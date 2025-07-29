Efficacy and safety of hand suturing technique application in the endoscopic treatment of gastrointestinal tract tumors: a systematic review and meta-analysis
- Open Access
- 28.07.2025
- review
DOWNLOAD
SUCHEN
Summary
Background
Despite the global use of endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) as a widely accepted approach for gastrointestinal cancer, there are many associated postoperative complications, including perforation, stenosis, bleeding, pneumonia, and others. We conducted this meta-analysis to evaluate the efficacy and safety of endoscopic hand suturing (EHS) for gastrointestinal cancer patients who underwent gastric ESD.
Patients and methods
We included studies with patients undergoing EHS after ESD. We searched indexed databases (PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, CENTRAL, MEDLINE, Embase) until November 2024. We excluded case reports, case series, and conference abstracts. Continuous data were pooled as raw means, while dichotomous data were pooled as proportions, with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for both.
Results
We conducted a comprehensive literature search of electronic databases, retrieving 2108 records. After thorough screening, nine studies involving 245 patients met the PICO criteria. The mean pooled suturing time to close the mucosal defect during EHS was 42.16 min (95% CI [25.99–58.33]), while the time to complete the procedure was 43 min (95% CI: [23.59–62.41]). The pooled analysis yielded a 95% complete closure rate (95% CI: [0.90–0.97]), which was not sustained in only 1% of cases (95% CI: [0–0.07]). For intraoperative complications, the rates of bleeding and perforation were both 0% (95% CI: [0–1.00], [95% CI: 0–0.03]), while the postoperative rates were 3% (95% CI: [0.02–0.07]) and 1% (95% CI: [0–0.04]), respectively.
Conclusion
Endoscopic hand suturing demonstrates feasible suturing times and a favorable safety profile, supporting its potential role as a reliable adjunctive technique following gastric ESD.
Begleitmaterial
Hinweise
Supplementary Information
The online version of this article (https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-025-00887-w) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.
Data sharing statement: Data available in the article or its supplementary material.
The authors Mohamed Mahmoud Marey and Abdelaziz A. Awad contributed equally to the manuscript.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Introduction
Gastrointestinal tract cancers are among the most frequently occurring cancers globally, accounting for 26% of worldwide cancer incidence and 35% of all cancer-related deaths [1]. For a long time, surgery was considered the primary treatment option for achieving a definitive cure in most patients with resectable tumors. However, surgical resection is associated with a lower quality of life and significant mortality [2, 3], which necessitated new, less invasive treatment strategies.
While endoscopic resection is a well-established method for removing large, early-stage tumors, its appropriateness also depends on histopathological factors such as tumor grade, depth of invasion, lymphovascular invasion, and tumor budding. In particular, endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) has emerged as a minimally invasive, effective technique that facilitates precise en bloc resection, offering a lower rate of local recurrence and higher histological reliability of the resected specimen compared to other endoscopic procedures [4, 5]. Despite these advantages, ESD is associated with a high risk of postoperative complications, such as bleeding and perforation, due to the formation of large mucosal defects, especially after gastric ESD [6]. The rate of delayed bleeding is 2.2–17.2% in patients undergoing colorectal ESD and up to 30% in patients taking antithrombotic agents [7‐10]. These patients often require emergency endoscopy, blood transfusions, and rehospitalization. Therefore, several strategies have been explored to reduce the risk of post-ESD bleeding.
Anzeige
Endoscopic closure methods have been proposed, such as Over-The-Scope Clip and stitch-based techniques. However, these methods have some disadvantages, including incomplete defect closure and difficulty closing large defects [11, 12]. Endoscopic hand suturing (EHS) is a novel endoscopic closure procedure that utilizes an absorbable barbed suture and a flexible through-the-scope needle holder, enabling the closure of significant mucosal defects [13]. Several studies have recently demonstrated the effectiveness of EHS in preventing post-ESD bleeding, particularly in high-risk patients such as those receiving antithrombotic therapy [10, 14, 15]. Nevertheless, the applicability of EHS to real-world practice is hindered by technical difficulties and lengthy procedure times [15, 16].
No prior meta-analyses have examined the feasibility and efficacy of EHS in patients undergoing ESD. In this context, we conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to thoroughly evaluate the application of EHS following ESD for gastrointestinal tract tumors.
