Effects of low-level laser therapy on symptomatic calcific rotator cuff tendinopathy

Summary

Objective Rotator cuff calcific tendinitis (RCCT) is a benign but incapacitating condition and in some patients it is the cause of chronic debilitating pain and functional disability. We aimed to reveal the short-term effects of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) on clinical and sonographic parameters in patients with symptomatic RCCT.

Method This prospective randomized controlled study analyzed 76 painful shoulders of 68 patients aged 18–75 years, with over 3 months of shoulder pain and where RCCT was confirmed sonographically. Patients in the LLLT group (received 5 LLLT sessions per week and home exercises for 5 days/week for 3 weeks) and the control group (received home exercises, 5 days/week for 3 weeks) were assessed clinically and sonographically just before and after treatment, recording pain intensity, range of motion (ROM), shoulder functional status, location (supraspinatus/infraspinatus, subscapularis), number and degree of calcification. Degree of calcification was determined with ultrasound and classified by the Bianchi-Martinoli classification. The LLLT was applied to the calcified areas marked under ultrasound guidance.

Results Both groups showed statistically significant improvements in ROM, pain intensity, shoulder pain and disability index (SPADI) pain/disability/total, and degree of calcification after treatment. No significant change was achieved for calcification in the control group. Considering the change values, improvements in abduction, extension, pain intensity, SPADI pain/disability/total, calcification number, and calcification degree parameters were found to be statistically significantly better in the LLLT group than in the control group.