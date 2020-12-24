 Skip to main content
23.12.2020 | original report

Effect of the ABO blood groups on the development, clinical features and survival of multiple myeloma

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
M.D Mesut Göçer, Erdal Kurtoğlu
Summary

Background

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cytogenetically heterogeneous and incurable plasma cell disease with unknown etiology. It is thought that the ABO blood groups may play a role in the etiology of many diseases. The purpose of this study is to determine whether there is a relationship between the ABO blood groups and the development of MM, clinical findings and overall survival.

Methods

In this single-center, retrospective and observational study, 198 patients with known blood types who diagnosed with MM between January 2012 and June 2020 were included.

Results

It was shown that individuals with blood group 0 had a significantly lower risk of MM (OR = 0.575, 95% confidence interval 0.416–0.794, P = 0.001). The incidence of extramedullary lesion was significantly higher in those with 0 blood group compared to other blood groups (P = 0.000). Overall survival was significantly shorter in patients with 0 blood group than those without 0 blood group (P = 0.007).

Conclusion

Individuals with 0 blood group had a lower risk of developing MM. It was determined that having 0 blood group is a predisposing factor for the development of extramedullary lesion in MM patients. However, it was shown that having a blood group of 0 was a very significant prognostic factor for MM patients and was associated with short OS.