Methods
We conducted this systematic review and meta-analysis in adherence to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines and the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions [17]. We registered our study protocol in the PROSPERO database.
Literature search strategy
We searched five electronic databases (MEDLINE, Web of Science [WOS], Scopus, Embase, and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials) using the following search strategy: (“Hand suturing” OR “Hand suture” AND endoscop*). No restrictions were applied to the publication date. Duplicates were removed using EndNote software.
Anzeige
Eligibility criteria and study selection
We included all observational or interventional studies that evaluated efficacy, such as closure success rates and suturing time, as well as safety, which included complication rates of EHS after ESD. These studies involved patients who underwent EHS following ESD to treat gastrointestinal tract lesions, including gastric neoplasm, colorectal neoplasm, or any mucosal lesions. The primary outcomes assessed were defect size, specimen size, number of stitches, suturing time, time per stitch, operation or procedure time, hospital stay, complete EHS closure rate, and closure defect on follow-up. Secondary outcomes included intra- and postoperative complications, such as perforation or bleeding. We excluded conference abstracts, case reports, reviews, theses, and non-English studies.
Study selection and data extraction process
The screening was conducted using Rayaan Software [18]. Two authors (MA and MM) independently screened the titles and abstracts of all retrieved articles. This was followed by full-text screening to determine the eligibility of identified studies for this meta-analysis. Discrepancies were resolved by consensus. Four reviewers (AS, AMG, AG, MA) independently extracted data into a uniform Excel sheet. For each of the included trials, the following data were extracted: (1) summary of included studies; (2) characteristics of the study population; (3) study outcomes; (4) risk of bias domains. Discrepancies were resolved through discussion or by another author (MA).
Risk of bias assessment and quality assessment
Two independent authors (MA, MMM) critically appraised the studies included for risk of bias. The National Institutes of Health tool assessed the risk of bias for both observational and single-arm studies. A third author (AAA) resolved any disagreements.
Data analysis
Continuous data were pooled as means, while dichotomous data were pooled as proportions. R software 4.4.1 was utilized to perform the meta-analysis. We applied the random-effects model for all outcomes to allow for a higher standard error in the pooled estimate, making it more appropriate for inconsistent or controversial estimates. Sensitivity analysis was employed to assess the source of heterogeneity. Heterogeneity among the included studies was evaluated using I‑squared (I2). Heterogeneity above 50% or a P value of less than 5% was considered statistically significant heterogeneity. We conducted a sensitivity analysis in multiple scenarios for each outcome in our meta-analysis, excluding one study in each scenario to test the strength of the evidence and ensure that the overall effect size was not reliant on any single study in the case of heterogeneity.
Outcome measures
We considered the following measures:
a)
Suturing time in minutes: the total time it took to complete the suturing process during the endoscopic procedure
b)
Complete closure rate: defined as the percentage of cases in which full defect closure was successfully achieved immediately after the procedure
c)
Postoperative closure rate: classified as sustained (remaining fully closed postoperatively), partially sustained (showing some degree of reopening postoperatively), or unsustained (reopening of the mucosal defect postoperatively)
d)
Number of stitches: the total number of individual sutures placed during the procedure
e)
Time per stitch: he time taken to place one stitch during the procedure
f)
Procedure time: defined as the total duration from the initiation to the completion of the intervention
g)
Defect size in millimeters: defined as the size of the tissue defect being closed by endoscopic hand suturing (EHS) following endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD)
h)
Specimen size in millimeters: defined as the size of the tissue removed during the endoscopic resection
Regarding adverse effects, we considered the following measures:
a)
Intraoperative bleeding
b)
Postoperative bleeding
c)
Intraoperative perforation
d)
Postoperative perforation
Results
Study selection
Our comprehensive search across five electronic databases—PubMed, Scopus, Embase, WOS, and Cochrane Central Library—identified 2108 records. After removing duplicates, 450 records remained for title and abstract screening. This process revealed 30 articles that appeared eligible for full-text screening. Nine single-arm studies met the eligibility criteria and were included in our systematic review and meta-analysis. The PRISMA flow diagram is shown in Fig. 1.
