Eccrine poroma of the eyelid mimicking malignancy: case report

Poromas are common tumors of the epidermal sweat duct unit. They are divided into hidroacanthoma simplex, poroid hidradenoma, dermal duct tumors, and eccrine poromas, which commonly arise in palms and soles. We report a case of a 59-year-old female patient with a large right upper lid mass, exhibiting rapid growth and necrosis with ulceration. Histopathology after an incisional biopsy confirmed diagnosis of eccrine poroma. Excision and reconstruction were subsequently performed with good cosmetic and functional outcome.