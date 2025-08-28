Effectiveness of prophylactic three-dimensional mesh in preventing parastomal hernia in patients undergoing permanent end colostomy formation for rectal cancer: a systematic review

Questions regarding the effectiveness of three-dimensional meshes in preventing PSH in end colostomy formation still exist []. There have been several international studies on the use of three-dimensional meshes []. While the use of a three-dimensional mesh is part of clinical practice, to date there is little evidence to underpin its effectiveness in the formation or prevention of PSH, with only one review undertaken on the effectiveness of various types of prophylactic mesh placement []. However, to date only one other review has been found on the topic of prophylactic funnel meshes for the prevention of PSH in patients with permanent end stoma []. Nevertheless, there are key differences in the inclusion and exclusion criteria for the systematic review, and the current review focuses specifically on rectal cancer. Due to the paucity of published reviews on the topic, this paper aimed to address the gap in the evidence base.

Dynamesh is one type of prophylactic mesh used in the prophylaxis and therapy of PSH to reinforce connective tissue structures around the stoma and prevent prolapse of the part of diverted bowel []. It has a dual layer made of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) on the visceral side and polypropylene on the parietal side []. Empirical research on the three-dimensional pre-shaped mesh made of PVDF with a central conduit (Dynamesh) at the time of the initial colostomy formation has shown some promising results [].

A variety of treatments including surgical techniques are used to repair PSH; however, results are reported to be unsatisfactory []. The European Hernia Society Guidelines (EHSG) recommend use of prophylactic meshes when constructing a permanent end colostomy to reduce the PSH rate []. In the United Kingdom, no specific guidelines on the use of prophylactic surgical mesh exist; however, NICE guidelines recommend reinforcement of a permanent stoma with a synthetic or biological mesh to prevent a PSH []. Despite the lack of guidance, prophylactic meshes are used in UK clinical practice, although variability has been noted []. In Europe, guidelines from the European Hernia Society on the diagnosis and management of PSH highlighted a lack of evidence, concluding that some recommendations could be supported by evidence, including that PSH prevention using a prophylactic mesh for end colostomies reduces parastomal herniation [].

Parastomal hernia (PSH) is a type of incisional hernia occurring in abdominal integuments in the vicinity of a stoma []. Estimates state that between 5% and 50% of stoma patients develop a PSH []. End colostomies are thought to confer a higher risk of PSH than any other type of stoma []. For 75% of these patients, PSH causes a significant impact on quality of life and can result in significantly increased healthcare costs []. The Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain and Ireland (ACPGBI) Parastomal Group identified prevention and treatment of PSH as the second highest priority non-cancer-related colorectal pathology []. Research is ongoing, including the CIPHER study [] that includes over 4000 patients undergoing elective or expedited surgery with a minimum follow-up of 2 years; the results of this study are as yet unpublished.

There are an estimated 13.5 million people worldwide living with a stoma []; over 700,000 ostomates live in Europe [] and an estimated 1 million in America []. In the United Kingdom, 1 in 335 people are living with a stoma []. Bowel cancer is the fourth leading cancer in the United Kingdom, and the largest proportion of bowel cancer occurs in the rectum []. Early screening and assessment have been shown to have a positive effect on the identification, prevention, and treatment of bowel cancer [].

Globally, colostomy is one of the most common lifesaving procedures performed for permanent stool diversion in cases of rectal cancer []. An end colostomy is a surgical opening on the abdominal wall through which the end of the large bowel is exteriorized to form a stoma. Stool drain from the stoma into a pouch attached to the abdomen []. Permanent end colostomy is made in situations where it is impossible or too risky to re-attach two parts of intestine [].

Thematic analysis was undertaken using a thematic analysis framework []. Analysis was led by one researcher and then independently verified by a second researcher to enhance rigor. In addition, reported outcomes across the studies were extracted and frequency was reported. All hernia types reported were detailed. In addition, information relating to sample demographics and medical history was also noted (i.e., gender, age, BMI, diabetes) as well as the length and type of follow-up. Meta-analysis was not performed, as it was considered outside the scope of the this review, which is recognized as a limitation.

The methodological quality of the studies was assessed using the Jadad Scale [], which is used to assess the quality of RCTs. Papers are scored on a scale from 0 to 5, with studies scoring < 3 viewed as low quality and studies that score > 3 classified as a high quality. Two researchers assessed the methodological quality of the eligible studies using the Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP), and disagreements were resolved using a third researcher.

