Early closure of protective ileostomy—a benefit for the patient?

Background Anastomotic dehiscence is a serious and potentially life-threatening complication. The creation of a temporary protective ileostomy (PIS) aims to reduce the risk of clinically relevant anastomotic leakage. However, PIS also carries the risk of complications, causes discomfort for patients, and increases healthcare costs associated with stoma care. The timing of ileostomy closure is not standardized, and no guidelines exist on this topic. In our institutions, we favor early stoma closure. The aim of this study is to compare complications associated with stoma creation, existence, and closure, thereby identifying advantages and disadvantages of early closure.

Methods This retrospective bicentric study included oncological patients with sigmoid and rectal cancer who underwent surgery at our institutions between 2020 and 2025. Additionally, we identified cases in which PIS was indicated for a benign diagnosis. We compared demographic data, time to PIS closure, time to initiation of adjuvant treatment, complications related to PIS presence, and complications following the closure.

Results A total of 275 patients undergoing colorectal cancer surgery in the left colon were included in our study. A PIS was created in 25 patients. There were no significant differences in sex ratio, acute procedures, or anastomotic dehiscence rates. The PIS group had more comorbidities and higher cancer stage. The initiation of oncological adjuvant treatment was delayed by an average of 12 days in patients with PIS. Overall, we evaluated complications in 39 patients with PIS. Among them, 41% experienced PIS-related complications, including acute kidney injury, dehydration, parastomal hernia, and ileus. Following closure, 13% of patients developed surgical site infections (SSI), and one patient (3%) experienced systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). No significant difference was observed in complication rates between patients whose stomas were closed before or after 3 weeks.