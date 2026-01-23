Zum Inhalt

Eccrine poroma of the eyelid mimicking malignancy: case report

  • 22.01.2026
  • case report
Verfasst von
Rawan Hosny, MSc
Yomna A. Alahmadawy, MD
Erschienen in
Summary

Poromas are common tumors of the epidermal sweat duct unit. They are divided into hidroacanthoma simplex, poroid hidradenoma, dermal duct tumors, and eccrine poromas, which commonly arise in palms and soles. We report a case of a 59-year-old female patient with a large right upper lid mass, exhibiting rapid growth and necrosis with ulceration. Histopathology after an incisional biopsy confirmed diagnosis of eccrine poroma. Excision and reconstruction were subsequently performed with good cosmetic and functional outcome.
Publikationsdatum
22.01.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Print ISSN: 0930-4282
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7523
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00717-026-00609-x