Study characteristics
Our meta-analysis included nine studies [10, 14‐16, 19‐23], comprising 245 patients who underwent EHS to close a mucosal defect after ESD. The summary and baseline characteristics of the included patients are presented in Tables 1 and 2. All studies were evaluated using the NIH tool, as shown in Table S1.
Table 1
Summary of the included studies
Study ID
Study design
Country
Total participant
Pathological diagnosis
Study duration
Main inclusion criteria
Conclusion
Kantsevoy 2013
Retrospective study
USA, Russia
12
GIT mucosal defects
August 2012 to March 2013
Adult patients who had endoscopic suturing of the tissue defects after ESD over the study period
Closure of large post-ESD defects with the Overstitch endoscopic suturing device is technically feasible and fast, and can significantly decrease treatment cost by eliminating the need for hospitalization
Song 2024
Observational study
China
49
Rectal lesions (intraepithelial neoplasia, mucosal carcinoma, submucosal invasive carcinoma, and SMTs)
October 2022 to May 2023
(1) Rectal lesions confined to the mucosa and submucosa (intraepithelial neoplasia, mucosal carcinoma, submucosal invasive carcinoma, and SMTs) removed by using ESD or ESD-ME, and (2) defects closed by EHS-Clips
EHS-Clips can be used to effectively close the rectal defects after ESD or ESD-ME and prevent delayed bleeding. Complete suture with a stitch margin of 5 mm may achieve more reliable sustained closure
Scheppach 2024
Retrospective Observational study
Germany
17
GIT mucosal defects
June 2023 to December 2023
Patients selected for EHS according to clinical indications for closure of mucosal incisions or ESD resection were estimated to be at high risk of secondary perforation due to the location of resection or intraprocedural muscle injury, while closure by other methods was deemed inappropriate
EHS was technically feasible and applicable in different anatomical locations
Uozumi 2024
Prospective multicenter study
Japan
20
Colorectal neoplasms
June 2022 and April 2023
(a) Endoscopically diagnosed colorectal neoplasms suggestive of intramucosal or superficial submucosal invasive cancer in the sigmoid colon or rectum planned for resection by ESD; (b) neoplasm 20–50 mm in size; (c) age ≥ 20 years; and (d) Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status
EHS demonstrated a high sustained closure rate. Given the long suturing time and technical difficulty, EHS should be reserved for cases with a high risk of delayed adverse events
Abe 2020
Single-center pilot study
Japan
11
Colorectal neoplasms (adenoma or adenocarcinoma)
June and November 2018
(a) Age ≥ 20 years; (b) endoscopically diagnosed colorectal neoplasm confined to the mucosa or superficial submucosal invasive neoplasm, 20–50 mm in size; and (c) Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status 0–1
EHS achieved complete and sustained closure in the colorectum. However, EHS is not currently clinically applicable given the long procedure time
Akimoto 2022
Prospective single-center, single-arm trial
Japan
20
Gastric neoplasms
February 2017 and November 2019
(a) Age > 20 years with ATAs for cardiovascular disease, arrhythmia, cerebrovascular disease and/or peripheral arterial disease and having a potential risk for thrombosis which might cause a severe course by cessation of ATAs; (b) endoscopically diagnosed superficial gastric neoplasms of ≤ 3 cm that were scheduled for removal by ESD; and (c) Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status of 0–1
EHS appears to be useful for preventing post-gastric ESD bleeding in high-risk patients
Goto 2019
Multicenter prospective pilot study
Japan
30
Gastric neoplasms
December 2018 and June 2019
(a) Aged ≥ 20 years with a single clinically or histologically diagnosed early gastric cancer of ≤ 3 cm; (b) patients scheduled to undergo gastric ESD at one of the participating institutions; and (c) Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status score of 0 or 1
EHS is feasible and safe with favorable outcomes. Provided that mucosal suturing is completed and sustained, post-ESD bleeding can be decreased even in patients undergoing antithrombotic therapy
