procedure time of 43 min [95% CI: 23.59–62.41]. The analysis showed significant heterogeneity among the included studies ( I 2 = 93%, P < 0.01). To address this heterogeneity, we performed a sensitivity analysis. Although the heterogeneity was not fully resolved, it decreased to 87% by omitting “Uozumi 2024.” Furthermore, we conducted a subgroup analysis based on the site of the lesion. The subgroup of colorectal lesions was homogeneous ( I 2 = 0%, P = 0.77), and the heterogeneity in the gastric subgroup decreased ( I 2 = 77%, P = 0.01), as shown in Fig. S5.

Our pooled analysis indicated a mean stitch time of 5.92 min [95% CI: −0.01–11.86]. The analysis showed significant heterogeneity (= 96%,< 0.01). We conducted a sensitivity analysis by systematically excluding one study at a time. The heterogeneity was resolved by omitting “Scheppach 2024” (= 10% and= 7.4), as shown in Fig.. Furthermore, heterogeneity was also effectively resolved by performing a subgroup analysis based on differences in the site of lesions (= 10% and= 0.29), as presented in Fig. S4.

Our pooled analysis yielded a mean number of stitches of 6.87 [95% CI: 4.51–9.23]. The included studies showed significant heterogeneity (= 98%,< 0.01). We conducted a sensitivity analysis by systematically excluding one study at a time; however, the heterogeneity was not resolved, as illustrated in Fig.. Furthermore, heterogeneity was addressed through a subgroup analysis based on the lesion’s location, which yielded χ= 0.1,= 0.75, as shown in Fig. S3.

Additionally, we performed a subgroup analysis for both complete and sustained closure rates based on the location of the lesion. The gastric lesions showed higher complete and sustained closure rates: 99% [95% CI: 0.93–0.1] and 86% [95% CI: 0.77–0.92], in comparison with colorectal lesions: 94% [95% CI: 0.86–0.97] and 75% [95% CI: 0.64–0.83]. The subgroup differences were χ 2 = 2.69, P = 0.10, and χ 2 = 3.31, P = 0.07, as shown in Fig. S2.

Our pooled analysis revealed a mean suturing time of 42.16 min [95% CI: 25.99–58.33]. The included studies exhibited high heterogeneity (= 98%,< 0.01). We conducted a sensitivity analysis by systematically excluding one study at a time. Although the heterogeneity was not fully resolved, it decreased to 89% by omitting “Kantsevoy 2013” (Fig.). Additionally, we carried out a subgroup analysis based on the site of the lesion (χ= 0.18,= 0.67), as detailed in Fig. S1.

Our meta-analysis included nine studies [], comprising 245 patients who underwent EHS to close a mucosal defect after ESD. The summary and baseline characteristics of the included patients are presented in Tablesand. All studies were evaluated using the NIH tool, as shown in Table S1.

(a) Age > 20 years with ATAs for cardiovascular disease, arrhythmia, cerebrovascular disease and/or peripheral arterial disease and having a potential risk for thrombosis which might cause a severe course by cessation of ATAs; (b) endoscopically diagnosed superficial gastric neoplasms of ≤ 3 cm that were scheduled for removal by ESD; and (c) Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status of 0–1

Patients selected for EHS according to clinical indications for closure of mucosal incisions or ESD resection were estimated to be at high risk of secondary perforation due to the location of resection or intraprocedural muscle injury, while closure by other methods was deemed inappropriate

Our comprehensive search across five electronic databases—PubMed, Scopus, Embase, WOS, and Cochrane Central Library—identified 2108 records. After removing duplicates, 450 records remained for title and abstract screening. This process revealed 30 articles that appeared eligible for full-text screening. Nine single-arm studies met the eligibility criteria and were included in our systematic review and meta-analysis. The PRISMA flow diagram is shown in Fig.

Discussion

Endoscopic hand sutures have become a highly effective technique in Japan and the United States. They provide secure intraluminal mucosal closure and should decrease the risk of adverse events after gastric ESD. This systematic review and meta-analysis includes nine papers that discuss the effect of EHS on ESD patients. In the nine papers reviewed, we observed reduced complications such as perforation and bleeding, along with improved healing rates.

15 ] and one postoperative perforation [ 20 ]. Intraoperative bleeding was generally insignificant; however, there was a notable decrease in postoperative bleeding. The healing rate was also high, particularly with complete closure following resection. Perforation events were sporadic, occurring in only two patients: one intraoperative perforation [] and one postoperative perforation []. Intraoperative bleeding was generally insignificant; however, there was a notable decrease in postoperative bleeding. The healing rate was also high, particularly with complete closure following resection.