The bibliographic software RefWorks was used to manage the references and aid in the systematic approach. The title and abstract of studies were initially screened by two members of the research team and disagreements were resolved by involving a third member of the research team. Full-text screening adopted the same approach.

The initial focus was on clinical trials. However, the search was expanded to observational studies as well due to the lack of initial hits using this design. In addition, reference lists of the papers retrieved were searched and the team contacted several authors where full reports were not available.

Studies were retrieved using four electronic databases: MEDLINE (via PubMed), EMBASE, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trails, and Clinical Trials including CT.gov. The literature was searched from January 2000 to April 2025. Gray literature searches included reference lists of the selected studies and clinical practice guidelines. MeSH (Medical Subject Headings) terms were used to focus the search and find more relevant citations []. Search terms were based on combinations of MeSH terms and keywords informed by previous reviews related to the area []. Boolean operators (OR/AND) were used to combine MeSH terms. The key search terms are listed in Table

The guiding question was developed using the Population, Intervention, Comparison, Outcome, and Study Design (PICOS) strategy []. This review aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of prophylactic three-dimensional meshes in preventing PSH in patients undergoing permanent end colostomy formation for rectal cancer. A systematic review is a way of collecting, critically evaluating, integrating, and presenting data from multiple research studies to assess the quality of existing evidence on a research question []. To better understand the efficacy of three-dimensional meshes, a systematic review was conducted on randomized controlled trials completed in the last 10 years. Our systematic review was conducted in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines ([]; see Fig.).

The preoperative health status of patients with regard to the presence of comorbidities such as COPD/respiratory diseases and diabetes can be an influencing factor in the development of PSH. In the Conde-Muino et al. [] study, two patients had COPD and four had diabetes. In the studies by Lopez-Borao et al. [] and Bertoglio et al. [], six individuals from the intervention group and seven from the control group and 12 from the intervention group and seven from the control group, respectively, had COPD. These two studies also reported that 16 from the intervention group and 16 from control group and six from the intervention group and two from the control group, respectively, had diabetes. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] reported that one participant had COPD in the intervention group and none in the control group, while five in the intervention group and 19 in the control group had diabetes. Berger [], Kohler et al. [], and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their studies did not consider comorbidities when recruiting samples for their studies. A history of previous abdominal surgery could also be a predisposing factor for developing PSH. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their 2024 study reported that five participants in the intervention group and seven in the control group had previous abdominal surgery. Conde-Muino et al. [] reported that two participants had a history of previous abdominal surgery. Lopez-Borao et al. [] reported that 19 participants from the intervention group and 25 from the control group had a history of previous abdominal surgery, whereas Bertoglio et al. [] reported the highest number of participants with abdominal surgical history, i.e., 22 from the intervention group and 18 from the control group. Berger [], Kohler et al. [], and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] did not assess previous surgical history among their sample. Postoperative chest infection or pneumonia was only reported by Kohler et al. [] and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their 2020 study. Kohler et al. [] reported two participants with postoperative pneumonia among their sample and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] reported one participant with postoperative pneumonia among the from the intervention group sample in their 2020 study.

Lopez-Borao et al. [] also did not give a clear range of BMI. Their sample was divided into three groups based on their BMI: 18–25, 26–30 and above, or equal to 30. The study conducted by Bertoglio et al. [] used a sample with BMI ranging from 20–30 in the intervention group and 21–27 in the control group. The mean BMI for the intervention group and control group was 25 and 24, respectively, whereas Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their 2020 study used a sample with a BMI of 23.2–31.8 with a mean BMI of 27.5 in the intervention group and a BMI of 21.9–28.3 with a mean BMI of 25.1 in the control group. Out of the seven studies, Bertoglio et al. [] used the sample with lowest mean BMI of 24–25, while Conde-Muino et al. [] had the sample with the highest mean BMI of 30.

The BMI of participants (obese, overweight, normal weight, and underweight) was also reported as a potential influencing factor in the study outcomes. The BMI in each study was variable: Berger [] reported the widest BMI range of 17–38 with a mean of 27 followed by Kohler et al. [] with the BMI ranging from 18.4 to 36.8 and a mean of 26.4. Conde-Muino et al. [] did not give a clear BMI range. Their study included seven participants with BMI above 30 and 24 participants with BMI below 30. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] did not report a clear range of BMI for the sample but they reported a mean BMI of 25.9 for the intervention group and a mean BMI of 26 for the control group.

