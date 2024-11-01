31.10.2024 | letter to the editor
Duration of umbilical venous catheterization in neonatal care: balancing benefits and risks for improved outcomes
verfasst von:
Muhammad Eeman Bhutta, Muhammad Hammad Siddique, Fasi Ur Rehman Bhutta, Ajla Fatima
Erschienen in:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Excerpt
Umbilical venous catheters (UVCs) are frequently used in preterm or ill neonates to administer parenteral nutrition and medications. However, their use can lead to complications such as infections, thrombosis, malposition, and organ damage, with bloodstream infections being the most severe [1
]. Infants with very low birth weight (VLBW) who develop these infections face increased risks of mortality and significant morbidities including bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), as well as longer hospital stays and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes [2
]. …