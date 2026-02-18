Effectiveness of reduction in conservative treatment of boxer fractures

In our study we aimed to evaluate if after reduction an improved fracture angle can be maintained with conservative treatment using a below-elbow cast and finger splint or if this leads to destabilization, resulting in a worse outcome.

A recent study on ulnar gutter casts has shown that fracture retention after initial closed reduction was not successful, as after 4 weeks no improvement in fracture angulation was observed []. Furthermore, at international congresses, expert opinion has raised the question of whether fracture reduction may even lead to destabilization of boxer fractures, leading to increased dislocation after all []. To date, biomechanical data supporting this hypothesis are lacking.

Cut-off values of fracture angulation regarding indications for treatment remain controversially discussed. Most commonly angles of up to 50° are accepted for conservative treatment [], although some authors even tolerate angulations of up to 70° []. When choosing surgical treatment, various methods are available. Most commonly antegrade intramedullary k‑wire fixation is performed due to its low complication rate, cost effectiveness, good results and minimal soft tissue injury []. Further indications for surgery include malrotation of the finger, leading to scissoring of the fourth and fifth fingers and potential comminution resulting in an unstable fracture [].

In most cases these fractures can be treated conservatively with closed reduction and cast immobilization, even in cases with extensive fracture angulation; however, there is still a risk for secondary displacement. This occurs mainly due to the intrinsic muscles forcing the metacarpal head into palmar angulation through their attachment at the base of the proximal phalanx []. At our department patients are treated with a below-elbow cast and finger splint after fracture reduction using local anesthesia (Fig.). Reduction is typically achieved by the Jahss maneuver and retained by applying longitudinal traction, which is supposed to result in improved length and angulation [].

When classifying subcapital fractures of the fifth metacarpal, the identification of neck versus shaft method is used. It defines this kind of fracture as fracture with ≥ 75% of the fracture line lying within a square formed by the C‑line that spans across the broadest part of the metacarpal head [].

Subcapital fractures of the fifth metacarpal bone, also referred to as boxer fractures, are among the most common fractures of the hand [], accounting for approximately 20% of all hand fractures. They usually result from axial loading of the clenched fist, as occurs during boxing, hence the name. This leads to a fracture of the weakest part of the metacarpal bone, the distal metaphysis.

Methods

This study was performed at the Department of Orthopedics and Trauma-Surgery at a level 1 trauma center. All procedures followed were in accordance with the ethical standards of the responsible committee on human experimentation (institutional and national) and with the Helsinki Declaration of 1975, as revised in 2008. The study was approved by the local Ethics Committee (no. 1092/2024) on 15 May 2024, with the need for written informed consent waived.

2 Fig. 2 Flow chart of patient selection Bild vergrößern Data collection was done retrospectively from the local patient database, including all patients with subcapital fractures of the fifth metacarpal bone between 2014 and 2017. In total, 317 patients with boxer fractures were treated at our department during this time frame. Exclusion criteria were the following: patients under the age of 18 years at the time of diagnosis, patients older than 65 years at the time of diagnosis, presence of additional fractures in the injured hand, nondisplaced fractures, surgically treated fractures, insufficient radiological imaging, fractures older than 7 days at initial presentation, initial treatment at an external department, conservatively treated fractures with casting for less than 3 weeks and patients lost to follow-up (Fig.).

All patients were treated with a below-elbow cast augmented with a rigid aluminium finger splint. Prior to reduction and casting local anesthesia was injected. Either a hematoma block or proximally injected Oberst’s block was chosen, depending on the surgeons’ preference. Primary reduction was performed using the Jahss maneuver.

The aluminium finger splint was bent according to the patients’ anatomical needs, in order that the finger was held in an intrinsic plus position and with correct rotation. To achieve this and to be able to apply longitudinal traction, the splint has to bend slightly proximal to the metacarpophalangeal (MCP) joint. The splint was then fixated on the patients forearm and hand, the fifth finger was not yet placed on the splint. Then a dorsal plaster longuette was applied and was only circularly closed on the second day after injury, if the swelling allowed this. The finger was placed on the splint under continued traction after retaining the reduction by applying longitudinal traction. It was then secured on the splint using two tape strips, one was wrapped around the proximal phalanx and one around the middle phalanx.

Radiographs after reduction and casting were performed to evaluate efficacy of reduction and fracture alignment. If necessary, reduction and cast application was repeated.

Follow-up visits at the outpatient clinic were scheduled 7 and 14 days after trauma, to assess cast condition and efficacy, as well as to perform X‑ray imaging. If necessary, finger fixation or the whole cast were renewed but without repetition of closed reduction maneuvers. In cases of loss of reduction with a fracture angle greater than 50° surgical intervention was recommended to the patient. After 4 weeks of immobilization the fracture was assumed to be healed, the cast was removed, and final X‑ray imaging was conducted.

3 18 ‐ 20 ]. The first line is drawn centrally through the medullary canal of the metacarpal bone, while the second line is drawn from the mid-medullary point in the center of the neck fracture to the most distal point of the metacarpal head. The angulation between these two lines is then measured. Fig. 3 Radiographs of the fingers of a single patient during course of treatment—at initial presentation after trauma ( a ), with noticeable reduction in the cast ( b ) and consolidated in improved fracture angulation ( c ) Bild vergrößern In all patients, volar angulation was assessed in X‑ray images obtained at initial presentation in the emergency room, after reduction and cast application as well as after cast removal at the end of treatment (Fig.). The medullary canal-oblique (MC-30) measuring method, as previously described by Sletten et al., was used to determine volar angulation. This method uses X‑ray images that are taken at an oblique angle of 30° []. The first line is drawn centrally through the medullary canal of the metacarpal bone, while the second line is drawn from the mid-medullary point in the center of the neck fracture to the most distal point of the metacarpal head. The angulation between these two lines is then measured.

Statistical analysis was performed using IBM SPSS Statistics Version 29, 64-bit (IBM, Armonk, NY, USA). Normal distribution was assessed by the analysis of histograms. Subsequently, repeated measures analysis of variance (ANOVA) was performed to detect any differences in volar angulation at different times of treatment. A violation of sphericity was detected, therefore the Huynh-Feldt adjustment was used for correction. For normally distributed data the arithmetic mean and standard deviation were calculated, while for non-normally distributed data the median and interquartile ranges were calculated. P -values lower than 0.05 were considered as statistically significant.