However, variances were noted regarding the measurements of the mesh, for example, 15 × 15 with a funnel diameter of 2 cm was utilized by both Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in 2024 and Berger [], Kohler et al. [], and Lopez-Borao et al. []. Conde-Muino et al. [] used the Dynamesh IPST mesh with a measurement of 16 × 16 and a funnel diameter of 2 cm with single sutures on four corners, while Bertoglio et al. [] used 15 × 15 and 16 × 16 with funnel diameters of 2 and 3 cm, respectively, in their study. Measurements were not included in the paper by Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [].

As mentioned earlier, Dynamesh is a three-dimensional synthetic surgical mesh used in the prophylaxis and therapy of PSH to reinforce connective tissue structures around the stoma and prevent prolapse of the diverted part of the bowel. It has a dual layer made of PVDF on the visceral side and polypropylene on the parietal side []. Dynamesh was used in all seven selected studies. The most common technique used for placement of the mesh was the intra-peritoneal onlay mesh (IPOM) technique reported across all seven studies. In this method, the mesh is placed directly into the peritoneal layer without separating the abdominal wall layers, reducing the time required for mesh implantation compared to other surgical techniques []. Other techniques were also adopted; for example, six studies reported using Dynamesh IPST []. Unlike the other studies, Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] used Dynamesh IPOM with a laparoscopic keyhole technique in their 2020 study. Tableprovides detailed descriptions of the mesh used in each study.

The mesh used in the study is a funnel-shaped permanent synthetic mesh made of PVDF. It is specifically designed for intra-abdominal placement to prevent PSH. The mesh has a diameter of 15 cm × 15 cm, a tube length of 4 cm, and a width of 2 cm, which is manually stretched to match the bowel diameter. It is placed in the intra-abdominal space with the funnel oriented posteriorly and fixed to the abdominal wall using absorbable trackers in a double-crown technique

The mesh used in the study is described as a 3D funnel-shaped intraperitoneal PVDF mesh, specifically the Dynamesh IPST®. It is a double-layer mesh with PVDF on the visceral side (88%) and polypropylene on the parietal side (12%). Two sizes are available: 15 × 15 and 16 × 16 cm, with inner diameters of 2 or 3 cm. The mesh is designed to be loose enough around the bowel to avoid strangulation while minimizing the risk of bowel slippage and PSH formation

The mesh used in the study is described as the Dynamesh IPOM implant. The study describes the use of a 3D inversely funnel-shaped mesh in an IPOM position for the prevention of PSHs. The mesh is prefabricated with a square shape (15 cm edge length) and a central funnel-shaped channel (2 cm diameter, 2.5 cm depth). It is made of PVDF on the viscera-facing side and polypropylene on the parietal side

The mesh used in the study is the Dynamesh IPST®, specifically designed for intraperitoneal onlay application. It is made of PVDF with a small amount of polypropylene on the parietal side. The mesh has elasticity comparable to the human abdominal wall and is designed to prevent adhesions to intestinal structures. It features a central funnel with a 2-cm diameter that tightly fits around the bowel loop to prevent stoma prolapse and parastomal hernia (PSH). The mesh is fixed by tacks at the edges and around the stoma, but the bowel loop pulled through the funnel is not fixed to the mesh. It can be implanted laparoscopically or during open procedures

The mesh used in the study is described as a 3D funnel-shaped synthetic mesh specifically designed for the intraperitoneal onlay mesh (IPOM) technique. It is composed of two materials: highly purified polyvinylidene-difluoride (visceral side, 88%) and polypropylene (parietal side, 12%). The mesh is pre-formed with a central conduit that tightly surrounds the bowel pulled through it, preventing migration and bowel prolapse. It is fixed to the abdominal wall using absorbable tackers in a double-crown configuration. The mesh is applied using the keyhole technique and is suitable for both laparoscopic and open surgical approaches