Goto 2024
Phase II, multicenter, single-arm trial
Japan
43
Gastric neoplasms
July 2021 and June 2023
(a) Single early gastric cancer of ≤ 2 cm, diagnosed endoscopically and fulfilling the ESD criteria in the Japanese gastric cancer treatment guidelines; (b) continuous administration of ATAs; and (c) a risk–benefit balance of postoperative bleeding and thromboembolism favoring continuous use of ATAs
EHS may prevent postoperative bleeding in patients undergoing gastric ESD while being treated continuously with ATAs
Goto 2023
Retrospective cohort study
Japan
43
Gastric neoplasms
August 2015 to November 2019
Patients who underwent gastric ESD and subsequent endoscopic suturing by EHS for mucosal defects in three participating institutions
The data show that the mucosal deformity induced by EHS disappeared within 16 months. Endoscopic suturing is thus considered to have a negligible effect on endoscopic surveillance following the procedure
Table 2
Baseline characteristics of included studies
Study ID
Age (years) Mean (SD)
Gender (male) N (%)
Location of the lesion, n (%)
Esophagus
Stomach
Duodenum
Jejunum
Cecum
Colon
Rectum
Kantsevoy 2013
64.7 (11.2)
5 (41.66)
0
4 (33.3)
0
0
0
4 (33.3)
4 (33.3)
Song 2024
53.25 (9.17)
27 (55.1)
0
0
0
0
0
0
49 (100)
Scheppach 2024
54.9 (17.3)
9 (53)
3 (15.8)
9 (47.4)
1 (5.26)
0
0
2 (10.52)
4 (21.05)
Uozumi 2024
65.5 (10.17)
14 (70)
0
0
0
0
0
20 (100)
Abe 2020
70.5 (9.4)
NR
0
0
0
0
3 (27.3)
2 (18.2)
6 (54.5)
Akimoto 2022
75.2 (6.13)
18 (90)
0
20 (100)
0
0
0
0
0
Goto 2019
73.0 (9.5)
24 (80)
0
30 (100)
0
0
0
0
0
Goto 2024
76 (7)
33 (77)
0
43 (100)
0
0
0
0
0
Goto 2023
74.9 (6.5)
38 (88)
0
43(100)
0
0
0
0
0
Anzeige
Efficacy outcomes
Suturing time
Our pooled analysis revealed a mean suturing time of 42.16 min [95% CI: 25.99–58.33]. The included studies exhibited high heterogeneity (I2 = 98%, P < 0.01). We conducted a sensitivity analysis by systematically excluding one study at a time. Although the heterogeneity was not fully resolved, it decreased to 89% by omitting “Kantsevoy 2013” (Fig. 2). Additionally, we carried out a subgroup analysis based on the site of the lesion (χ2 = 0.18, P = 0.67), as detailed in Fig. S1.
Complete closure rate
Our pooled analysis yielded a complete closure rate of 95% [95% CI: 0.90–0.97], which was sustained postoperatively in 80% [95% CI: 0.74–0.85], partially sustained in 13% [95% CI: 0.08–0.20], and unstained in 1% [95% CI: 0–0.07] of cases.
All pooled studies were homogeneous, with heterogeneity values as follows: I2 = 9%, P = 0.36; I2 = 0%, P = 0.68; I2 = 0%, P = 0.46; and I2 = 0%, P = 1.00, respectively, as shown in Fig. 3.
Additionally, we performed a subgroup analysis for both complete and sustained closure rates based on the location of the lesion. The gastric lesions showed higher complete and sustained closure rates: 99% [95% CI: 0.93–0.1] and 86% [95% CI: 0.77–0.92], in comparison with colorectal lesions: 94% [95% CI: 0.86–0.97] and 75% [95% CI: 0.64–0.83]. The subgroup differences were χ2 = 2.69, P = 0.10, and χ2 = 3.31, P = 0.07, as shown in Fig. S2.
Number of stitches
Our pooled analysis yielded a mean number of stitches of 6.87 [95% CI: 4.51–9.23]. The included studies showed significant heterogeneity (I2 = 98%, P < 0.01). We conducted a sensitivity analysis by systematically excluding one study at a time; however, the heterogeneity was not resolved, as illustrated in Fig. 4. Furthermore, heterogeneity was addressed through a subgroup analysis based on the lesion’s location, which yielded χ2 = 0.1, P = 0.75, as shown in Fig. S3.
Time per stitch
Our pooled analysis indicated a mean stitch time of 5.92 min [95% CI: −0.01–11.86]. The analysis showed significant heterogeneity (I2 = 96%, P < 0.01). We conducted a sensitivity analysis by systematically excluding one study at a time. The heterogeneity was resolved by omitting “Scheppach 2024” (I2 = 10% and σ = 7.4), as shown in Fig. 5. Furthermore, heterogeneity was also effectively resolved by performing a subgroup analysis based on differences in the site of lesions (I2 = 10% and P = 0.29), as presented in Fig. S4.
