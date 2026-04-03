Durable intracranial response to multidisciplinary treatment in triple-negative breast cancer: case report

This case description reports on a woman with metastatic TNBC and BM who participated in the TUXEDO-2 trial and achieved a durable intracranial response.

In patients with HER2-negative tumors, systemic treatment options for the treatment of BM are still limited. The TROP2-directed ADC datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) showed significant activity in phase III trials in HR+ and TNBC patients; however, patients with BM were underrepresented in these trials []. The phase II TUXEDO-2 trial is currently investigating Dato-DXd specifically in the setting of BM of TNBC (NCT05866432) [].

Brain metastases (BM) are a challenging site of disease recurrence and frequently occurring in patients with metastatic breast cancer (BC) []. Their highest prevalence was reported in patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive tumors, with rates of up to 55%, followed by triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) with up to 46% of patients and occurring less frequently in hormone receptor (HR)-positive BC patients with a prevalence of approximately 15% []. Patients with BM often present with neurologic symptoms that warrant local treatment approaches including neurosurgical resection, stereotactic radiosurgery or whole-brain radiotherapy, depending on the patient’s performance status, number, size and location of BM, in order to achieve rapid intracranial response and symptom relief []. Recently, systemic agents, such as the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) or the tyrosine kinase inhibitor tucatinib, have shown potent intracranial activity in HER2-positive tumors and significantly improved the outcomes of HER2-positive BC patients with BM [].

Case description

A 65-year-old woman with a history of metastatic TNBC presented to the General Hospital of Vienna for consultation regarding the management of newly diagnosed multiple brain metastases.

She was initially diagnosed with stage II left-sided breast cancer 18 years earlier, at the age of 47. For the treatment of her primary breast cancer, she underwent breast-conserving surgery (invasive ductal carcinoma, pT2, pN0, G3, ER+, PR+, HER2−, Ki-67 25%, R0), followed by adjuvant radiotherapy, 6 cycles of FEC chemotherapy (5-fluorouracil, epirucibin, cyclophosphamide) and endocrine therapy with tamoxifen plus ovarian function suppression with goserelin. Germline genetic testing revealed no pathogenic variants within a breast cancer-specific panel of established cancer susceptibility genes.

Thirteen years later, she felt a lump in her contralateral right breast. Diagnostic work-up revealed a suspicious 2.5 cm lesion and core biopsy of the mass confirmed a recurrence of invasive ductal carcinoma with triple-negative tumor biology (ER−, PR−, HER2 1+). She underwent breast-conserving surgery (pT2, pN0, G3, ER−, PR−, HER2 1+, Ki-67 60%), followed by radiotherapy. Given high clinicopathological risk of recurrence, she received adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 cycles of doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide followed by 4 cycles of docetaxel.

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Three years thereafter, she developed a persistent dry cough. Chest computed tomography (CT) demonstrated a pulmonary nodule suspicious for metastatic disease which was confirmed on biopsy. She underwent left upper lobectomy and pathology revealed metastatic TNBC (Ki-67 50%). PD-L1 testing was negative. No systemic therapy was initiated at that time due to no evidence of disease.

Two years later, the patient developed subjective cognitive clouding and headaches. Brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed multiple supra- and infratentorial BM. Her prior oncology team recommended whole-brain radiotherapy and initiated dexamethasone. Thereafter, the patient presented at our institution to receive a second opinion regarding her treatment options. At presentation, she reported recurrent headaches but no other neurologic symptoms such as focal neurologic deficits or seizures. Computed tomography (CT) of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis showed no extracranial metastatic disease aside from enlarged mediastinal lymph nodes.

Her case was discussed in a multidisciplinary tumor board with a focus on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including representatives from neurology, neurosurgery, radiology, radiation oncology, and medical oncology. A right-sided cerebellar metastasis measuring approximately 3 cm was noted, partially compressing the fourth ventricle and causing supratentorial ventricular dilatation. Neurosurgical consultation was recommended to evaluate surgical resection or stereotactic radiosurgery but the patient declined immediate local treatment and preferred a systemic approach.

At that time, the phase II TUXEDO-2 trial evaluating Dato-DXd in patients with TNBC and BM had recently opened for enrollment at our center. After informed consent, the patient underwent screening, including ophthalmologic evaluation, laboratory testing, echocardiography, urinalysis, and vital signs, all of which yielded no exclusion criteria for trial enrollment. She received her first dose of Dato-DXd two weeks after her initial consultation at our institution.

Two days after the first infusion, the patient developed worsening vertigo and coordination difficulties and was admitted to a local hospital. Brain CT and MRI showed increased perifocal edema surrounding the known cerebellar lesion and a consecutive mid-line shift of the cerebellum. High-dose corticosteroids were administered, resulting in rapid improvement of her symptoms. Given that the development of new neurologic symptoms was thought to be driven by edema rather than tumor progression, Dato-DXd was continued. The following protocol-mandated restaging showed a partial response.

After 6 cycles of Dato-DXd, the patient was hospitalized again with nausea, vomiting, and vertigo. Brain MRI demonstrated progression of the right cerebellar lesion with compression of the fourth ventricle, while near-complete response of all other supratentorial lesions was observed. Neurosurgical resection of the cerebellar metastasis was performed and pathology confirmed metastatic TNBC (ER−, PR−, HER2 1+). Postoperative cranial MRI showed minimal residual enhancement at the resection margins and further radiotherapy to the resection cavity was administered.

After full recovery from surgery, the patient’s performance status improved immensely without having any remaining neurologic symptoms. Extracranial imaging showed response in the mediastinal lymph nodes. Further brain MRIs showed no evidence of disease aside from residual postoperative changes. Given the ongoing extracranial response and the durable control of intracranial disease, Dato-DXd was continued off trial.

During the course of treatment, she experienced grade 1 stomatitis, alopecia, and diarrhea as well as grade 2 fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. After 12 months on treatment, she developed grade 2 ocular toxicity with increased tearing and eye itchiness for which local therapy was prescribed. Stepwise dose reductions of Dato-DXd were implemented to a final dose of 3.0 mg/kg (50% of initial dose) body weight. When visual deterioration of the left eye occurred, ophthalmologic evaluation diagnosed a left-sided cataract, which was surgically corrected during the further treatment course, resulting in vision normalization.

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At the time of last follow-up, the patient had received 39 cycles of Dato-DXd over a total treatment duration of 2.5 years, with sustained extracranial and intracranial response and no radiologic evidence of active BM.