The mesh used in the study is described as Dynamesh IPST®, a specifically designed mesh made of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) with a small amount of polypropylene on the parietal side. It is a 3D inversely funnel-shaped structure with a central conduit or funnel directed against the abdominal cavity. The funnel has a length of 3 cm and a diameter of 2 cm, and it fits tightly around the bowel to prevent migration and prolapse. The mesh is warp-knitted, has elasticity comparable to the human abdominal wall, and is designed to avoid adhesions to the bowel. It is fixed by single stitches at the four corner edges and positioned intraperitoneally using an onlay technique

Similar to previous studies [], stoma-related complications were also reported by Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their 2020 study. This RCT had a 5-year follow-up period and reported six stoma-related complications, including one stomal granulation, two cases of stenosis, one stoma retraction, and two cases of parastomal skin inflammation among the intervention group of 20 patients, while the control group of 15 patients reported eight stoma complications. However, predisposing factors such as the medical history of the participants were not reported, which may have influenced the nature and variety of the postoperative complications reported. The mean age of the interventional group was 70 years. Out of the initially recruited 35 patients in the intervention group, 32 had undergone preoperative radiotherapy and 14 adjuvant therapies []. However, the intervention group number decreased to 20 at the time of the 5‑ year follow-up.

A year later, Conde-Muino et al. [], in their prospective observational study, investigated the safety and efficacy of prophylactic three-dimensional mesh use among 31 patients (mean age 63, range: 41–91), including two with respiratory disease and four with diabetes, who were followed up over 17.5 months. Their results did not reveal any mesh-related infectious complications or stoma stenosis but five stoma retractions requiring use of convex pouches were reported. Two more recent studies by Lopez-Borao et al. [] and Bertoglio et al. [] reported a range of adverse events, despite both studies using different designs (retrospective observational cohort study and prospective observational cohort study, respectively) and follow-up timeframes (30 months vs. 12 months). However, both studies had control groups and included participants with a mean age of 68 years. Lopez-Borao et al. [] reported four colostomy complications among the intervention group (= 46) compared to no complications in the control group (= 64) following three-dimensional mesh placements. Stoma complication was not specified, yet according to the medical history of the intervention group, 24 had other underlying conditions (six with COPD, 16 with diabetes, and two used immune suppressants). However, chemo-radiotherapy exposure among the sample was not discussed. Bertoglio et al. [] reported ten stoma-related complications, which included one intestinal stoma necrosis, three stoma retractions, one parastomal skin infection, two muco-cutaneous detachments, and three cases of stoma site pain among 43 patients from the intervention group over a 12-month period. However, out of 45 patients in the control group, eight also had stoma-related complications. Similar to the intervention group, patients (= 44) in this arm were also reported as having underlying conditions, including COPD and diabetes, and others had a history of recieving chemo-radiation.

Kohler et al. [] reported seven stoma-related complications (three parastomal abscesses, two parastomal non-infected seromas, one stoma stenosis, and one stoma retraction) requiring surgical interventions following three-dimensional mesh placement. Kohler et al. [] included a larger sample (= 80) with a longer follow-up period of 21 months. However, upon further analysis, from the 80 patients in their study, five had chemo-radiotherapy prior to surgery and others revealed comorbidities such as respiratory diseases, use of immunosuppressants, diabetes and/or exposure to chemo-radiotherapy, which may have been an influencing factor in the number of postoperative complications reported.

From the seven selected studies, six [] reported postoperative complications. A range of adverse events were reported, the most common being stoma retraction followed by parastomal infection/inflammation and stoma stenosis. However, variances among the studies were identified. In their 2024 study, Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] reported on several stoma-related complications after mesh placement: Clavien–Dindo class II ileus occurred in 23 patients, intra-abdominal abscess in seven patients, three patients required laparotomy during hospital stay, and five patients required a further operation. Other complications including prolapse, necrosis, and stricture were reported but at a low level.

Similar findings were also reported by Bertoglio et al. [] and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. []. Bertoglio et al. [] reported five cases of PSH among their intervention cohort of 43 patients and the prevalence of PSH in 24 patients out of the control group of 45. In the only RCT, Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] found that in the intervention arm four patients out of 20 reported PSH while five from the 15 enrolled in the control group also reported PSH at the initial follow-up after 12 months. However, this study also reported PSH in nine of 19 among the intervention group and seven of 12 among the control group following CT scan after 5 years. Out of all seven studies, Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] reported the highest rate of PSH in the intervention group, which was nine of 19 (47.4%) in their 2020 study.

