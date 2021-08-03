Distended abdomen due to a pseudocyst around a ventriculoperitoneal shunt

Summary

Described herein is a case of distended abdomen in a 4-year-old boy with a ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt due to bilateral intraventricular hemorrhage following premature birth. Physical examination and laboratory tests revealed tenderness in the lower quadrants, with mild leukocytosis and normal C‑reactive protein levels. X‑ray demonstrated an intact VP shunt catheter but cranial displacement of the large intestine. Ultrasonography confirmed a large pseudocyst around the VP shunt, with extension from the symphysis to the sternum. The distal part of the VP shunt was surgically revised and 2.5 l of cerebrospinal fluid were evacuated. The boy made a full clinical recovery. Conventional X‑rays, routinely used to confirm or exclude VP shunt continuity, may provide important clues regarding to the etiology of VP shunt dysfunction.