Different flames, different fates

Understanding the comparative burden of surgical and intensive care interventions between these two injury types is essential for optimizing triage, resource allocation and treatment pathways. To date, few studies have systematically compared the treatment trajectory of HVEI patients with that of thermal burn patients. This retrospective matched case-control study aims to fill this gap by comparing the critical care and surgical burden in patients with HVEI to those with severe thermal burns. By matching cohorts based on age and TBSA, we aim to isolate the impact of the injury mechanism on treatment intensity and outcomes, providing insights into whether electrical trauma should be considered a distinct clinical entity with different care needs and prognostic implications.

High-voltage electrical injuries (HVEI) are characterized by a distinct pathophysiology that helps explain the high rates of amputations and systemic failure observed in these patients []. Unlike thermal burns, electrical current travels along the path of least resistance, preferentially through nerves, vessels and muscle, resulting in profound deep-tissue necrosis that is often underestimated on initial inspection []. Progressive myonecrosis increases compartmental pressures and compromises distal perfusion, frequently necessitating early fasciotomy and, in severe cases, major limb amputation. Moreover, extensive muscle destruction leads to massive release of myoglobin and creatine kinase, which, together with renal hypoperfusion, contributes to pigment-induced acute kidney injury []. This cascade of deep tissue necrosis, ischemia-reperfusion injury and myoglobin-mediated renal toxicity, may subsequently trigger multiorgan failure [].

In recent years, management has transitioned toward individualized, hemodynamic-guided management. This approach emphasizes the use of balanced crystalloids, albumin and high-dose vitamin C in minimal effective volumes, with treatment decisions supported by advanced monitoring techniques such as pulse index contour cardiac output (PiCCO), bedside ultrasound and echocardiographic assessment. These developments reflect a shift toward precision critical care, aiming to optimize fluid balance, tissue perfusion and systemic stability in severely burned patients [].

Despite these fundamental differences in injury mechanism and tissue involvement, clinical guidelines and triage tools often rely on TBSA and depth alone, without adequately accounting for the distinct challenges posed by electrical trauma []. Thermal burns typically result in surface-level tissue destruction, while electrical injuries carry a higher risk of compartment syndrome, amputations and secondary organ failure, including cardiac, renal, and hepatic dysfunction []. These differences may translate into varying needs for intensive care, the number and type of surgical interventions and the overall resource burden per patient.

Burn injuries, whether caused by flame, scalding or electricity, represent one of the most resource-intensive forms of trauma, often requiring complex surgical management and prolonged critical care []. Among them, high-voltage electrical injuries (HVEIs) stand out for their unique pathophysiology and devastating impact on multiple tissue layers and organ systems []. While both thermal and electrical burns may present with similar total body surface area (TBSA) involvement, HVEIs frequently cause disproportionately severe internal injuries due to the deep conduction of current, leading to profound muscle necrosis, vascular damage and systemic complications [].

Material and methods

After receiving approval from the institutional ethics committee (reference number: 1384/2023), we performed a retrospective cohort analysis of all burn patients treated at our burn center between January 1994 and December 2024. Patient data were retrieved from the hospital’s electronic medical record system, anonymized and systematically reviewed.

1. Individuals who sustained high-voltage electrical injuries (HVEI) and were admitted between 1994 and 2024 and 2. Patients presenting with thermal burns, treated from 2000 to 2024. The study population was divided into two groups:

Inclusion criteria comprised all patients with confirmed high-voltage trauma (≥ 1000 V), including injuries related to train surfing or occupational incidents. No restrictions were placed on age or sex. Patients with low-voltage injuries or incomplete medical records were excluded from analysis.

In total, 1515 patients met the inclusion criteria: 92 patients with HVEI and 1427 with thermal burn injuries. For each case, the following clinical parameters were assessed: sex, age, percentage of total body surface area burned (TBSA), abbreviated burn severity index (ABSI), duration of ICU stay, requirement for dialysis and in-hospital mortality.

In cases of electrical injury, the suspected current path and associated internal damage were additionally documented. Acute kidney injury (AKI) was identified based on clinical assessment and documentation in the patient file. Dialysis was considered present if continuous renal replacement therapy or intermittent hemodialysis was administered during the ICU stay. In-hospital mortality was defined as death occurring during the initial hospitalization period.

All patients were managed following standardized institutional burn care protocols. Core measures included structured fluid resuscitation guided by urine output, hematocrit and lactate levels, alongside daily wound care, early excision of necrotic tissue and timely surgical coverage. Therapeutic strategies encompassed the use of polyurethane dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (VAC), split-thickness skin grafting and flap reconstruction, with microsurgical free flaps applied in selected cases. Patients with electrical trauma and suspected compartment syndrome underwent immediate fasciotomy.