In the work by Kohler et al. [], 51 out of 80 patients enrolled were given a CT scan at 21 months; the authors reported three incidences of PSH, two asymptomatic PSH, and one symptomatic PSH that needed surgery. A year later, Conde-Muino et al. [] reported the incidence of three PSHs among three patients out of a total of 31 following three-dimensional mesh placements at the 17.5-month follow-up. From the three patients with PSH, one was diagnosed after clinical examination and the other after CT. From this cohort, Conde-Muino et al. [] reported the medical history of the study participants, revealing that two out of 31 had hernia repair previously and nine had developed other types of hernias, including incisional, inguinal, and both. Similar to Conde-Muino et al. [], the patient cohort’s medical history was also reported by Lopez-Borao et al. []. Lopez-Borao et al. [] reported that in the interventional group, six patients had PSH out of 46 recruited and 45 had PSH in the control group of 64. In a recent study by Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [], 58 patients in the mesh group and 59 patients in the control group underwent CT examination at the 12-month follow-up, in which six cases of PSH were confirmed in the mesh group and 22 in the control group.

Across studies variances in the timing of follow-ups, in the implementation of follow-up monitoring, and in follow-up procedures were noted (see Table). From seven papers selected, six [] reported an incidence of PSH following surgery. However, analysis of the follow-up findings indicated variances in the prevalence. Berger [] reported no incidence of PSH after the last follow-up at 11 months, but he only performed CT scans 6 months after surgery on 12 of the original 25-participant cohort, which may help to explain the variances in PSH prevalence.

From the seven studies, two [] were undertaken in Spain, two studies [] were undertaken in Finland by the same research team (reporting is 4 years apart—2020 and 2024), and the remaining three were from Germany [], Austria [], and Italy []. Five studies [] adopted a prospective observational design and two studies were RCTs []. The largest reported sample of 143 was used by Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their 2024 study, followed by a sample of 80 used by Kohler et al. [], whereas Berger [] and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] used much smaller samples of 25 and 20, respectively.

The initial search yielded 77 studies: 67 from databases, seven from registers, and three from reference lists. Out of these, 20 studies were omitted to avoid duplication. A further 41 studies were removed as they were not relevant to the topic of three-dimensional mesh. From the initial screening, 13 studies remained and were assessed for eligibility. Upon further review, nine studies were removed (four studies focused on hernia repair, three focused on another type of stoma as a study protocol, and one paper was removed because only the abstract was available). From the gray literature sources, three studies identified from a reference list were included, as they met the eligibility criteria. This left seven eligible studies, which included five observational studies and two RCTs.

In terms of follow-up, in observational studies the follow-up periods were generally shorter, such as the study by Berger [] at 11 months and Kohler et al. [] at 21 months, whereas the RCTs had longer follow-up durations, such as Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] with a 5-year follow-up. It should be considered that the longer follow-up times for RCTs may have contributed to higher PSH incidences over time.

Some differences were noted between the observational studies and RCTs. In relation to the incidence of PSH, the observational studies reported lower incidences of PSH in patients with mesh compared to those without mesh. For example, Berger [] reported no PSH in their cohort, while Kohler et al. [] reported three cases of PSH out of 80 patients. The RCTs also showed reduced PSH incidence with mesh placement but reported higher rates compared to observational studies. For instance, Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] reported PSH in nine out of 19 patients in the intervention group after 5 years.

Discussion

This systematic review found a high level of variance regarding the utilization, application, and analyses of three-dimensional mesh placement in preventing PSH in patients undergoing permanent end colostomy formation for rectal cancer. Such variances question the transferability of the results and question the availability of a definitive answer regarding the effectiveness of prophylactic three-dimensional mesh placement.

37 ]. Previous evidence indicates that PSH is a common complication after end colostomy [ 38 ]. However, the influence of three-dimensional mesh application is unclear. Parastomal hernia is a type of abdominal incisional hernia caused by the prolapse of organs such as the intestine and greater omentum from the space between a stomal limb and the fascia []. Previous evidence indicates that PSH is a common complication after end colostomy []. However, the influence of three-dimensional mesh application is unclear.

