Effect of the ABO blood groups on the development, clinical features and survival of multiple myeloma

Summary

Background Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cytogenetically heterogeneous and incurable plasma cell disease with unknown etiology. It is thought that the ABO blood groups may play a role in the etiology of many diseases. The purpose of this study is to determine whether there is a relationship between the ABO blood groups and the development of MM, clinical findings and overall survival.

Methods In this single-center, retrospective and observational study, 198 patients with known blood types who diagnosed with MM between January 2012 and June 2020 were included.

Results It was shown that individuals with blood group 0 had a significantly lower risk of MM (OR = 0.575, 95% confidence interval 0.416–0.794, P = 0.001). The incidence of extramedullary lesion was significantly higher in those with 0 blood group compared to other blood groups ( P = 0.000). Overall survival was significantly shorter in patients with 0 blood group than those without 0 blood group ( P = 0.007).