Procedure time
Our pooled analysis indicated a mean procedure time of 43 min [95% CI: 23.59–62.41]. The analysis showed significant heterogeneity among the included studies (I2 = 93%, P < 0.01). To address this heterogeneity, we performed a sensitivity analysis. Although the heterogeneity was not fully resolved, it decreased to 87% by omitting “Uozumi 2024.” Furthermore, we conducted a subgroup analysis based on the site of the lesion. The subgroup of colorectal lesions was homogeneous (I2 = 0%, P = 0.77), and the heterogeneity in the gastric subgroup decreased (I2 = 77%, P = 0.01), as shown in Fig. S5.
Hospitalization
Our pooled analysis indicated a mean hospital stay of 4.25 days [95% CI: −5.28–13.78]. The pooled studies exhibited significant heterogeneity (I2 = 98%, P < 0.01). Due to the limited number of studies (only two), the heterogeneity could not be resolved, as shown in Fig. S6.
Adverse events
Intraoperative bleeding
Our pooled analysis revealed a 0% intraoperative bleeding rate [95% CI: 0–1.00]. The included studies were homogeneous (I2 = 0%, P = 1.00). Furthermore, a subgroup analysis based on the location of lesions demonstrated no significant difference (χ2 = 0, P = 1.00), as shown in Fig. S7.
Postoperative bleeding
Our pooled analysis revealed a postoperative bleeding rate of 3% [95% CI: 0.02–0.07]. The included studies were homogeneous (I2 = 0%, P = 1.00), as illustrated in Fig. 6. Furthermore, a subgroup analysis based on the location of lesions yielded χ2 = 1.82, P = 0.18, as shown in Fig. S8.
Intraoperative perforation
Our pooled analysis demonstrated a 0% intraoperative perforation [95% CI: 0–0.03]. All studies were homogeneous (I2 = 0%, P = 1.00), as presented in Fig. S8. A subgroup analysis based on lesion location indicated no significant difference (χ2 = 0, P = 1.00), as shown in Fig. S9.
Postoperative perforation
Our pooled analysis revealed a postoperative perforation rate of 1% [95% CI: 0–0.04]. All included studies were homogeneous (I2 = 0%, P = 1.00), as displayed in Fig. S10. Additionally, a subgroup analysis based on the location of lesions indicated no significant difference (χ2 = 0, P = 1.00), as shown in Fig. S11.
Discussion
Endoscopic hand sutures have become a highly effective technique in Japan and the United States. They provide secure intraluminal mucosal closure and should decrease the risk of adverse events after gastric ESD. This systematic review and meta-analysis includes nine papers that discuss the effect of EHS on ESD patients. In the nine papers reviewed, we observed reduced complications such as perforation and bleeding, along with improved healing rates.
Perforation events were sporadic, occurring in only two patients: one intraoperative perforation [15] and one postoperative perforation [20]. Intraoperative bleeding was generally insignificant; however, there was a notable decrease in postoperative bleeding. The healing rate was also high, particularly with complete closure following resection.
A study 15 has mentioned a high risk of intraoperative perforation, which can be immediately managed with clip closure. We found that perforation can occur intraprocedurally and after the operation. Two cases were observed: one was during the operation and reported in the study [15]. It was managed by clip closure with no complications. Another case was after the operation because of incomplete closure due to the lesion size of 55 × 40 mm—despite the low risk factor for postoperative perforations when using the EHS technique. Notably, the postoperative perforation rate was heterogeneous.
Our subgroup analysis indicated a significant decrease in the delayed bleeding rate among patients, and intraoperative bleeding was insignificant. However, there were cases of postoperative bleeding (n = 8; [14]). The postoperative rate was 7% (with the patients divided into two groups: single antithrombotic agent (ATA) administration and dual ATA). Of the three patients who had bleeding, the first was treated with edoxaban tosylate hydrate, which was discontinued on the procedure day. The second patient was treated with aspirin and clopidogrel, and clopidogrel was discontinued for 1 week perioperatively. The third patient received apixaban without cessation [15]; the post-ESD bleeding rate was 9% (this occurred in one patient in whom ESD closure was unsuccessful). In the study by Goto et al. [10], the patients were divided into two groups: the first group received an ATA while the second group did not. According to the data, there were apparent differences between patients taking ATAs and those not taking ATAs. The sustainability of closure was equivalent. Major postoperative bleeding occurred in two patients taking ATAs; one case of minor bleeding also occurred in patients taking ATAs.