22 ], Kohler et al. [ 23 ], and the Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 26 ] 2024 study claim that prophylactic three-dimensional mesh placement is a safe, easy-to-perform, and effective procedure in preventing PSH and stoma prolapse. Conde-Muino et al. [ 20 ] and Bertoglio et al. [ 24 ] also agree that prophylactic three-dimensional mesh placement is effective with a potential to reduce the incidence of PSH. Furthermore, the Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 25 ] 2024 study reports that prophylactic three-dimensional mesh placement significantly reduced the risk of PSH. However, they also highlighted the need for further analysis of the routine use of three-dimensional mesh and evaluation of the potential benefits of three-dimensional mesh over other types of mesh. Lopez-Borao et al. [ 21 ] suggest that three-dimensional mesh placement in patients with permanent end colostomy may reduce PSH, at least during the initial follow-up without a significant increase in postoperative complications, whereas Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 25 ] in their 2020 study report that prophylactic mesh placement reduced the incidence of PSH with no increased risk of mesh-related morbidity. Out of seven selected studies, Berger [], Kohler et al. [], and the Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] 2024 study claim that prophylactic three-dimensional mesh placement is a safe, easy-to-perform, and effective procedure in preventing PSH and stoma prolapse. Conde-Muino et al. [] and Bertoglio et al. [] also agree that prophylactic three-dimensional mesh placement is effective with a potential to reduce the incidence of PSH. Furthermore, the Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] 2024 study reports that prophylactic three-dimensional mesh placement significantly reduced the risk of PSH. However, they also highlighted the need for further analysis of the routine use of three-dimensional mesh and evaluation of the potential benefits of three-dimensional mesh over other types of mesh. Lopez-Borao et al. [] suggest that three-dimensional mesh placement in patients with permanent end colostomy may reduce PSH, at least during the initial follow-up without a significant increase in postoperative complications, whereas Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their 2020 study report that prophylactic mesh placement reduced the incidence of PSH with no increased risk of mesh-related morbidity.

21 ]. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 25 ], however, suggest that an increased use of minimally invasive rectal cancer surgery and improved survival rates can be attributed to an increased incidence of PSH, which may be expected in future studies. Indeed, Van Dijk et al. [ 39 ] argue that while most patients with PSH may be asymptomatic, PSH can negatively influence body image and decrease quality of life of ostomates. Furthermore, PSH may cause a variety of symptoms ranging from mild discomfort, ill-fitting stoma appliances and unsatisfactory cosmesis, to life-threatening complications such as strangulation and bowel obstruction requiring surgery [ 40 ]. Overall, 10–30% of patients with PSH require surgery, but high rates of PSH reoccurrences, complications, and reoperations are reported following PSH repair according to a retrospective nationwide cohort study conducted in Finland [ 15 ]. However, as outlined, the results of this synthesis must be taken with caution due to the variability and heterogeneity among the studies. Evidence from the studies in this review suggests that the incidence of PSH after a conventional method of end colostomy formation increased to 70.3% after a follow-up of 30 months []. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [], however, suggest that an increased use of minimally invasive rectal cancer surgery and improved survival rates can be attributed to an increased incidence of PSH, which may be expected in future studies. Indeed, Van Dijk et al. [] argue that while most patients with PSH may be asymptomatic, PSH can negatively influence body image and decrease quality of life of ostomates. Furthermore, PSH may cause a variety of symptoms ranging from mild discomfort, ill-fitting stoma appliances and unsatisfactory cosmesis, to life-threatening complications such as strangulation and bowel obstruction requiring surgery []. Overall, 10–30% of patients with PSH require surgery, but high rates of PSH reoccurrences, complications, and reoperations are reported following PSH repair according to a retrospective nationwide cohort study conducted in Finland []. However, as outlined, the results of this synthesis must be taken with caution due to the variability and heterogeneity among the studies.

