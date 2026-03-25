Effect of parathyroidectomy on stone recurrence in primary hyperparathyroidism

Parathyroidectomy (PTX) is the only definitive treatment of pHPT []. Restoring normocalemia, PTX is expected to reduce urinary calcium excretion and thereby to diminish the risk of recurrent nephrolithiasis; however, recurrence can still occur in a subset of patients after successful surgery. In some cases, stone disease precedes the diagnosis of pHPT by several years, suggesting that idiopathic hypercalciuria or other persistent risk factors may play a role [].

Beyond nephrolithiasis, pHPT can be manifested as other renal complications, including nephrocalcinosis and impaired kidney function. Nephrocalcinosis, characterized by calcium deposition in the renal parenchyma, has been reported in up to 5–10% of pHPT patients and may contribute to progressive renal dysfunction. Chronic hypercalcemia and hypercalciuria can directly impair renal tubular function, leading to a decreased glomerular filtration rate in a severe or longstanding disease. While this review focuses specifically on kidney stone recurrence and outcome, a variety of renal manifestations influence the clinical decision-making regarding parathyroidectomy and highlight the systemic nature of untreated pHPT.

Stone formation is driven by multiple mechanisms: Besides signalling bones to release calcium, parathyroid hormone (PTH) promotes (together with vitamin D) intestinal calcium absorption and causes calcium reabsorption in the kidney tubules, increasing serum calcium. This leads to a higher filtered load of calcium at the kidney glomerulus and therefore increased phosphate and calcium excretion in the urine resulting mainly in hypercalciuria. Hypercalciuria promotes urinary supersaturation with calcium oxalate and calcium phosphate, facilitating crystal formation. Additional metabolic abnormalities (hypocitraturia, hyperoxaluria, hyperuricosuria) as well as structural damage in the kidneys from previous stones can further predispose to recurrent stone formation [].

Nephrolithiasis is among the most frequent and clinically relevant renal manifestations of primary hyperparathyroidism (pHPT). Reported prevalence rates range from about 10% [] to 20% [] depending on the study population and diagnostic methods. Kidney stones are significantly more common in patients with pHPT compared with the general population, with some studies showing a fourfold increased risk [].

Results

11 , 12 ], 10 retrospective studies [ 9 , 15 ‐ 22 , 26 ] and 1 randomized controlled trial (RCT) [ 13 ]; with a total of > 8000 patients with pHPT and documented nephrolithiasis (Table 1 Study Design Stone patients Follow-up (years) Stone recurrence 9 ] Mollerup 2002 [ Retrospective 167 SF PTX 5 58% 506 NSF PTX 3% 12 ] Mollerup 1999 [ Prospective 107 SF PTX 5 30% 14 ] Rowlands 2013 [ Retrospective 65 SF PTX 4.3 1.5% 65 NSF PTX 5.1 0% 65 ISF NPTX 4.3 25% 26 ] Lui 2022 [ Retrospective 76 3 7% Seib (2021) Retrospective 486 SF PTX 5 17.9% 2447 NSF PTX 2.9% 489 SF NPTX 16.4% 4201 NSF NPTX 2.6% 22 ] Seib 2022 [ Retrospective 1154 SF PTX 5.6 30.5% 4473 NSF PTX 5 4.7% 2886 SF NPTX 18% 35261 NSF NPTX 2.6% 17 ] Charles 2021 [ Retrospective 30 SF PTX 4 (2–6) 5–15% 16 ] Islam 2020 [ Retrospective 69 SF PTX 4 ± 2.9 23% 15 ] Sorensen 2012 [ Retrospective 40 SF PTX 2 23% 50 NSF PTX 0% 11 ] Silverberg 1999 [ Prospective 12 SF PTX Up to 10 years 0% 8 SF NPTX 75% 13 ] Rao 2004 [ RCT 23 NSF PTX 3.5 (2–4.5) 0% 25 NSF NPTX 4% 20 ] Huang 2020 [ Retrospective 334 SF PTX 15 37% 918 SF observation 29% 19 ] Axelsson 2020 [ Retrospective 547 SF PTX 1.2 HR, 0.61; 95% CI, 0.48–0.78 437 SF NPTX 4.6 0.89 (95% CI, 0.76–1.06) The search identified 512 records, of which 421 remained after removal of duplicates. After screening titles and abstracts, 45 full-text articles were assessed for eligibility and 13 studies met all inclusion criteria. These comprised 2 prospective studies [], 10 retrospective studies [] and 1 randomized controlled trial (RCT) []; with a total of > 8000 patients with pHPT and documented nephrolithiasis (Table). The median follow-up duration ranged from 24–84 months. Definitions of recurrence varied, with most studies including symptomatic stone events or radiological detection of new calculi; a minority required urological intervention as part of the definition.

