31.03.2021 | short review Open Access

DNA methylation as predictive marker of response to immunotherapy?

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
PhD, MSc. Gerwin Heller
Summary

Immunotherapy is one of the major breakthroughs in cancer treatment. However, many patients do not benefit from this type of therapy. Thus, there is an urgent need for a strategy to predict treatment efficacy before start of therapy. The role of certain genetic and epigenetic factors as potential predictive markers for response to immunotherapy is discussed in this short review.

