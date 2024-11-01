Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

31.10.2024 | letter to the editor

Duration of umbilical venous catheterization in neonatal care: balancing benefits and risks for improved outcomes

verfasst von: Muhammad Eeman Bhutta, Muhammad Hammad Siddique, Fasi Ur Rehman Bhutta, Ajla Fatima

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

Umbilical venous catheters (UVCs) are frequently used in preterm or ill neonates to administer parenteral nutrition and medications. However, their use can lead to complications such as infections, thrombosis, malposition, and organ damage, with bloodstream infections being the most severe [1]. Infants with very low birth weight (VLBW) who develop these infections face increased risks of mortality and significant morbidities including bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), as well as longer hospital stays and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes [2]. …
Wu J, Mu D. Vascular catheter-related complications in newborns. J Paediatr Child Health. 2012;48:E91–E5.CrossRefPubMed
Lahra MM, Beeby PJ, Jeffery HE. Intrauterine Inflammation, Neonatal Sepsis, and Chronic Lung Disease: A 13-Year Hospital Cohort Study. Pediatrics. 2009;123:1314–9.CrossRefPubMed
Meyer S, Hess S, Poryo M, Papan C, Simon A, Welcker S, Ehrlich A, Ruckes C. Study draft: “UVC—You Will See” study: longer vs. shorter umbilical venous catheter (UVC) dwell time (6–10 vs. 1–5 days) in very premature infants with birth weight 〈1250 g and/or gestational age 〈30 weeks. Wien Medizinische Wochenschrift. 2024;174:217–24.CrossRef
Hess S, Poryo M, Ruckes C, Papan C, Ehrlich A, Ebrahimi-Fakhari D, Bay JS, Wagenpfeil S, Simon A, Meyer S. Assessment of an umbilical venous catheter dwell-time of 8–14 days versus 1–7 days in very low birth weight infacts (UVC – You Will See): a pilot single-center, randomized controlled trial. Early Hum Dev. 2023;179:105752.CrossRefPubMed