11 , 14 ] demonstrated low recurrence rates after PTX. Silverberg et al. [ 11 ] followed 20 symptomatic patients with kidney stones for up to 10 years; none of the 12 patients who underwent PTX developed recurrent stones, compared with the 6 (75%) of the 8 patients who did not undergo surgery. Among asymptomatic pHPT patients in the same study, no recurrences occurred regardless of treatment. Rowlands et al. [ 14 ] found a recurrence rate of 1.5% in 65 surgically treated stone formers over a median follow-up of 4.3 years, compared with 25% in idiopathic stone formers. Notably, no new stones developed in pHPT patients without a history of stones. Prospective studies [] demonstrated low recurrence rates after PTX. Silverberg et al. [] followed 20 symptomatic patients with kidney stones for up to 10 years; none of the 12 patients who underwent PTX developed recurrent stones, compared with the 6 (75%) of the 8 patients who did not undergo surgery. Among asymptomatic pHPT patients in the same study, no recurrences occurred regardless of treatment. Rowlands et al. [] found a recurrence rate of 1.5% in 65 surgically treated stone formers over a median follow-up of 4.3 years, compared with 25% in idiopathic stone formers. Notably, no new stones developed in pHPT patients without a history of stones.

13 ] included 81 asymptomatic pHPT patients (53 with PTX, 28 under observation) within the observation period of 3.5 years, no recurrences occurred after surgery, compared to 4% in the observation group. In the randomized controlled trial, Rao et al. [] included 81 asymptomatic pHPT patients (53 with PTX, 28 under observation) within the observation period of 3.5 years, no recurrences occurred after surgery, compared to 4% in the observation group.

