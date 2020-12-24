23.12.2020 | original report
Effect of the ABO blood groups on the development, clinical features and survival of multiple myeloma
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cytogenetically heterogeneous and incurable plasma cell disease with unknown etiology. It is thought that the ABO blood groups may play a role in the etiology of many diseases. The purpose of this study is to determine whether there is a relationship between the ABO blood groups and the development of MM, clinical findings and overall survival.
Methods
In this single-center, retrospective and observational study, 198 patients with known blood types who diagnosed with MM between January 2012 and June 2020 were included.
Results
It was shown that individuals with blood group 0 had a significantly lower risk of MM (OR = 0.575, 95% confidence interval 0.416–0.794, P = 0.001). The incidence of extramedullary lesion was significantly higher in those with 0 blood group compared to other blood groups (P = 0.000). Overall survival was significantly shorter in patients with 0 blood group than those without 0 blood group (P = 0.007).
Conclusion
Individuals with 0 blood group had a lower risk of developing MM. It was determined that having 0 blood group is a predisposing factor for the development of extramedullary lesion in MM patients. However, it was shown that having a blood group of 0 was a very significant prognostic factor for MM patients and was associated with short OS.