15 has mentioned a high risk of intraoperative perforation, which can be immediately managed with clip closure. We found that perforation can occur intraprocedurally and after the operation. Two cases were observed: one was during the operation and reported in the study [ 15 ]. It was managed by clip closure with no complications. Another case was after the operation because of incomplete closure due to the lesion size of 55 × 40 mm—despite the low risk factor for postoperative perforations when using the EHS technique. Notably, the postoperative perforation rate was heterogeneous. A studyhas mentioned a high risk of intraoperative perforation, which can be immediately managed with clip closure. We found that perforation can occur intraprocedurally and after the operation. Two cases were observed: one was during the operation and reported in the study []. It was managed by clip closure with no complications. Another case was after the operation because of incomplete closure due to the lesion size of 55 × 40 mm—despite the low risk factor for postoperative perforations when using the EHS technique. Notably, the postoperative perforation rate was heterogeneous.

n = 8; [ 14 ]). The postoperative rate was 7% (with the patients divided into two groups: single antithrombotic agent (ATA) administration and dual ATA). Of the three patients who had bleeding, the first was treated with edoxaban tosylate hydrate, which was discontinued on the procedure day. The second patient was treated with aspirin and clopidogrel, and clopidogrel was discontinued for 1 week perioperatively. The third patient received apixaban without cessation [ 15 ]; the post-ESD bleeding rate was 9% (this occurred in one patient in whom ESD closure was unsuccessful). In the study by Goto et al. [ 10 ], the patients were divided into two groups: the first group received an ATA while the second group did not. According to the data, there were apparent differences between patients taking ATAs and those not taking ATAs. The sustainability of closure was equivalent. Major postoperative bleeding occurred in two patients taking ATAs; one case of minor bleeding also occurred in patients taking ATAs. Our subgroup analysis indicated a significant decrease in the delayed bleeding rate among patients, and intraoperative bleeding was insignificant. However, there were cases of postoperative bleeding (= 8; []). The postoperative rate was 7% (with the patients divided into two groups: single antithrombotic agent (ATA) administration and dual ATA). Of the three patients who had bleeding, the first was treated with edoxaban tosylate hydrate, which was discontinued on the procedure day. The second patient was treated with aspirin and clopidogrel, and clopidogrel was discontinued for 1 week perioperatively. The third patient received apixaban without cessation []; the post-ESD bleeding rate was 9% (this occurred in one patient in whom ESD closure was unsuccessful). In the study by Goto et al. [], the patients were divided into two groups: the first group received an ATA while the second group did not. According to the data, there were apparent differences between patients taking ATAs and those not taking ATAs. The sustainability of closure was equivalent. Major postoperative bleeding occurred in two patients taking ATAs; one case of minor bleeding also occurred in patients taking ATAs.

16 ]. The procedure time for endoscopic sutures was 43 min, which is long compared to previous studies, and may pose a risk to patients due to the extended anesthesia time. However, we found an improvement in patients after the procedure and a decrease in postoperative complications, which means that the benefits of the procedure outweigh the potential risks, and with the rapid and noticeable progress of the procedure, it can be performed faster and with high efficiency in the future [].

23 ]. Concerning the number of stitches, our subgroup analysis resulted in an average number of stitches of 6.87, which varies depending on the type of device used and the sewing methods. To achieve widespread use of the technique, we must consider the cost of thread and the device used as well as the lost thread, but the technique itself is effective [].

Regarding the suturing time, we found that the average time required for suturing is 42.16 min, which carries the risk of extended anesthesia for the patient, as discussed earlier. Still, with more training, the suturing time can be shortened while achieving high quality. The time per stitch was 5.92 min.

15 ]. Regarding the closure rate, we found that the completion rate was 95%, which proves the procedure’s effectiveness. Despite this, we cannot be confident of absolute effectiveness until the sustainability of the closure is ensured. The sustained closure rate was 80%, the partially sustained closure rate was 13%, and the unsustained closure rate was 1% [].

24 ]. Moreover, one of the studies estimated the total cost and savings from reducing the hospital stay duration [ 23 ]. Previous studies have demonstrated that different closure techniques have varying effects on hospital stay duration. EHS method resulted in a shorter hospital stay of 4.25 days, compared to 8 days for other methods like the over-the-scope clip. As we know, the shorter the hospital stay, the lower the chance of contracting a nosocomial infection []. Moreover, one of the studies estimated the total cost and savings from reducing the hospital stay duration [].