Anzeige
The procedure time for endoscopic sutures was 43 min, which is long compared to previous studies, and may pose a risk to patients due to the extended anesthesia time. However, we found an improvement in patients after the procedure and a decrease in postoperative complications, which means that the benefits of the procedure outweigh the potential risks, and with the rapid and noticeable progress of the procedure, it can be performed faster and with high efficiency in the future [16].
Concerning the number of stitches, our subgroup analysis resulted in an average number of stitches of 6.87, which varies depending on the type of device used and the sewing methods. To achieve widespread use of the technique, we must consider the cost of thread and the device used as well as the lost thread, but the technique itself is effective [23].
Regarding the suturing time, we found that the average time required for suturing is 42.16 min, which carries the risk of extended anesthesia for the patient, as discussed earlier. Still, with more training, the suturing time can be shortened while achieving high quality. The time per stitch was 5.92 min.
Regarding the closure rate, we found that the completion rate was 95%, which proves the procedure’s effectiveness. Despite this, we cannot be confident of absolute effectiveness until the sustainability of the closure is ensured. The sustained closure rate was 80%, the partially sustained closure rate was 13%, and the unsustained closure rate was 1% [15].
Anzeige
Previous studies have demonstrated that different closure techniques have varying effects on hospital stay duration. EHS method resulted in a shorter hospital stay of 4.25 days, compared to 8 days for other methods like the over-the-scope clip. As we know, the shorter the hospital stay, the lower the chance of contracting a nosocomial infection [24]. Moreover, one of the studies estimated the total cost and savings from reducing the hospital stay duration [23].
Limitations
Our study has provided data on many outcomes and also collected data for new techniques. Other reviews do not mention the preoperative and postoperative complications, the length of hospitalization, the duration of the operation, or the suturing technique. Our review has covered all these points. Despite showing that endoscopic suturing in ESD is promising, this meta-analysis poses certain limitations. First, our studies were single-arm; no comparison groups existed to compare EHS with other postoperative procedures. Therefore, well-designed RCTs with long follow-up durations are recommended. All studies were observational, inherently limited by a lack of randomization. The patient sample size was 245, which is relatively low and cannot be generalized. Patients were followed up for only a few days after the procedure to check for perforation and bleeding—another reason that future studies need to have extended follow-up periods. Additionally, the geographic concentration of the studies, with six out of nine studies conducted in Japan, may introduce a potential bias, limiting the generalizability of our findings to broader populations with different healthcare systems, environmental exposures, and genetic backgrounds. Future studies with more diverse geographic representation are warranted to validate our results across various populations and settings.
Conclusion
Our review demonstrates that the endoscopic hand suturing (EHS) technique is a feasible and safe means of achieving secure, durable closure of gastrointestinal defects after endoscopic submucosal dissection, thereby reducing the risk of delayed bleeding and perforation across varied anatomical sites. Beyond its clinical efficacy, endoscopic suturing may also shorten procedure time, streamline workflow, and lower overall costs. Larger prospective trials are needed to confirm these advantages and to establish standardized protocols for widespread adoption.
Declarations
Conflict of interest
M. Mahmoud Marey, A.A. Awad, A. Bahaa Abdelaziz, M.M. Aboelkhier, A. Mahmoud Genidy, M.N. Aly Yassin, M.A. Aldemerdash, A. Aldemerdash, M. Eldesouki, A. Shata, M. Hamed, A.R.A. Abou-Shanab, A.Y. Shaban and M. Abouzid declare that they have no competing interests.
Ethical standards
The authors are accountable for all aspects of the work and ensure that questions related to the accuracy or integrity of any part of the work are appropriately investigated and resolved. This study is registered in PROSPERO.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License, which permits any non-commercial use, sharing, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if you modified the licensed material. You do not have permission under this licence to share adapted material derived from this article or parts of it. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
DOWNLOAD