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9 , 15 , 22 , 26 ] reported more variable recurrence rates. Sorensen et al. [ 15 ] examined 40 stone and 50 non-stone formers undergoing PTX, with a median follow-up of 24 months. Recurrence occurred in 23% with stones but in none without. Male sex (adjusted odds ratio, aOR, 20) and higher body mass index (BMI, aOR 1.23) were independent predictors of recurrence. No metabolic biochemical parameter predicted recurrence. Similarly, Islam et al. [ 16 ] reported a recurrence rate of 23% among 69 stone formers during a mean follow-up of 4 ± 2.9 years; younger age at surgery (51 vs. 60 years) was a significant predictor, and persistent hypercalciuria was observed in 54% of patients postoperatively. Charles et al. [ 17 ] found recurrence rates of 5–15% among 30 pHPT stone formers, along with significant reductions in urinary calcium saturation indexes postoperatively; Vestergaard et al. [ 18 ] conducted a cohort study reporting that patients with pHPT who had a history of kidney stones (previous stone formers) were more than twice as likely to undergo surgery than conservative treatment. After diagnosis, the risk of developing kidney or urinary tract stones remained higher in the surgery group. The hazard ratio (HR) for stone events after diagnosis in the surgery group compared to the conservative group was 1.87 (95% CI: 1.30–2.68) and 9% of surgically treated patients had kidney stones after diagnosis versus 3% of non-surgically treated patients. More episodes of kidney stones occurred after diagnosis among those who had surgery than those who did not, and a history of stones was a strong predictor for recurrence (HR for recurrence if prior event: 8.62, 95% CI: 6.51–11.43). Retrospective series [] reported more variable recurrence rates. Sorensen et al. [] examined 40 stone and 50 non-stone formers undergoing PTX, with a median follow-up of 24 months. Recurrence occurred in 23% with stones but in none without. Male sex (adjusted odds ratio, aOR, 20) and higher body mass index (BMI, aOR 1.23) were independent predictors of recurrence. No metabolic biochemical parameter predicted recurrence. Similarly, Islam et al. [] reported a recurrence rate of 23% among 69 stone formers during a mean follow-up of 4 ± 2.9 years; younger age at surgery (51 vs. 60 years) was a significant predictor, and persistent hypercalciuria was observed in 54% of patients postoperatively. Charles et al. [] found recurrence rates of 5–15% among 30 pHPT stone formers, along with significant reductions in urinary calcium saturation indexes postoperatively; Vestergaard et al. [] conducted a cohort study reporting that patients with pHPT who had a history of kidney stones (previous stone formers) were more than twice as likely to undergo surgery than conservative treatment. After diagnosis, the risk of developing kidney or urinary tract stones remained higher in the surgery group. The hazard ratio (HR) for stone events after diagnosis in the surgery group compared to the conservative group was 1.87 (95% CI: 1.30–2.68) and 9% of surgically treated patients had kidney stones after diagnosis versus 3% of non-surgically treated patients. More episodes of kidney stones occurred after diagnosis among those who had surgery than those who did not, and a history of stones was a strong predictor for recurrence (HR for recurrence if prior event: 8.62, 95% CI: 6.51–11.43).

19 ] investigated the outcomes before and after surgery of 6934 patients. During follow-up, they found the risk of kidney stones almost 4 times higher in patients with pHPT than in controls (unadjusted HR 3.65; 95% CI 3.27–4.08). Among patients who underwent PTX, the risk of kidney stone after surgery was significantly lower compared to before surgery (HR 0.61; 95% CI 0.48–0.78). In their study data on pHPT-related symptoms, serum calcium, or PTH were not available, preventing the assessment of pHPT severity. Patients who underwent PTX had a significantly lower risk of recurrent kidney stones than those who were managed conservatively. This reduction is substantial, with the risk decreasing by about 23% (HR 0.77) compared to conservative treatment and by 39% (HR 0.61) when comparing after PTX to before PTX within the same patients. In the Axelsson cohort, the hazard ratio for kidney stone events comparing conservative management with parathyroidectomy was 0.89 (95% CI 0.76–1.06), indicating no statistically significant reduction in risk between treatment strategies during the observed follow-up period [ 19 ]. Axelsson et al. [] investigated the outcomes before and after surgery of 6934 patients. During follow-up, they found the risk of kidney stones almost 4 times higher in patients with pHPT than in controls (unadjusted HR 3.65; 95% CI 3.27–4.08). Among patients who underwent PTX, the risk of kidney stone after surgery was significantly lower compared to before surgery (HR 0.61; 95% CI 0.48–0.78). In their study data on pHPT-related symptoms, serum calcium, or PTH were not available, preventing the assessment of pHPT severity. Patients who underwent PTX had a significantly lower risk of recurrent kidney stones than those who were managed conservatively. This reduction is substantial, with the risk decreasing by about 23% (HR 0.77) compared to conservative treatment and by 39% (HR 0.61) when comparing after PTX to before PTX within the same patients. In the Axelsson cohort, the hazard ratio for kidney stone events comparing conservative management with parathyroidectomy was 0.89 (95% CI 0.76–1.06), indicating no statistically significant reduction in risk between treatment strategies during the observed follow-up period [].