nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

24.04.2025 | review

Dystonia: pathophysiology and the role of acupuncture in treatment

verfasst von: Wang Kefei, Huang Zhisheng, Yang Shunzhen, Yin Yin

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Dystonia is a complex neurological disorder characterized by involuntary muscle contractions, abnormal postures, and repetitive movements, which can lead to significant functional impairment and reduced quality of life. The disorder’s pathophysiology involves a range of factors including genetic mutations, neurochemical imbalances, and structural abnormalities in the brain. Acupuncture has emerged as a promising complementary treatment for various types of dystonia, including post-stroke, cerebral palsy (CP)-related, limb, and cervical dystonia, as well as other hyperkinetic movement disorders. Clinical studies indicate that acupuncture may help to alleviate symptoms, decrease muscle spasticity, and improve overall patient outcomes. However, the effectiveness of acupuncture can vary depending on the specific type and severity of dystonia, with some studies reporting significant improvements, while others show more modest results. The variability in treatment response highlights the need for more robust research to better understand the mechanisms underlying acupuncture’s effects and to develop standardized treatment protocols. The aim of this review is to provide a comprehensive overview of dystonia’s pathophysiology and to assess the current evidence on the role of acupuncture in its treatment, identifying areas in which further research is needed to optimize therapeutic approaches.
Wang Kefei
Huang Zhisheng
Yang Shunzhen
Yin Yin
24.04.2025
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01083-x