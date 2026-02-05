Early detection of lung cancer: It’s time to get started

Lung cancer is characterized by the unfortunate combination of high incidence and late detection, resulting in a poor prognosis. Although lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, there has been insufficient effort and progress in both prevention and early detection. Even though the undisputed goal must be to prevent future cases of lung cancer through appropriate preventive measures, in particular the avoidance of inhaled toxins, it is also clear that early detection is the only reliable form of help for those who have already been exposed to risk factors for years or decades. In view of the immense suffering caused by the disease and the high costs associated with complex therapies in its advanced stages, appropriate and cost-effective early detection measures are essential. Unfortunately, the implementation of early detection using computed tomography has lagged behind the significant rise in incidence (especially in women). We know exactly which risk groups need to be screened at what intervals, and we also know that this intervention can be implemented cost-effectively. This does not even take into account the fact that imaging examinations in a risk group for lung disease can also provide other valuable information and findings that can be used to positively influence morbidity and mortality through appropriate responses. The question should no longer be whether early detection should be pursued, but rather when these measures should be initiated and how obstacles can be overcome. The two articles by Romana Wass and Rebecca Mura in this issue of memo summarize the current state of knowledge, the expected results, and the issues that still need to be solved. At the same time, the two articles show that only joint and interdisciplinary efforts will facilitate promising progress in the early detection of lung cancer and its subsequent management. …