41 ]. Therefore, if more females were included in the sample, this may have had a bearing on the study outcomes, warranting future studies to include a balanced gender distribution in the patient cohorts. A second example of variability relates to patient age groups. Across the seven studies the patients’ ages varied from 41 to 91 with a mean age range of 63–72. Lopez-Borao et al. [ 21 ] categorized their sample into three groups based on their age. Study results showed that older patients, especially those aged over 75, were at greater risk of developing PSH. By contrast, Berger [ 22 ], Kohler et al. [ 23 ], and Conde-Muino et al. [ 20 ] reported no incidence or the lowest incidence of PSH in their studies. However, the ages of their samples ranged from 41 to 91. Yet previous research suggests that the age of participants, especially those aged between 70 and 79, can have a bearing on muscle thickness and increased subcutaneous fat in the abdominal wall in adults compared to younger participants [ 41 ]. Moreover, the details of the number of participants falling into a younger category are not clearly specified, even though Bertoglio et al. [ 24 ] and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 25 ] had samples with a mean age range of 68–70.1. Univariate analysis of age with regard to age-related vulnerability was not explored in their studies, which could also question the credibility of the findings. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 26 ] did not report the age range but the mean age, which was 68.7 years and 66.4 years for the intervention group and control group, respectively. The findings are not reported by age. This synthesis highlights the heterogeneity across the studies regarding patient demographics, medical history, surgical application, and follow-up. Such factors have been found to have a bearing on patient outcomes. For example, in this synthesis the seven studies included an over-prevalence of male participants. Yet previous research has suggested that females have thinner muscles and thicker fat layer regardless of age, which could contribute to the increased vulnerability of women to develop PSH []. Therefore, if more females were included in the sample, this may have had a bearing on the study outcomes, warranting future studies to include a balanced gender distribution in the patient cohorts. A second example of variability relates to patient age groups. Across the seven studies the patients’ ages varied from 41 to 91 with a mean age range of 63–72. Lopez-Borao et al. [] categorized their sample into three groups based on their age. Study results showed that older patients, especially those aged over 75, were at greater risk of developing PSH. By contrast, Berger [], Kohler et al. [], and Conde-Muino et al. [] reported no incidence or the lowest incidence of PSH in their studies. However, the ages of their samples ranged from 41 to 91. Yet previous research suggests that the age of participants, especially those aged between 70 and 79, can have a bearing on muscle thickness and increased subcutaneous fat in the abdominal wall in adults compared to younger participants []. Moreover, the details of the number of participants falling into a younger category are not clearly specified, even though Bertoglio et al. [] and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] had samples with a mean age range of 68–70.1. Univariate analysis of age with regard to age-related vulnerability was not explored in their studies, which could also question the credibility of the findings. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] did not report the age range but the mean age, which was 68.7 years and 66.4 years for the intervention group and control group, respectively. The findings are not reported by age.

42 ]. Across the seven studies in this review, the mean BMI of samples ranged from 24 to 27.5. Only one of the selected studies [ 24 ] did not include any patients with a BMI over 30. Five of these studies [ 20 ‐ 23 , 25 ] included patients with a BMI over 30. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 26 ] only reported on the mean BMI of each group. It is noteworthy that a significant increase in the incidence rate of PSH was not evident in these five studies, despite the high prevalence of sample cohorts with high BMIs. De Raet et al. [ 43 ] argue that high waist circumference regardless of BMI is an independent risk factor for developing PSH. They suggest that the risk of forming PSH can increase up to 75% in patients with a waist circumference > 100 cm. Previous studies have recognized morbid obesity (BMI over 30) as a risk factor for developing PSH []. Across the seven studies in this review, the mean BMI of samples ranged from 24 to 27.5. Only one of the selected studies [] did not include any patients with a BMI over 30. Five of these studies [] included patients with a BMI over 30. Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] only reported on the mean BMI of each group. It is noteworthy that a significant increase in the incidence rate of PSH was not evident in these five studies, despite the high prevalence of sample cohorts with high BMIs. De Raet et al. [] argue that high waist circumference regardless of BMI is an independent risk factor for developing PSH. They suggest that the risk of forming PSH can increase up to 75% in patients with a waist circumference > 100 cm.

43 ]. Despite such findings, no studies in this review considered waist circumference. This could be identified as a limitation of these studies, and future research may need to consider such confounding factors in the reporting of results. An abdominal stoma necessarily involves creating a defect on the abdominal wall to accommodate the emerging bowel. Such defects may become enlarged as a result of the tangential force applied to the edge of the opening. This tangential force is associated with radial forces caused by increased abdominal pressure and the increased radius of the abdominal cavity/waist circumference []. Despite such findings, no studies in this review considered waist circumference. This could be identified as a limitation of these studies, and future research may need to consider such confounding factors in the reporting of results.

22 , 23 , 25 ]. Comorbidity status (e.g., COPD) and history of previous abdominal surgery were explored by Conde-Muino et al. [ 20 ], Lopez-Borao et al. [ 21 ], Bertoglio et al. [ 24 ], and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 26 ] in their 2024 study. However, the association of these risk factors with the incidence and formation of PSH was not reported in the findings. From the selected studies, three do not report the medical history of their participants []. Comorbidity status (e.g., COPD) and history of previous abdominal surgery were explored by Conde-Muino et al. [], Lopez-Borao et al. [], Bertoglio et al. [], and Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] in their 2024 study. However, the association of these risk factors with the incidence and formation of PSH was not reported in the findings.

4 38 ] suggest that the time period can be a confounding factor in the measurement of PSH after initial stoma creation. Sohn et al. [ 38 ] undertook a retrospective study of 165 patients who underwent an end colostomy during 2002–2008, and reported the cumulative incidence rate increased annually to 37.8% after 5 years. Sohn et al. [ 38 ] did not report any further occurrence of PSH after 5 years, while Moreno-Matias [ 44 ] report that the incidence of PSH mostly occurs after 12 months from the index surgery. Findings from this review were subject to various confounding variables, which may help explain the variances in the results. For example, variables across the seven studies in this review were the follow-up periods adopted (see Table). Sohn et al. [] suggest that the time period can be a confounding factor in the measurement of PSH after initial stoma creation. Sohn et al. [] undertook a retrospective study of 165 patients who underwent an end colostomy during 2002–2008, and reported the cumulative incidence rate increased annually to 37.8% after 5 years. Sohn et al. [] did not report any further occurrence of PSH after 5 years, while Moreno-Matias [] report that the incidence of PSH mostly occurs after 12 months from the index surgery.

25 , 26 ] had the longest follow-up times. The 2024 study has yet to report on the 5‑year follow-up results, but the 2020 study showed that PSH incidence among the intervention group increased from 14.3% at 12 months to 20% after 5 years on clinical examination. However, it rose to 47.4% according to the radiological findings in this review [ 25 ]. A second example of a confounding variable is the lack of definition of PSH and standardized parameters to diagnose PSH employed across the seven studies. A third example relates to the significant variability in the timings and methods of clinical examination of participants and monitoring measures after the index operation across the seven studies. Such variances make comparability of the incidence rates of PSH between the studies difficult. Moreover, as per European guidance, although there is no gold standard diagnostic method, CT scans with and without Valsalva maneuver in supine position has been the traditional imaging modality to confirm the diagnosis of PSH [ 12 ]. From the seven studies included in this review, the two studies by Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] had the longest follow-up times. The 2024 study has yet to report on the 5‑year follow-up results, but the 2020 study showed that PSH incidence among the intervention group increased from 14.3% at 12 months to 20% after 5 years on clinical examination. However, it rose to 47.4% according to the radiological findings in this review []. A second example of a confounding variable is the lack of definition of PSH and standardized parameters to diagnose PSH employed across the seven studies. A third example relates to the significant variability in the timings and methods of clinical examination of participants and monitoring measures after the index operation across the seven studies. Such variances make comparability of the incidence rates of PSH between the studies difficult. Moreover, as per European guidance, although there is no gold standard diagnostic method, CT scans with and without Valsalva maneuver in supine position has been the traditional imaging modality to confirm the diagnosis of PSH [].

20 , 21 , 24 , 26 ] performed a CT scan for all participants, which resulted in a higher incidence of PSH compared to the other three studies. Only two studies [ 24 , 25 ] performed a CT scan on patients with and without the Valsalva maneuver; however, this did not explain the high incidence of PSH in the control group (70.3%) in the study by Lopez-Borao et al. [ 21 ], who did not use this method. Participants in the Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [ 26 ] study were supposed to undergo CT with and without Valsalva maneuver in supine position, but only three participants underwent CT, which may have led to an underestimation of CT-detected PSHs. However, there was significant variability in the number of participants who underwent CT scans and also the methods adopted in performing the scan. Four studies [] performed a CT scan for all participants, which resulted in a higher incidence of PSH compared to the other three studies. Only two studies [] performed a CT scan on patients with and without the Valsalva maneuver; however, this did not explain the high incidence of PSH in the control group (70.3%) in the study by Lopez-Borao et al. [], who did not use this method. Participants in the Makarainen-Uhlback et al. [] study were supposed to undergo CT with and without Valsalva maneuver in supine position, but only three participants underwent CT, which may have led to an underestimation of CT-detected PSHs.